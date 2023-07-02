Research Solutions' (NASDAQ:RSSS) investors will be pleased with their decent 36% return over the last five years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) share price is up 36% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 13%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Research Solutions made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Research Solutions can boast revenue growth at a rate of 4.7% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. It's probably fair to say that the modest growth is reflected in the modest share price gain of 6% per year. If profitability is likely in the near term, then this might be one to add to your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Research Solutions shareholders are up 13% for the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 6% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Research Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Research Solutions has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

