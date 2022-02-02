U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,561.34
    +14.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,409.25
    +4.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,395.80
    +49.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.37
    +1.63 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.72
    +0.52 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.80
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    +0.0038 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7880
    -0.0120 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2010
    -0.4810 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,881.17
    -757.92 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.76
    -13.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.25
    +53.47 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

New Research Shows How Much Fake Reviews Damage Consumer Trust in Google, Amazon and Facebook

BrightLocal
·2 min read

Featured Image for BrightLocal

Featured Image for BrightLocal
Featured Image for BrightLocal

BRIGHTON, England, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh research from local SEO platform, BrightLocal, finds that the prominence of fake consumer reviews on popular sites like Google, Amazon and Facebook significantly damages trust in those companies and the reviews they host.

The Local Consumer Review Survey, an annual report that was first released in 2010, explores how consumers behave around online reviews for businesses, and the factors that influence their decisions to use a business.

Regarding big tech, online reviews and consumer opinion, the latest edition, finds:

  • 62% of respondents believe they saw at least one fake review in 2021.

  • Over half (52%) of consumers are confident that they saw fake reviews on Amazon in 2021.

  • Half (50%) are confident that they saw fake reviews on Google in 2021.

  • 37% are confident that they saw fake reviews on Facebook in 2021.

The presence of fake reviews appears to be eroding the overall trust in reviews on these sites and on the internet in general.

  • 70% of consumers said they are "very" or "fairly" suspicious of reviews on Facebook.

  • 59% of consumers said they are "very" or "fairly" suspicious of reviews on Amazon.

  • 45% of consumers said they are "very" or "fairly" suspicious of reviews on Google.

  • Just over two-thirds (67%) of consumers say that the existence of fake reviews makes them distrustful of online reviews in general.

BrightLocal's Head of Content and author of the research, Jamie Pitman, said: "It's clear that fake reviews are playing a part in the diminishing trust in some of the world's largest tech companies. This makes things particularly hard for both businesses and consumers as both have to be ever-vigilant around the reviews they read and factor into their customer service or purchase decisions.

"The research reveals that more consumers than ever use reviews to evaluate local businesses. 98% of consumers looked at reviews for local businesses in 2021, compared to 87% in 2020. It's clear that more needs to be done by the large companies that house fake reviews to stamp them out and regain consumer trust, especially during such a long period of uncertainty being felt the world over."

About BrightLocal

BrightLocal is a specialist local SEO platform that provides affordable reporting tools and services for search marketing agencies, multi-location businesses and SMBs in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.brightlocal.com or contact marketing@brightlocal.com.

About The Local Consumer Review Survey

The Local Consumer Review Survey is based on a representative survey of 1,124 US-based consumers. It was conducted in November 2021. The annual survey explores the attitudes and behavior consumers exhibit when looking at online reviews for local businesses.

Publishers are welcome to use charts and data from the survey, crediting BrightLocal.

Kristian Bannister, Director of Product and Marketing
+44 7545 852953
marketing@brightlocal.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000, has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    The investment options in your retirement plan may improve after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university’s retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion published last … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • New Red Hat CFO talks priorities after latest C-suite shuffle

    For the third time in a year, Red Hat is replacing a retiring executive with a woman – a rarity in the tech world. And her priorities will focus on analytics.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • OPEC+ Agrees on Another Gradual Oil-Output Hike for March

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies agreed to make another modest output increase in March, sticking to their plan even as the failure of several members to deliver the scheduled monthly supply hikes stokes a rally in crude prices. Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different

  • Qualtrics CEO on earnings beat: ‘The company could not be more relevant’

    Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, the experience management industry, partnership growth, expansion plans, the U.S. labor shortage, and the outlook for business.

  • VMware Strips Leadership Role From Ex-AWS Manager After Blowback

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. is pressing ahead with plans to hire a former Amazon.com Inc. executive, but is scaling back his responsibilities after employees protested the appointment. Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations,

  • Oil Jumps to New Seven-Year High After OPEC+ Agrees Output Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York neared $90 a barrel as OPEC+ agreed another modest hike in output, allaying fears of a bigger rise in supply from the group. Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsWest Texas Inter

  • Russia Boosts Oil Output But Still Can’t Meet Its OPEC+ Quota

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia ramped up its oil output in January yet likely pumped below its OPEC+ quota for a second consecutive month, as the nation’s producers struggle with a lack of spare capacity.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed

  • Europe Faces Harsh Reality of Finding Russian Gas Irreplaceable

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy-rich countries from Qatar to Azerbaijan have all pledged emergency gas supplies to Europe, but the region is quickly figuring out it can’t replace top supplier Russia.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutat

  • What 401(k) and IRA critics are missing

    The Individual Retirement Account and the 401(k) plan are coming under attack. The main argument is that these accounts have ended up being tax shelters for rich people rather than retirement assistance for the middle class. My colleague Bob Powell wrote about this recently.

  • Macy's Q4 Earnings Preview: eCommerce Business Will Take Center Stage

    Macy's (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 21. Macy's digital business has impressed enough to attract potential suitors. In its most recent quarter, ended Sept. 30, Macy's digital sales increased 19% versus the same time last year.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Where Olympic Sponsor Coca-Cola Stands With China

    Coke grabbed a bigger piece of the Olympics sponsorship pie before the 2022 Winter Games, but in the U.S. its expanded involvement is easy to miss.

  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams converts first paycheck to crypto, loses around $1,000

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova details the growing trend of public figures accepting bitcoin salaries, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and the risks of bitcoin salaries regarding volatility, regulation, and taxation.

  • Non-US XRP Investors Target the SEC With Conflict of Interest Claim

    SEC gets another curveball as non-U.S XRP investors claim conflict of interest and more in a bid to quash the SEC lawsuit.

  • Why OPEC+ can’t hit its oil production targets — and what it could do about it

    With oil prices trading near seven-year highs, will OPEC+ deliver a bigger-than-expected production increase Wednesday? The truth is producers can't seem to meet existing targets.

  • Bitcoin’s Trendline From Peak Keeps Pressure on Token

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin continues to trade below a valid line of resistance drawn from the token’s record peak of $69,000 in November. The small recovery in January saw a so-called “shooting star” candlestick occur right at the trendline barrier, which pushed prices down by 24% to as low as $32,970 last week. The rebound since has swung Bitcoin back to this trendline, and a break above it will bring into focus the next cluster of Fibonacci resistance -- which is near $40,000. Most Read from Bloom