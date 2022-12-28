Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Garment Manufacturing Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The garment manufacturing industry in Southeast Asia will maintain growth from 2022-2032. On the one hand, the lower labor costs in Southeast Asian countries will prompt global Garment processors to shift production capacity to these regions. On the other hand, rising demand in Southeast Asian Garment markets will prompt global Garment processors to increase exports to these countries.



The development of the Garment manufacturing industry in Southeast Asian countries also varies greatly. According to the publisher's analysis, with Singapore's industrial transformation and rising labor costs, Garment manufacturing has largely shifted to neighboring countries.

At present, Singapore has become the design center, procurement center and marketing center of textile and Garment in Southeast Asia. Among the remaining Southeast Asian countries, the garment manufacturing industry is more developed in Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar and other countries. In 2021, Vietnam has become the world's second largest textile and garment exporter.



Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.



According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021.

The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.



Overall, the sales volume of garment manufacturing in Southeast Asian countries has shown an upward trend in recent years, especially in Vietnam, Cambodia and other countries with sustained economic growth, prompting rapid growth in sales volume of garment manufacturing.



Topics covered:

Southeast Asia Garment Manufacturing Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Garment Manufacturing Industry?

Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Garment Manufacturing Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Garment Manufacturing Industry

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Garment Manufacturing Industry during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Garment Manufacturing Industry during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Garment Manufacturing Industry Market?

Which Segment of Southeast Asia Garment Manufacturing Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Garment Manufacturing Industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Singapore Garment Manufacturing Industry Analysis

1.1 Singapore Garment Manufacturing Industry Development Environment

1.1.1 Geography

1.1.2 Population

1.1.3 Economy

1.1.4 Minimum Wage of Singapore Manufacturing Industry

1.2 Singapore Garment Manufacturing Industry Operation 2018-2022

1.2.1 Singapore Garment Manufacturing Industry Production Status

1.2.2 Singapore Garment Manufacturing Industry Sales Status

1.2.3 Singapore Garment Manufacturing Industry Import and Export Status

1.3 Analysis of Major Garment Processing and Trading Enterprises in Singapore



2 Analysis of Thailand Garment Manufacturing Industry

2.1 Development Environment of Thailand Garment Manufacturing Industry

2.1.1 Geography

2.1.2 Population

2.1.3 Economy

2.1.4 Minimum Wage of Thailand's Manufacturing Industry

2.2 Thailand Garment Manufacturing Industry Operation 2018-2022

2.2.1 Thailand Garment Manufacturing Industry Production Status

2.2.2 Thailand Garment Manufacturing Industry Sales Status

2.2.3 Thailand Garment Manufacturing Industry Import and Export Status

2.3 Major Garment Processing and Trading Companies in Thailand



3 Analysis of the Philippine Garment Manufacturing Industry

3.1 Development Environment of the Philippine Garment Manufacturing Industry

3.1.1 Geography

3.1.2 Population

3.1.3 Economy

3.1.4 Philippines Manufacturing Minimum Wage

3.2 Philippine Garment Manufacturing Industry Operation 2018-2022

3.2.1 Production Status of Garment Manufacturing Industry in the Philippines

3.2.2 Sales Status of Garment Manufacturing Industry in Philippines

3.2.3 Philippine Garment Manufacturing Industry Import and Export Status

3.3 Major Garment Processing and Trading Companies in the Philippines



4 Malaysia Garment Manufacturing Industry Analysis

4.1 Development Environment of Malaysia Garment Manufacturing Industry

4.1.1 Geography

4.1.2 Population

4.1.3 Economy

4.1.4 Malaysia Manufacturing Minimum Wage

4.2 Malaysia Garment Manufacturing Industry Operation 2018-2022

4.2.1 Malaysia Garment Manufacturing Industry Production Status

4.2.2 Malaysia Garment Manufacturing Industry Sales Status

4.2.3 Malaysia Garment Manufacturing Industry Import and Export Status

4.3 Major Garment Processing and Trading Enterprises in Malaysia



5 Indonesia Garment Manufacturing Industry Analysis

5.1 Development Environment of Indonesia Garment Manufacturing Industry

5.1.1 Geography

5.1.2 Population

5.1.3 Economy

5.1.4 Indonesia Manufacturing Minimum Wage

5.2 Indonesia Garment Manufacturing Industry Operation 2018-2022

5.2.1 Indonesia Garment Manufacturing Industry Production Status

5.2.2 Indonesia Garment Manufacturing Industry Sales Status

5.2.3 Indonesia Garment Manufacturing Industry Import and Export Status

5.3 Major Garment Processing and Trading Companies in Indonesia



6 Vietnam Garment Manufacturing Industry Analysis

6.1 Development Environment of Vietnam Garment Manufacturing Industry

6.1.1 Geography

6.1.2 Population

6.1.3 Economy

6.1.4 Minimum Wage of Vietnam's Manufacturing Industry

6.2 Vietnam Garment Manufacturing Industry Operation 2018-2022

6.2.1 Vietnam Garment Manufacturing Industry Production Status

6.2.2 Vietnam Garment Manufacturing Industry Sales Status

6.2.3 Vietnam Garment Manufacturing Industry Import and Export Status

6.3 Major Garment Processing and Trading Enterprises in Vietnam



7 Myanmar Garment Manufacturing Industry Analysis

7.1 Development Environment of Myanmar Garment Manufacturing Industry

7.1.1 Geography

7.1.2 Population

7.1.3 Economy

7.1.4 Myanmar Manufacturing Minimum Wage

7.2 Myanmar Garment Manufacturing Industry Operation 2018-2022

7.2.1 Myanmar Garment Manufacturing Industry Production Status

7.2.2 Myanmar Garment Manufacturing Industry Sales Status

7.2.3 Myanmar Garment Manufacturing Industry Import and Export Status

7.3 Major Garment Processing and Trading Enterprises in Myanmar



8 Brunei Garment Manufacturing Industry Analysis

8.1 Development Environment of Brunei Garment Manufacturing Industry

8.1.1 Geography

8.1.2 Population

8.1.3 Economy

8.1.4 Brunei Manufacturing Minimum Wage

8.2 Brunei Garment Manufacturing Industry Operation 2018-2022

8.2.1 Brunei Garment Manufacturing Industry Production Status

8.2.2 Brunei Garment Manufacturing Industry Sales Status

8.2.3 Import and Export Status of Brunei Garment Manufacturing Industry

8.3 Major Processing and Trading Enterprises in Brunei



9 Laos Garment Manufacturing Industry Analysis

9.1 Development Environment of Laos Garment Manufacturing Industry

9.1.1 Geography

9.1.2 Population

9.1.3 Economy

9.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Laos

9.2 Operation of the Garment Manufacturing Industry in Laos 2018-2022

9.2.1 Production Status of the Garment Manufacturing Industry in Laos

9.2.2 Laos Garment Manufacturing Industry Sales Status

9.2.3 Laos Garment Manufacturing Industry Import and Export Status

9.3 Major Garment Processing and Trading Enterprises in Laos



10 Cambodia Garment Manufacturing Industry Analysis

10.1 Development Environment of Cambodia Garment Manufacturing Industry

10.1.1 Geography

10.1.2 Population

10.1.3 Economy

10.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Cambodia

10.2 Cambodia Garment Manufacturing Industry Operation 2018-2022

10.2.1 Cambodia Garment Manufacturing Industry Production Status

10.2.2 Cambodia Garment Manufacturing Industry Sales Status

10.2.3 Cambodia Garment Manufacturing Industry Import and Export Status

10.3 Major Garment Processing and Trading Enterprises in Cambodia



11 Southeast Asia Garment Manufacturing Industry Outlook 2023-2032

11.1 Southeast Asia Garment Manufacturing Industry Development Influencing Factors Analysis

11.1.1 Favorable Factors

11.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

11.2 Supply Forecast of Southeast Asia Garment Manufacturing Industry 2023-2032

11.3 Southeast Asia Garment Manufacturing Market Demand Forecast 2023-2032

11.4 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Garment Manufacturing Industry

