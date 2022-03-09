U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

Research Solutions Partners with scite to Help Identify Supporting and Contrasting Articles

2 min read
  • RSSS

HENDERSON, Nev., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations has partnered with scite, an award-winning tool that helps users discover and understand research findings better.

(PRNewsfoto/Research Solutions, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Research Solutions, Inc.)

With this partnership, Research Solutions will now display Smart Citations from scite in their tools, specifically in Bibliogo and Article Galaxy alongside displayed article results. Smart Citations allow users to quickly see how an article has been cited by providing the citation context and identifying supporting or contrasting articles. This partnership will make it as efficient as possible for Research Solutions customers to quickly identify articles supporting or contrasting an article they need to license.

Josh Nicholson, co-founder and CEO of scite says, "We're happy to be working with Research Solutions. It can take a lot of work to identify relevant research. With scite, we're happy to make that process easier by making it easy to see what citing articles say about an article of interest and to quickly and easily see if it has been supported or contrasted by other studies."

Todd Everett, VP of Product Development at Research Solutions says of the partnership, "Research Solutions wants to make it as easy as possible for our customers to understand how research findings are supported or contrasted, and scite is unique in providing these insights."

About scite

scite is a Brooklyn-based startup that helps researchers better discover and evaluate scientific articles through Smart Citations-citations that display the context of the citation and describe whether the article provides supporting or contrasting evidence. Scite is used by researchers from around the world and is funded in part by the National Science Foundation and the National Institute of Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides solutions that simplify, and streamline the process research-driven organizations require to obtain, manage and create intellectual property, in short, we Accelerate Research™. We are a pioneer in removing complexity around how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly content -- journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data, with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-partners-with-scite-to-help-identify-supporting-and-contrasting-articles-301499160.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

