U.S. markets open in 8 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,850.75
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,038.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,898.00
    +17.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,731.30
    +2.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.92
    +0.39 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.80
    +7.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.31
    +0.15 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0202
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -2.8090 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.73
    -27.54 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1946
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6080
    -0.3070 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,383.52
    +266.92 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.05
    +7.52 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.77
    +82.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,465.18
    +357.53 (+1.37%)
     

New Research Shows the Forces Behind the Worsening "Deskless" Worker Shortage

·6 min read

A BCG Survey of More Than 7,000 Deskless Workers from the US, Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, and the UK Shows That Almost 40% May Quit Their Jobs in the Coming Months

BOSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Deskless" workers include construction, distribution, factory, health care, retail, and transportation employees, and comprise approximately 75% to 80% of all workers. And unlike the 20% to 25% of desk-bound or office workers, deskless workers don't have the option of working hybrid.

Why Deskless Workers Are Leaving—and How to Win Them Back
Why Deskless Workers Are Leaving—and How to Win Them Back

With many organizations already struggling with deskless talent shortages, the latest study from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), titled "Why Deskless Workers Are Leaving—and How to Win Them Back," shows that the problem could worsen significantly in the months ahead if company leaders don't act quickly.

Based on a seven-nation BCG survey conducted this spring, the research showed that employers are at risk of losing as many as 37% of their deskless workers within the next six months (see exhibit). Nearly a third of those workers already are planning to leave. A similar percentage said they haven't yet decided whether they want to stay or go. And a slightly higher percentage said they expect to stay in their jobs for the next six months but aren't ready to make a commitment beyond that.

The study found that Gen Z and hourly paid staff are more likely to leave their jobs than other deskless workers, with 48% of younger employees at risk of leaving within the next six months.

Uptick in Resignations Could Exacerbate Talent Shortages

BCG's latest employment survey results were released against the backdrop of widespread global talent shortages that threaten to further disrupt global labor markets and supply chains.

Persistent talent shortages now rank among the greatest challenges facing many companies. The US has millions more job vacancies than people looking for work. Germany reports record-high shortages of skilled workers. France and the other countries included in the survey face similar challenges.

Globally, Japan's deskless workers indicated the weakest attachment to their current jobs, with 42% either planning to leave (11%), undecided (24%), or unwilling to make a commitment beyond six months (7%). Workers in the UK followed closely behind at 41%, with a higher percentage (15%) already having decided to leave their current jobs in the next six months, another 15% unwilling to commit beyond six months, and 11% undecided. At the other extreme, German and US deskless workers were the least at risk of leaving, the survey showed—but not by much, with 13% and 12%, respectively, already planning their exits. Among the seven countries surveyed, France had the lowest percentage of deskless workers already planning to quit—although they comprised a still-significant 10% of employees.

"The costs of open positions are only going to get worse unless leaders start to materially address the reasons why employees are leaving," said Debbie Lovich, BCG's global leader for the future of work. "The good news is that when leaders take the time to walk in the shoes of and listen to their 'deskless' talent they will find ideas—often low-cost ones—for how they can immediately make their employees lives better. And they will also surface more innovative ideas (e.g., shift marketplaces, upskilling, expanded and differentiated benefits) that will enhance the work and lives of these critical colleagues."

What Workers Want

When asked to identify the main factors driving their decision to leave their current job, more than four in ten respondents (41%) identified a lack of career advancement opportunities. Thirty percent cited pay, 28% said they want more flexibility in where and when they work, 22% said improving work-life balance, and 15% highlighted a lack of enjoyment in their current position.

Among the respondents who said they plan to stay in their current job for at least another year, nearly half (48%) identified satisfaction with pay as one of the top reasons. The next most common reasons included enjoyment of their current role (30%), job security (27%), an easy commute (23%), and career advancement (23%).

Satisfaction and Pain Points

The benefits for employers who understand and act on their deskless workers' needs are clear. Satisfied workers are eight times as likely to stay in their roles for over two years than unsatisfied workers.

Overall, deskless workers identified five challenges when asked about pain points: their work schedules (56%, applicable mostly to shift workers), benefits package (49%), a lack of opportunity for career growth and advancement (48%), a lack of opportunity to learn new skills (46%), and feeling that their contributions go unnoticed (42%).

Avoiding the Next "Great Resignation"

The BCG research points to several bolder steps leaders can pursue to address the concerns of unsatisfied employees and strengthen their bonds with satisfied employees. Compensation clearly needs to be addressed, but other factors are also critical:

  • Flexible scheduling. Consider each worker's lifestyle and needs when designing and scheduling shifts, create shift "marketplaces" where and when it's possible, and use technology to creatively design workers' schedules.

  • Expanded benefits. Consider expanding benefits to entire households, offering on-site or subsidized daycare, providing financial planning assistance, and other job and life-enhancement perks.

  • Career growth and upskilling. Invest in upskilling and/or retraining all workers, including frontline managers, to support career growth, actively identifying career pathways for workers.

  • Demonstrated support of and commitment to deskless workers. Build a "frontline-first culture" with leaders committed to spending time listening to and acting on their deskless employees' views.

Learn more about key findings from the report here: https://www.bcg.com/publications/2022/why-deskless-workers-are-leaving-and-how-to-win-them-back

Media Contacts:
Brian Bannister 
+44 7919 393753  
bannister.brian@bcg.com

Eric Gregoire
+1 617 850 3783  
Gregoire.eric@bcg.com

About Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)
Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-shows-the-forces-behind-the-worsening-deskless-worker-shortage-301581886.html

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Targets Europe With a Commodity Weapon: Kazakh Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has found another weapon to use against European countries supporting Ukraine -- Kazakhstan’s crude -- and it will cost him almost nothing, writes Bloomberg oil strategist Julian Lee.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Y

  • Tesla halts production in Berlin, Shanghai factories

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains why Tesla is slowing production in July.

  • Forget restaurants and retail — teens are seizing the jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens looking to join the labor force this year will find they hold a lot of power.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Is your adviser encouraging you to do an IRA rollover? Make sure they’re following this new rule

    IRA rollovers are common, whether they’re from an old 401(k) or just one account to another, but a newly implemented Department of Labor rule says financial advisers suggesting the move have some explaining to do. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you work with a financial adviser and they are suggesting you do an IRA rollover, a rule made effective July 1 says the reason must be in writing. Make sure you get that document, for your sake as well as your adviser’s.

  • McDonald's Menu Embraces Something Completely New

    Taco Bell used to say "think outside the bun," McDonald's has taken a different approach.

  • Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. Oil Plunges Under $96 As Recession Fears Mount; Gas Prices Set To Tumble

    U.S. crude prices fell below the $100 mark for the first time since early May Tuesday, setting up a near-term tumble for domestic gas prices - but further cementing the case for a near-term recession.

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • Amazon Prime subscribers can now get a free year of GrubHub+

    Yahoo Finance food reporter Brooke DiPalma details Amazon's inclusion of GrubHub+ to Prime member exclusive services after the Whole Foods parent company invested a 2 percent stake into the food delivery platform.

  • The PC sales boom has finally gone bust, and chip stocks are taking the hit

    A drop in PC shipments is coming for the chip market.

  • Laid-off Tesla workers file emergency plea, allege small severance pay

    Two laid-off Tesla workers filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to stop the electric car maker for allegedly seeking separation agreements for far less severance than legally required. As part of Tesla's ongoing layoffs, it has been asking employees to agree to release it of all claims, in exchange for a severance of just one or two weeks' pay and benefits, the motion filed with a Texas court alleges. This is a small portion of the actual severance of 60 days of pay and benefits that the employees would be entitled to under a labor law - the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, it added.

  • Crypto lender Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy

    (Reuters) -U.S. crypto lender Voyager Digital said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy, becoming another casualty of a dramatic fall in prices that has shaken the cryptocurrency sector. Crypto lenders such as Voyager boomed in the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks. New Jersey-based Celsius in June froze withdrawals and has hired advisers on a possible bankruptcy filing.

  • Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

    The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary.

  • Amazon and Grubhub partner to offer membership perk for Prime members

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon and Grubhub partnering to offer a free, year-long Grubhub+ membership trial to Prime members. Correction: A previous headline incorrectly stated that Amazon bought a stake in Grubhub, and a previous description described the partnership as an "investment." We regret the errors.

  • Highland Park mass shooting suspect's mother at center of some police contact

    The mother of the suspect in Monday’s deadly mass shooting in Highland Park has been at the center of some police contact for hours on Tuesday, as well as with a SWAT team in the hours after the shooting.

  • Exxon profit set to soar again; White House wants more oil

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Wall Street analysts sharply increased their Exxon Mobil Corp second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, after the largest U.S. oil producer projected it could almost double its first-quarter earnings. Exxon's preview, released on Friday, signaled strong results ahead by oil companies and refiners and brought renewed criticism from the White House and fresh calls for a windfall profit tax by U.S. lawmakers under pressure from voters feeling pain at the pump. The White House repeated its call for oil companies to "use their record profits to expand refining capacity, increase supply, and most urgently reduce costs for the American people."

  • Amazon is giving Prime subscribers a free year of Grubhub+ deliveries

    The food delivery service typically costs $10 a month.