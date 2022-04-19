U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,447.39
    +55.70 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,799.87
    +388.18 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,572.44
    +240.08 (+1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.03
    +34.89 (+1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.77
    -5.44 (-5.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.50
    -32.90 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.92 (-3.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8970
    +0.0350 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3001
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5740
    +1.5740 (+1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,517.40
    +2,240.56 (+5.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.80
    +20.24 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,614.79
    -1.59 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

New Research Ties Popular Pain Killer to Serious Health Risks

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Researchers at Arthritis Research Canada have found that people with osteoarthritis who started taking tramadol, an opioid pain medication, were at a 20-50 per cent greater risk of mortality, 70 per cent greater risk of blood clots, and 40-60 per cent greater risk of hip fractures when compared to people who started using drugs like aspirin or ibuprofen.

"These are incredibly important findings because tramadol use is on the rise globally – especially by people living with osteoarthritis," said Dr. Antonio Aviña-Zubieta, a rheumatologist and senior scientist at Arthritis Research Canada.

Previous studies have found that tramadol is associated with nausea, dizziness, constipation, tiredness, headache, vomiting, and drowsiness, and when compared with use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin and ibuprofen, tramadol is associated with a greater risk of mortality, heart attacks, and hip fractures in people with osteoarthritis. A recent study also found that it is no better than aspirin and ibuprofen in relieving pain for those with OA.

Tramadol is recommended by the 2013 American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons guidelines and recommended conditionally by the 2012 American College of Rheumatology guidelines for knee osteoarthritis.

"This research, combined with evidence from prior studies, suggests current guidelines on tramadol use need to be revised to ensure the health and safety of patients – especially since there is no difference in pain relief compared to drugs like aspirin and ibuprofen," Aviña-Zubieta said.

In the United States, 44 million tramadol prescriptions were given in 2014. In the United Kingdom, the prevalence of osteoarthritis patients with a tramadol prescription increased from three to 10 per cent from 2000 to 2015. In British Columbia, tramadol has been the second most commonly prescribed opioid agonist since 2008.

To learn more about this research, please click here.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose world recognized research is creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is conducting research across Canada in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec and is affiliated with five major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, and McGill University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, new and better treatment, and improved quality of life.

SOURCE Arthritis Research Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/19/c1309.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Is Jumping Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are rising sharply in response to a brief submission the company sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this morning. Last August, Axsome Therapeutics' stock price tanked after the company admitted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found deficiencies in an application to treat people with major depressive disorder with AXS-05. This experimental drug is a combination of bupropion, an antidepressant currently used by millions of Americans, and dextromethorphan, an over-the-counter cough suppressant.

  • Why Acadia Pharma Shares Are Falling Today

    Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) announced topline results from a Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of ACP-044 for acute pain following bunionectomy surgery. The primary endpoint, a comparison of cumulative pain intensity scores over 24 hours between the ACP-044 1600 mg once daily, ACP-044 400 mg four times daily, and placebo treatment arms, was not met. A trend favoring the ACP-044 400 mg once every six hours treatment group was observed on the primary endpoint, a differ

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Fell 10.5% on Monday

    It was a strange day for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) as the stock dropped 10.5% early in the day, only to close the day higher than it opened. Clovis' shares are down more than 15% for the year. Clovis has a relatively small market cap of $318 million, so wild swings are not surprising.

  • Why Biogen Stock Looks 'Too Good To Ignore,' According To One Analyst

    Biogen stock looks "too good to ignore," an analyst said Monday as he argued for the value of Biogen's base business.

  • FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

    FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend.

  • Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

    The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai last Tuesday after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive test. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such as Beibei who test positive but have no symptoms.

  • TG Therapeutics to pull FDA submission for oncology drug; shares slide 24%

    Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 24.2% in trading on Monday following the company's announcement on Friday that it had withdrawn an application to get Food and Drug Administration approval for ublituximab and Ukoniq as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma. TG said in a news release that it decided to withdraw the application due to updated survival data from a Phase 3 clinical trial. It also withdrew Ukoniq for two lymphoma indications for which the d

  • I’m a pediatrician who cares for transgender kids – here’s what you need to know about social support, puberty blockers and other medical options that improve lives of transgender youth

    Transgender medicine uses a multidisciplinary approach to help trans youth live happier lives. Sudowoodo/iStock via Getty Images PlusWhen Charlie, a 10-year-old boy, came in for his first visit, he didn’t look at me or my colleague. Angry and crying, he insisted to us that he was cisgender – that he was a boy and had been born male. A few months before Charlie came into our office, he handed a note to his mother with four simple words, “I am a boy.” Up until that point Charlie had been living in

  • BA.2 Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

    The Omicron BA.2 subvariant is fast becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19, with symptoms similar to previous strains of the virus. "It's important to know and recognize all of the symptoms of Omicron. Symptoms like sore throat, runny nose, headache, and fatigue could be COVID," says Dr. Claire Steves from King's College London. "If you are experiencing any symptoms, get tested and isolate until you have your test result." Here are symptoms of BA.2, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure

  • Trump’s Worst Judge Just Made Travel a MAGA Nightmare

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe coronavirus pandemic may feel like a past-tense phenomenon for many Americans, even though the dangers are real and ongoing. But a federal judge appointed by Donald Trump just did everything she could to send the nation back into chaos.On Monday, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Florida threw out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate for air travel and other forms of mass transportation. Deaths from COVID-19—a

  • Ocugen gets rights to Mexico in expanded Covaxin deal with Bharat Biotech

    Covaxin is already authorized for emergency use in adults by health regulators in Mexico. An application for emergency use authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 2-to-18 years is under review.

  • As SC nears legalizing medical marijuana, Surfside Beach considers opting out

    “Typical Surfside trying to keep their thumb on the residents,” one person commented about the potential ban. “Yes, let’s make it hard on people already suffering from debilitating diseases.”

  • Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall

    Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine its original vaccine with protection against the omicron variant. Before omicron came along, Moderna was studying a combination shot that added protection against an earlier variant named beta. Tuesday, the company said people given that beta-original vaccine combination produced more antibodies capable of fighting several variants — including omicron — than today’s regular booster triggers.

  • Poisoned: America's Fentanyl Crisis

    In part one of a series, ABC News' Bob Woodruff examines how the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl is devastating cities across America, and what one city is doing to respond to the epidemic.

  • Bucks Fizz singer Jay Aston’s 18-year-old daughter placed in induced coma with meningitis

    Doctors said Josie would not have survived if singer hadn’t taken her to the hospital so quickly

  • FDA investigating Lucky Charms after more than 100 reports of illnesses

    The FDA said Saturday it has received more than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms so far this year.

  • Cancer mystery at NJ school

    More than 100 people who graduated from Colonia High School have developed brain cancer.

  • 4 Sneaky Issues That Could Contribute To Irritable Bowel Syndrome

    Many bodily functions interact with your gut. Here are some hidden issues and what to do if they show up for you.

  • White House calls federal ruling to toss mask mandate 'a disappointing decision'

    The White House said the federal court ruling Monday to void the Biden administration’s mask mandate for travelers using public transportation such as trains and airplanes was “obviously a disappointing decision.”

  • The case for testing Pfizer's Paxlovid for treating long COVID

    Reports of two patients who found relief from long COVID after taking Pfizer Inc's antiviral Paxlovid, including a researcher who tested it on herself, provide intriguing evidence for clinical trials to help those suffering from the debilitating condition, experts and advocates say. The researcher said her chronic fatigue symptoms, which "felt like a truck hit me," are gone after taking the two-drug oral therapy. Long COVID is a looming health crisis, estimated to affect up to 30% of people infected with the coronavirus.