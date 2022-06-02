U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,160.07
    +58.84 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,109.93
    +296.70 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,266.66
    +272.20 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,891.84
    +37.02 (+2.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.14
    +1.88 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.50
    +24.80 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.42 (+1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0748
    +0.0092 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0083 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8620
    -0.2720 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,179.13
    +2.93 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.34
    +7.70 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Research Reveals Secrets of Baffling but All-Too-Common Type of Diabetes

·5 min read

BRONX, N.Y., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A mysterious form of diabetes known as malnutrition-related diabetes afflicts tens of millions of people in Asian and sub-Saharan African countries. Its victims—mainly thin and impoverished adolescents and young adults—rarely live more than a year after diagnosis. Their young age and thinness suggest type 1 diabetes (T1D), but insulin injections usually don't help and can even cause death from low blood sugar. Nor do patients seem to have type 2 diabetes (T2D), which is typically associated with obesity. The disease was first described nearly 70 years ago, yet lack of research into the condition means that doctors are still unsure how to treat it.

Albert Einstein College of Medicine Logo
Albert Einstein College of Medicine Logo

Key Step Towards a Treatment

For the past 12 years, Meredith Hawkins, M.D., M.S., founding director of Einstein's Global Diabetes Institute, has spearheaded an international collaborative effort aimed at finding the underlying metabolic defects that lead to malnutrition-related diabetes—a crucial step towards finding effective treatments. In the first comprehensive study of individuals with this poorly understood disease, Dr. Hawkins and colleagues have shown that malnutrition-related diabetes is significantly different metabolically from T1D and T2D and should be considered a distinct type of diabetes. Their findings were published today in Diabetes Care.

"Current scientific literature offers no guidance on managing malnutrition-related diabetes, which is rare in high-income nations but exists in more than 60 low- and middle-income countries," said Dr. Hawkins, professor of medicine and the Harold and Muriel Block Chair in Medicine at Einstein. "The doctors in those countries read Western medical journals, so they don't learn about malnutrition-related diabetes and don't suspect it in their patients. We hope our findings will increase awareness of this disease, which is so devastating to so many people, and will pave the way for effective treatment strategies."

Investigating Insulin's Role

The research was conducted at the renowned Christian Medical College in Vellore, India, in collaboration with Dr. Hawkins and other members of the Global Diabetes Institute. Using state-of-the-art techniques for assessing insulin secretion and insulin action, the researchers performed in-depth metabolic evaluations on 20 males aged 19 to 45 identified as likely to have malnutrition-related diabetes. For comparison, groups of individuals with T1D, T2D, as well as healthy controls underwent the same metabolic tests. The study was limited to male participants to minimize sex-specific variability and because males account for about 85% of people who develop malnutrition-related diabetes.

"We used highly sophisticated techniques to rigorously and carefully study these individuals—and our conclusions differ from earlier clinical observations," said Dr. Hawkins.

More specifically, earlier findings had suggested that malnutrition-related diabetes stemmed from insulin resistance. (The hormone insulin enables glucose in the blood to enter the body's cells to be used for energy; in insulin resistance, glucose in the blood rises to toxic levels because cells no longer respond to a person's own insulin.) "But it turns out," said Dr. Hawkins, "that people with malnutrition-related diabetes have a very profound defect in insulin secretion, which wasn't recognized before. This new finding totally revolutionizes how we think about this condition and how it should be treated."

The good news, according to Dr. Hawkins, is that many new drugs have recently become available for treating T2D, some of which boost insulin secretion from the pancreas—raising the possibility of finding safe and effective ways of treating the condition.

"Diabetes has become a true global pandemic," Dr. Hawkins noted. "One in 10 adults worldwide has the disease, and three-quarters of them—some 400 million people—live in low- and middle-income countries," she said. "In those countries where it's been studied, the prevalence of malnutrition-related diabetes among people with diabetes is about 20%, meaning that about 80 million people may be affected worldwide. For comparison, an estimated 38 million people are now living with HIV/AIDS. So we clearly need to learn a lot more about malnutrition-related diabetes and how best to treat it."

The paper is titled "An Atypical Form of Diabetes Among Individuals With Low BMI." Dr. Hawkins was the corresponding and co-senior author. The other co-senior author was Nihal Thomas of Christian Medical College of Vellore, India. Joint first authors were Eric Lontchi-Yimagou, Ph.D., M.P.H., postdoctoral research fellow at Einstein's Global Diabetes Institute, and Riddhi Dasgupta of Christian Medical College. Other Einstein authors are Sudha Koppaka, Kenny Ye, Priyanka Mathias, M.D., Anjali Manavalan, M.B.B.S., and Daniel Stein, M.D. Additional authors include: Shajith Anoop, Padmanaban Venkatesan, Roshan Livingstone, Aaron Chapla, Arun Jose, Grace Rebekah, Mini Joseph, Mathews Edatharayil Kurian, Mercy Inbakumari, and Flory Christina all from Christian Medical College; Sylvia Kehlenbrink of Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA; Akankasha Goyal of New York University Langone Health in New York, NY; Michelle Carey of U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Silver Spring, MD; and Anneka Wickramanayake of Laterite in Rwanda.

About Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Albert Einstein College of Medicine is one of the nation's premier centers for research, medical education and clinical investigation. During the 2021-22 academic year, Einstein is home to 732 M.D. students, 190 Ph.D. students, 120 students in the combined M.D./Ph.D. program, and approximately 250 postdoctoral research fellows. The College of Medicine has more than 1,900 full-time faculty members located on the main campus and at its clinical affiliates. In 2021, Einstein received more than $185 million in awards from the National Institutes of Health. This includes the funding of major research centers at Einstein in cancer, aging, intellectual development disorders, diabetes, clinical and translational research, liver disease, and AIDS. Other areas where the College of Medicine is concentrating its efforts include developmental brain research, neuroscience, cardiac disease, and initiatives to reduce and eliminate ethnic and racial health disparities. Its partnership with Montefiore, the University Hospital and academic medical center for Einstein, advances clinical and translational research to accelerate the pace at which new discoveries become the treatments and therapies that benefit patients. For more information, please visit einsteinmed.org, read our blog, follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, and view us on YouTube.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-reveals-secrets-of-baffling-but-all-too-common-type-of-diabetes-301560533.html

SOURCE Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Recommended Stories

  • Cost to Californians $10 Trillion by 2045 From Oil And Gas, Consumer Watchdog Reveals in New Report

    Cost to Californians $10 Trillion by 2045 From Oil And Gas, Consumer Watchdog Reveals in New ReportPR NewswireLOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The true cost to the public of California's oil and gas combustion is estimated to reach $10 trillion by 2045, a new report released today by Consumer Watchdog finds. Californians will be paying more than $400 billion annually in public costs caused by fossil fuels between now and 2045 when the state aims to be carbon neu

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick reportedly retiring from NFL after 17 seasons

    Ryan Fitzpatrick spent time with nine different NFL teams.

  • Why Repare Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    After the market closed Wednesday, Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RPTX) announced that it had entered into a licensing and collaboration deal with Roche (OTC: RHHBY) for its experimental cancer drug, camonsertib, also known as RP-3500. In the wake of that news, Repare shares skyrocketed, and were up by 36.5% as of 11:58 a.m. ET on Thursday. The spectacular gain for Repare Thursday seems to be warranted, especially in light of the details of its agreement with the Swiss healthcare giant.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo

  • Regeneron Will Buy Rights to Cancer Drug Libtayo From Sanofi for Up to $1.1 Billion

    Regeneron will gain exclusive worldwide development, commercialization, and manufacturing rights to the drug Libtayo.

  • Taking Prostate Cancer Research Forward

    Scientists at Merck are committed to research and development for people diagnosed with prostate cancer

  • Roche Shows Interest in This Small-Cap Biotech. Should You?

    The first half of 2022 hasn't been kind to biotech stocks, but the pain has been especially acute for the smallest drug developers with the earliest-stage pipelines. On the first day of June, Repare Therapeutics announced a new partnership with global titan Roche . The up-and-coming drug developer will hand over the rights to its lead drug candidate in return for an upfront cash payment of $125 million and the potential to receive up to $1.2 billion in additional milestones over the next decade-plus.

  • Woman told she has terminal cancer while giving birth

    ‘If the NHS does not acknowledge that things need to change then I feel sorry for everybody,’ Lois Walker says

  • Homeward partners with Rite Aid to deliver rural health care

    Millions of people live in rural communities, including close to one-quarter of seniors who may not have access to reliable transportation. Homeward is bringing healthcare directly to them at home and where they shop.

  • Tulsa Mass Shooter Complained to His Surgeon Hours Before Killing Him

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Tulsa Police DepartmentA 45-year-old man killed four people and himself at a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday after complaining repeatedly about back pain following surgery, police said Thursday.The suspect was identified by police as Michael Louis, who also went by Michelet Louis, his family told The Daily Beast.“Tulsa Police called me and verified that it’s my uncle,” Louis’ niece texted early Thursday morning. “We are so distraught.” She as

  • On One Year Anniversary, Organon Introduces Global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy and Commitments with Publication of Inaugural ESG Report

    Organon Canada Inc., an affiliate of Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women's healthcare company, which employs over 120 people across Canada, today announced the publication of the company inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report for 2021. The ESG report introduces the company's ESG platform, known as Her Promise, and details how the company is working to help women and girls achieve the full potential of their promise through better health. The publication of the ESG Report an

  • Pfizer and BioNTech seek FDA authorization for 3-dose vaccine for children between 6 months and 5 years old, and WHO warns that fewer tests mean fewer cases detected

    Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize their three-dose vaccine for children aged six months to five years, in a move that could add roughly 19 million young children to the program.

  • Early Signs You've Caught Coronavirus

    The surge experts have been predicting is here. COVID-19 cases are rising and the New York Times reports that some schools are reinforcing mask mandates as a result. Many states like California are seeing a drastic increase in cases. According to the Los Angeles Times, "The number of coronavirus cases in California has significantly worsened this past week, hitting a level not seen since the winter's Omicron surge and raising concerns about the possibility of a big jump in infections this summer

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Essential COVID Update

    We're entering the third pandemic summer, and it's a confusing time. Cases are up nationwide. Hospitalizations are rising but not to the extent of previous COVID-19 waves. People over 50 are advised to get a fourth vaccine dose. But where are we, really, and what does the future of COVID look like as we head into the fall and beyond? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, shed some light on this during an interview this week. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your he

  • If Your Hand Looks Like This You May Be Seriously Ill, Say Doctors

    The body has a number of reliable diagnostic indicators, "check engine" lights that don't hesitate to let you know when something's not right—headaches, chest pain, stomach issues. But another diagnostic indicator is right in front of you: Your hands. How they feel and look can tip you off to medical issues that need to be addressed. In some cases, they can indicate you might be seriously ill. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Sign

  • If You Have Any of These Cheeses in Your Fridge, Don't Eat Them, FDA Warns

    Cheese is a miracle food item with limitless possibilities for anyone whose digestive system can handle dairy. It can top pizzas, melt into noodles, or make for an excellent snack or meal all on its own. But just like any food product, it can sometimes pose potential health risks. And now, the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a new warning about certain cheeses that customers shouldn't eat. Read on to see which dairy products the agency deemed a safety risk.READ THIS NEXT: If You Have A

  • Women, people with high cholesterol have higher risk for long COVID, according to 23andMe

    The company asked 100,000 people to self-report data about long COVID; Shanghai exits lockdown; COVID-19 cases in the U.S. drop

  • The Doctor Prescribed an Obesity Drug. Her Insurer Called It 'Vanity.'

    Maya Cohen’s entree into the world of obesity medicine came as a shock. In despair over her weight, she saw Dr. Caroline Apovian, an obesity specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, who prescribed Saxenda, a recently approved weight-loss drug. Cohen, who is 55 and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, hastened to get it filled. Then she saw the price her pharmacy was charging: $1,500 a month. Her insurer classified it as a “vanity drug” and would not cover it. Sign up for The Morning newsletter fro

  • IBD Tech Leader Vertex Snags Upgrade As Non-Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Crystallize

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals got an upgrade Wednesday on its burgeoning non-cystic fibrosis pipeline — as VRTX stock inched higher.