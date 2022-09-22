U.S. markets closed

Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

0
·11 min read

Company Reports 35% Increase in Platform ARR to $7.9M and 180 Net New Platform Deployments for Fiscal Year 2022

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Research Solutions, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Research Solutions, Inc.)

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary

  • Total revenue increased 4% to $8.6 million

  • Platform revenue up 32% to $1.9 million; Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") up 35% to $7.9 million

  • Gross profit up 20% to prior-year quarter.  Total gross margin improved approximately 500 basis points to 38.3%.  The fourth quarter marks the first in the Company's history where Platform gross profit exceed gross profit from Transactions.

  • Net loss of ($438,000) or two cents per share, compared to nil on a per-share basis in the prior-year quarter.  Adjusted EBITDA was ($121,000), compared to $134,000 same period a year ago.  The result was inclusive of $275,000 in severance related charges in the period which are also discussed below.

  • Platform incremental ARR generated in the quarter was a record high of $573,000.  There were 53 net new platform deployments in the quarter, compared to 41 in the prior year.

Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Summary

  • Total revenue increased 4% to $32.9 million

  • Platform revenue of $6.8 million, a 32% increase, with a 33% increase in total deployments to 733

  • Total gross margin increased 410 basis points to 36.5%

  • Loss of $1.6 million, or ($0.06) per share, compared to ($285,000) or ($0.01) per share in the prior year.  Adjusted EBITDA was ($374,000) compared to  $700,000 in the previous year.

  • Platform incremental ARR generated in the fiscal year exceeded $2.0 million and there were 180 net new deployments

"Our fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results reflect the continued momentum across our organization, particularly with the strategic focus on our Platforms segment, which added a net new 53 deployments in the fourth quarter and 180 for the year," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "The ongoing additions of new product features, add-ons, and partnerships continues to enhance the value proposition of our Article Galaxy platform, allowing customers to work more efficiently while recognizing meaningful cost savings.  We anticipate that our continued focus on product development and the repositioning of our sales force should result in a return to positive cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2023."

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue increased 4% to $8.6 million, compared to $8.2 million in the same year-ago quarter.

Platform subscription revenue increased 32% to $1.9 million compared to approximately $1.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments, including 53 added in the quarter. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $7.9 million, up 8% sequentially and 35% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue was $6.7 million, compared to $6.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Transaction customers count for the quarter was 1,213, compared to 1,132 customers in the prior year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin improved approximately 500  basis points from the prior-year quarter to 38.3%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business.

Total operating expenses were $3.7 million, compared to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher technology and product development costs and approximately $275,000 in severance charges related to the Company's repositioning strategy for fiscal 2023.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was ($438,000), or two cents per share, compared to a net loss of ($89,000), or nil per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was ($121,000), compared to $134,000 in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Cash and cash equivalents were relatively flat in the quarter and ended at $10.6 million.

Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Total revenue increased 4% to $32.9 million, compared to $31.8 million in fiscal 2021.

Platform subscription revenue was $6.8 million, a 32% increase over the prior year. The increase was primarily due an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments and upselling current platform customers.

Transaction revenue was $26.1 million, a 2% decrease compared to the previous year. The decrease is primarily due to a lower paid transaction count due to the savings our customers experience through their ongoing use of the Platform.

Total gross margin improved 410 basis points over the prior year to 36.5%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business.

Total operating expenses were $13.6 million compared to $10.5 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to higher technology and product development costs as well as higher general and administrative expenses, including approximately $450,000 in cash severance costs and $150,000 in accelerated stock compensation for the full fiscal year.

Net loss for fiscal year 2022 was $1.6 million, or ($0.06) per share. Net loss in fiscal 2021 was ($207,000), or ($0.01) per share. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022 was a negative $374,000, compared to a positive $700,000 in the prior year (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2022, amounted to $10.6 million compared to $11.0 million as of June 30, 2021. There were no outstanding borrowings under the company's $2.5 million revolving line of credit and the company had no long-term liabilities or other debt.

Conference Call

Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10020199

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until October 22, 2022, by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and using the replay ID 10020199, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter




Quarter Ended June 30,




2022

2021

Change

% Change


Revenue:







Platforms

$ 1,886,845

$ 1,429,160

$     457,685

32.0 %



Transactions

$ 6,675,164

$ 6,788,494

(113,330)

-1.7 %


Total Revenue

8,562,009

8,217,654

344,355

4.2 %








Gross Profit:







Platforms

1,646,631

1,171,840

474,791

40.5 %



Transactions

1,636,511

1,570,376

66,135

4.2 %


Total Gross Profit

3,283,142

2,742,216

540,926

19.7 %








Gross profit as a % of revenue:







Platforms

87.3 %

82.0 %

5.3 %




Transactions

24.5 %

23.1 %

1.4 %



Total Gross Profit

38.3 %

33.4 %

5.0 %









Operating Expenses:







Sales and marketing

691,368

521,220

170,148

32.6 %



Technology and product development

1,049,430

732,371

317,059

43.3 %



General and administrative

1,663,671

1,354,244

309,427

22.8 %



Depreciation and amortization

5,507

2,694

2,813

104.4 %



Stock-based compensation

225,501

221,589

3,912

1.8 %



Foreign currency translation loss

91,279

(890)

92,169

NM


Total Operating Expenses

3,726,756

2,831,228

895,528

31.6 %


Income (loss) from operations

(443,614)

(89,012)

(354,602)

NM








Other Income (Expenses):







Other income (expense)

6,377

263

6,114

2324.7 %



Provision for income taxes

(1,030)

(127)

(903)

NM



Gain on sale of disc'd operations

-

-

-



Total Other Income (Expenses):

5,347

136

5,211

3831.6 %


Net income (loss)

$   (438,267)

$     (88,876)

(349,391)

NM


Adjusted EBITDA

$   (121,327)

$     134,381

$   (255,708)

NM











Quarter Ended June 30,




2022

2021

Change

% Change


Platforms:







ARR (Annual recurring revenue):







  Beginning of Period

$ 7,348,847

$ 5,554,595

$ 1,794,252

32.3 %



   Incremental ARR

573,341

325,584

247,757

76.1 %



  End of Period

$ 7,922,188

$ 5,880,179

$ 2,042,009

34.7 %









Deployments:







  Beginning of Period

680

512

168

32.8 %



   Incremental Deployments

53

41

12

29.3 %



  End of Period

733

553

180

32.5 %









ASP (Average sales price):







  Beginning of Period

$       10,807

$       10,849

$             (42)

-0.4 %



  End of Period

$       10,808

$       10,633

$             175

1.6 %








Transaction Customers:







Corporate customers

920

845

75

8.9 %



Academic customers

293

287

6

2.1 %



Total customers

1,213

1,132

81

7.2 %

 

Fiscal Full Year Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year




Fiscal Year Ended June 30,




2022

2021

Change

% Change


Revenue:







Platforms

$   6,787,772

$   5,135,565

$  1,652,207

32.2 %



Transactions

$ 26,146,380

$ 26,620,780

(474,400)

-1.8 %


Total Revenue

32,934,152

31,756,345

1,177,807

3.7 %








Gross Profit:







Platforms

5,851,183

4,223,595

1,627,588

38.5 %



Transactions

6,168,491

6,062,419

106,072

1.7 %


Total Gross Profit

12,019,674

10,286,014

1,733,660

16.9 %








Gross profit as a % of revenue:







Platforms

86.2 %

82.2 %

4.0 %




Transactions

23.6 %

22.8 %

0.8 %



Total Gross Profit

36.5 %

32.4 %

4.1 %









Operating Expenses:







Sales and marketing

2,276,172

2,073,878

202,294

9.8 %



Technology and product development

3,711,085

2,644,274

1,066,811

40.3 %



General and administrative

6,406,400

4,867,659

1,538,741

31.6 %



Depreciation and amortization

17,651

11,522

6,129

53.2 %



Stock-based compensation

1,096,384

1,007,673

88,711

8.8 %



Foreign currency translation loss

143,898

(35,960)

179,858

NM


Total Operating Expenses

13,651,590

10,569,046

3,082,544

29.2 %


Income (loss) from operations

(1,631,916)

(283,032)

(1,348,884)

NM








Other Income (Expenses):







Other income (expense)

7,154

1,147

6,007

523.7 %



Provision for income taxes

(7,622)

(3,204)

(4,418)

NM



Gain on sale of disc'd operations

-

-

-



Total Other Income (Expenses):

(468)

(2,057)

1,589

NM


Net income (loss)

$  (1,632,384)

$     (285,089)

(1,347,295)

NM


Adjusted EBITDA

$     (373,983)

$       700,203

$ (1,074,186)

NM











Fiscal Year Ended June 30,




2022

2021

Change

% Change


Platforms:







ARR (Annual recurring revenue):







  Beginning of Period

$   5,880,179

$   4,446,088

$  1,434,091

32.3 %



   Incremental ARR

2,042,009

1,434,091

607,918

42.4 %



  End of Period

$   7,922,188

$   5,880,179

$  2,042,009

34.7 %









Deployments:







  Beginning of Period

553

401

152

37.9 %



   Incremental Deployments

180

152

28

18.4 %



  End of Period

733

553

180

32.5 %









ASP (Average sales price):







  Beginning of Period

$         10,633

$         11,088

$            (454)

-4.1 %



  End of Period

$         10,808

$         10,633

$              175

1.6 %








Transaction Customers:







Corporate customers

886

825

61

7.4 %



Academic customers

299

285

14

4.8 %



Total customers

1,185

1,110

75

6.7 %








 

Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):


