Research Solutions to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26th

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced Roy W. Olivier, Interim President & Chief Executive Officer & Alan Urban, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 26, 2021. The Company's presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CT on August 25th and will be accessible through the conference site. The presentation will also be webcasted and can be accessed through the main conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Steven Hooser at (214) 872-2710 or shooser@threepa.com.

About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-to-present-virtually-and-host-1x1-investor-meetings-at-the-12th-annual-midwest-ideas-investor-conference-on-august-26th-301356058.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

