New Research Reveals Complexities and Direction of Current Oracle EBS Market

·3 min read

New research uncovers evolving customer sentiment towards Oracle EBS and reveals how they intend to adjust their strategic ERP plans as Oracle focuses on the Cloud

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, the world's highest-rated provider of Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce support services, and the Oracle Applications & Technology Users Group (OATUG) today announced the publication of a new research report, "Oracle E-Business Suite: Customer Plans & Perspectives." The paper provides the latest analysis of the global Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) market and offers exclusive insight into the concerns and ERP strategies of these Oracle customers.

Oracle E-Business Suite: Customer Plans &amp; Perspectives Survey Report
Oracle E-Business Suite: Customer Plans & Perspectives Survey Report

Thousands of organizations worldwide use EBS to run their key business operations and processes. In recent years, Oracle's strategic product roadmap has shifted to focus on Cloud-based products and services. Consequently, popular on-premise products like EBS see a slowing of development and a shift to downgraded support for most versions. As a result, customers are rightly concerned about the future of their critical enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

To better serve its EBS customers and prospects, Spinnaker Support launched a benchmarking study to gather much-needed insight into this ERP market. The company worked with OATUG to survey nearly 500 user group members and EBS customers. These individuals represent EBS implementations of all sizes from a wide range of industries and geographies.

The research found that:

  • A clear majority of EBS customers are satisfied with EBS, while 39% of respondents expect to be using EBS "indefinitely."

  • Many customers plan to upgrade to the latest release (12.2) in the near future, a decision driven by concerns about software obsolescence and access to security patches.

  • One-third of all responses were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with Oracle's existing support program, especially concerning the cost and lack of coverage for customizations.

  • To deal with the complexity of the EBS ecosystem, many organizations are actively using one or more external vendors.

  • The pandemic had minimal impact on the organizations' EBS roadmap, although larger and more global organizations did slow down some initiatives.

"EBS customers have arrived at a unique crossroads on their strategic roadmap," stated Dave Bass, Vice President of Oracle Application Global Support Services at Spinnaker Support. "The combination of high IT costs, changes to support structures for older releases, and Oracle's pressure to migrate to cloud products or cloud infrastructure have organizations engaging in frank discussions about their EBS options. This research captures the details of this critical moment and provides readers with data-based insights and strategic recommendations."

For OATUG, the publication of the research report represents a continuation of its decades-long commitment to facilitate the exchange of insights and perspectives among Oracle customers.

The results above, plus additional insights, are available for download from the Spinnaker Support website.

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is a leading global provider of third-party support, managed services, and consulting for mid-size to Fortune 100 global enterprises. Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce customers benefit from more responsive, comprehensive, and affordable services for their enterprise applications and technologies. Whether you need immediate help for high-priority issue resolution, ongoing monitoring and development, or project-based consulting, we have you covered. Since 2008, our exacting standards and unparalleled expertise have earned us the trust and loyalty of more than 1,300 organizations in 104 countries. For more information, visit: https://www.spinnakersupport.com/

About OATUG

The Oracle Applications & Technology Users Group (OATUG) is an independent, not-for-profit organization serving the Oracle user community 1990. Members represent a wide range of industries in the private sector, public sector, universities, non-profits and beyond. Ours is a truly global community, with members in more than 30 countries. While we started as an organization for Oracle EBS users, today we also serve Oracle customers using EPM (Hyperion), Oracle Database, and the wide range of Oracle Cloud Applications and technology solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.oatug.org/

CONTACT: Michelle Wilkinson, mwilkinson@spinnakersupport.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-reveals-complexities-and-direction-of-current-oracle-ebs-market-301360068.html

SOURCE Spinnaker Support

