U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,512.00
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,339.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,395.75
    -2.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.90
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.33
    -0.63 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.00
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.74
    -0.57 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3500
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,964.15
    +1,664.29 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.66
    +18.30 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,215.39
    -2.14 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

New Research Reveals Europe's Largest Companies are Ignoring Candidates

·5 min read

iCIMS' second annual report shows the Global Fortune 500 companies headquartered in Europe have room to improve and modernize the candidate experience to compete in today's labor market

PARIS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite talent shortages in a labor market where the competition for talent has never been fiercer, companies are still lagging in innovation and failing to prioritize the candidate experience. Although there is AI-powered technology specifically designed to provide a seamless job search, 91% of European companies don't offer a digital assistant on the career site for immediate assistance, according to research released today from iCIMS, the talent cloud company. Additionally, more than 50% of the largest European companies do not reply to a candidate within two weeks of receiving an application and the majority of responses are from a generic email address. This leaves candidates unsure of where they stand, while companies are missing out on opportunities to personalize the experience.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com. (PRNewsfoto/iCIMS, Inc.)
iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com. (PRNewsfoto/iCIMS, Inc.)

iCIMS' Candidate Experience Report explores the journey candidates go through at the largest European companies.

iCIMS' new Candidate Experience Report explores the journey people go through as they search for and apply to jobs at the largest European companies. The findings confirm that many companies are not providing a 21st-century experience fit for virtual hiring needs, despite innovative technologies and process advancements that are available. The report will help employers to evaluate, compare, and improve application processes and talent experiences through the career site and other engagement technologies so they can effectively attract top talent in this competitive labor market.

"It is anything but 'business as usual' as talent shortages impact businesses worldwide and leaders are challenged to transform their approach and technologies to be successful in this new world of work," said Mickael Cabrol, managing director, EMEA, iCIMS. "Our research shows companies may want to reconsider how their recruiting programs and content represent their brand as a whole. Tomorrow, we will be hosting our first virtual INSPIRE European Summit to connect the European talent community, share talent strategies that work, and empower leaders to innovate and embrace future workforce needs."

Key findings include:

  • More than half of employers seemingly ignore candidates and fail to prioritize the candidate experience. The majority of employers in this research did not update candidates on the status of their application within two weeks, and 6% of employers do not even have an automatic reply to confirm the application was received. The companies that responded to candidates replied within just over six days, on average. By not responding or providing updates, companies risk losing quality candidates, many of whom may assume they've been rejected.

  • Modern engagement tools are underutilized. More than 90% of companies in this study are not using a digital assistant on their recruitment sites. Digital assistants can provide 24/7 support, nurture candidates, answer questions, collect information, automatically screen candidates, schedule interviews and convert online visitors to qualified candidates. The study also revealed the opportunity for employers to adopt text recruiting and engagement software to accelerate communication, improve the experience and reduce manual efforts.

  • Most European employers are using videos but aren't using them as a strategic advantage. The study found that 74% of companies are featuring videos on career sites, but only a few use this technology to enhance job postings or feature user-generated video content of current employees. User-generated videos are a powerful way to share details on specific jobs and projects, by real employees, to create meaningful connections and help attract the right people for the right roles. In fact, separate data from the iCIMS platform revealed that job seekers spend up to 37% more time on career sites and applications increase up to 34% when video testimonials are present.

  • Overall candidate impression of the companies' career sites is good, not great. The 133 largest European companies received an average score of 3.1 out of 5 for the design of their recruitment sites. Overall, candidates were satisfied with the design of the interface when they applied, but 54% of the companies scored between a 1-3 on a five-point scale. Career sites for the companies in the consumer goods, insurance and retail sectors scored the highest.

  • The application process is getting faster and simpler. On average, it takes candidates 6 minutes and 11 seconds to apply to a job at the largest companies in Europe. Only three companies required lengthier applications of more than 15 minutes to apply. It took an average of 27 clicks to apply to a job, compared to 41 clicks in 2019, and 47% of companies offer an easy apply option through integrated social media platforms or job boards, compared to only 18% in 2019.

The research was conducted in partnership with HEC Junior Conseil, the Junior Enterprise of HEC, the number one business school in Europe, according to the Financial Times. This study evaluated the user design and experience on career sites, the number of clicks required to find a relevant job, application complexity, speed of response from the employer, the usage of modern engagement tools and more.

European-based leaders looking to build strong, diverse teams are also encouraged to register for the free, virtual INSPIRE European Summit on Oct. 21. The event will be hosted by iCIMS and UNLEASH and will feature talent transformation stories from some of the most innovative companies in Europe.

About iCIMS, Inc.
iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Media Contact: Carlee Pett, carlee.pett@icims.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-reveals-europes-largest-companies-are-ignoring-candidates-301404243.html

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes.

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  • The #AppleToo organizer Apple just fired didn't expect to be terminated — but isn't sorry about speaking out

    Janneke Parrish talked to the Business Journal about how she got involved in #AppleToo, why she deleted apps from her phone and what the movement means for Apple.

  • Facebook ‘plans to change its name’ in major rebrand

    Facebook is planning to rebrand itself with a new name next week, according to a report in the US.

  • How innovations in Covid-19 testing will play a part in this winter season

    Thierry Bernard, QIAGEN CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the future of Covid-19 testing, interest and supply of at-home covid testing, and the diagnostic industry amid the pandemic.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • Oil Falls From 7-Year High as China Seeks to Ease Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell from the highest level in seven years as China unleashed measures aimed at stabilizing its power supplies for the winter, while a U.S. industry report pointed to an increase in crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to E

  • Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In?

    Nationwide thinks that its new product can change retirement planning for the majority of Americans who do not have access to traditional pension plans. The financial services company is working with Capital Group (the home of American Funds) and Annexus Retirement Solutions to … Continue reading → The post Two Popular Retirement Products Are Frankensteining Into One: Want In? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Facebook plans rebrand with new name, says The Verge

    The name change will be announced next week, The Verge reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Google adopted such a structure when it reorganized into a holding company called Alphabet in 2015. Facebook said it does not comment on "rumor or speculation."

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Southwest Airlines won’t put unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave

    Southwest Airlines will let unvaccinated employees keep working past early December instead of putting them on unpaid leave if they apply for an exemption on medical or religious grounds.

  • Chevron, Enterprise Explore Carbon Storage Business Opportunities

    SAN RAMON, Calif., and HOUSTON /3BL Media/ - Chevron U.S.A. Inc., through its Chevron New Energies division, and a subsidiary of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced a framework ...

  • Bankrupt natural gas driller sues to set aside gas-gathering agreement

    Rockdale Marcellus, based in Canonsburg and producing gas in northeastern Pennsylvania, filed for Chapter 11 in September.

  • Oil drops as China considers intervention to ease coal crunch

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday after the Chinese government stepped up efforts to tame record high coal prices and ensure coal mines operate at full capacity as Beijing moved to ease a power shortage. "With coal and gas prices easing and with the relative strength index (RSI) technical indicators still in overbought territory, the odds of a sharp, but material fall in oil prices are rising," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. China's National Development and Reform Commission said late on Tuesday that it would bring coal prices back to a reasonable range and crack down on any irregularities that disturb market order or malicious speculation on thermal coal futures.

  • Activision Blizzard fired 20 employees following harassment claims

    The actions are based on an increase in number of reports ranging from years ago to the present, Activision said in a letter to employees. The owner of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" franchises added it would expand its ethics and compliance team in order to create a "more accountable workplace and culture".

  • Uber Freight Christens Chicago HQ, Names Head of Logistics Tech

    Digital freight brokerage Uber Freight announced on Tuesday that it has completed the build-out of its global headquarters in downtown Chicago. It held a ribbon-cutting at the new space in the historic Old Post Office. In 2019, the division of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced that it had signed a 10-year lease on the 450,000-square-foot space that would accommodate over 2,000 employees, including those from its Eats and Rides platforms, moving Uber Freight headquarters from San Fran

  • Oil futures finish at multiyear highs as Russia’s offer to boost natural-gas supplies may come with a catch

    Oil futures climb on Tuesday, finishing at fresh multiyear highs on reports that Russia's offer to boost natural-gas supplies to Europe may come with a catch.

  • 5 Ways to Score a Higher Social Security Paycheck

    The good news is, you actually have several options to raise the amount of your Social Security checks. Taking any (or all) of these five steps can help you end up with larger retirement benefits, which should offer more financial freedom once you no longer have a paycheck coming in. The more income you have over the course of your career, the higher your Social Security benefits can climb.

  • Foxconn, Lordstown Motors' potential partner, launches its own electric vehicles

    Hon Hai Technology Group, the Taiwanese company that has agreed to buy Lordstown Motors' plant near Youngstown, Ohio, introduced its own first electric vehicle models on Monday.

  • Activision Blizzard fires, reprimands several employees over harassment, discrimination allegations: report

    Activision Blizzard Inc. has fired several unnamed employees and reprimanded others connected to allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination reported earlier this years, according to a media report late Tuesday.