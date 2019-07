Ripple has cumulatively sold $1.14 billion of XRP out of which 36% was sold to the exchanges and 64% was sold to the institutions, according to The Block's research.

Ripple sold $251.5 million in XPR in Q2 2019, which is, by far, the highest quarterly sum that Ripple has ever sold. The second-highest amount of XRP was sold by Ripple last quarter.