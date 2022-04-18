U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,373.25
    -14.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,318.00
    -40.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,811.25
    -82.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.10
    -5.40 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.12
    +0.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.30
    +23.40 (+1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    26.38
    +0.68 (+2.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0810
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.01
    +2.19 (+10.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3040
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4800
    +0.0410 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,281.77
    -1,132.89 (-2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    917.56
    -51.87 (-5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Researchers break world record for quantum-encrypted communications

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
Andrey Suslov via Getty Images

Researchers in Beijing have set a new quantum secure direct communication (QSDC) world record of 102.2 km (64 miles), smashing the previous mark of 18 km (11 miles), The Eurasian Times reported. Transmission speeds were extremely slow at 0.54 bits per second, but still good enough for text message and phone call encryption over a distance of 30 km (19 miles), wrote research lead Long Guilu in Nature. The work could eventually lead to hack-proof communication, as any eavesdropping attempt on a quantum line can be instantly detected.

QSDC uses the principal of entanglement to secure networks. Quantum physics dictates that entangled particles are linked, so that if you change the property of one by measuring it, the other will instantly change, too — effectively making hacking impossible. In theory, the particles stay linked even if they're light-years apart, so such systems should work over great distances.

The same research team set the previous fiber record, and devised a "novel design of physical system with a new protocol" to achieve the longer distance. They simplified it by eliminating the "complicated active compensation subsystem" used in the previous model. "This enables an ultra-low quantum bit error rate (QBER) and the long-term stability against environmental noises."

As a result, the system can withstand much more so-called channel loss that makes it impossible to decode encrypted messages. That in turn allowed them to extend the fiber from 28.3km to the record 102.2 km distance. "The experiment shows that intercity quantum secure direct communication through the fiber is feasible with present-day technology," the team wrote in Nature.

Researchers in China previously made a secure quantum-enabled video call by satellite, but fiber poses a different set of challenges. "If we replace parts of the internet today, where more eavesdropping attacks happen, with quantum channels, those parts will have the added ability to sense and prevent eavesdropping, making communication even safer," said Long.

Recommended Stories

  • Google lets you explore new heritage sites with help from the State Department

    The US Department of State is making it easier for people to explore cultural heritage sites from around the world by partnering with Google Arts & Culture.

  • Workers at Apple's Grand Central Terminal store are moving toward a union vote

    Apple Store employees at the company’s flagship Grand Central Terminal location have begun collecting signatures to form a union

  • Recommended Reading: The rise and fall of Pebble

    Recommended Reading highlights the week's best writing on technology and more.

  • China cracks down on livestreaming of ‘unauthorized’ games

    China has signaled it will begin actively enforcing regulation that forbids the livestreaming of unauthorized games.

  • I'll Share This Investing Tip Until I'm Blue in the Face

    In fact, I'll share this investing tip until I'm blue in the face, because it is simply that fundamentally important to anyone trying to improve their personal financial situation. Eliminating discretionary expenses might mean making lifestyle choices, but you might also be paying for things that don't really matter to you.

  • Quadruple quest piles pressure on Liverpool: Van Dijk

    Virgil van Dijk says talk of a historic quadruple for Liverpool belongs to the "outside world" and risks putting extra pressure on the Dutchman and his teammates.

  • Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

    The Biden administration is taking a key step toward ensuring that federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing — issuing requirements for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material. The guidance being issued Monday requires that the material purchased — whether it's for a bridge, a highway, a water pipe or broadband internet — be produced in the U.S., according to administration officials.

  • El Paso police arrest 5 accused of stomping, robbing Jaguars strip club bouncer

    An El Paso strip club bouncer was robbed while attacked by a group of men.

  • Woman chains herself to basketball goal during Grizzlies game, police say

    The Memphis Police Department (MPD) arrested a teenager after she chained herself to a basketball goal on April, 16 at the FedEx Forum.

  • Bank of America's profit drops 12% in first quarter, still beating analysts' projections

    Bank of America reported net income of $7.07 billion, or 80 cents per diluted share, in the first quarter.

  • FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of customers complained of illness after eating it. The FDA said Saturday it has received more than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms so far this year. “The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury,” the agency said in a statement.

  • What happened the night the extraordinary life of Billy Martin ended in Broome County

    After his final stint as New York Yankees manager ended, Billy Martin moved to Broome County, where he died in a car crash on Christmas night in 1989.

  • NASA rolls back SLS Moon rocket for repairs after multiple failed fueling tests

    After multiple attempts to complete a critical fueling test of its next-generation Space Launch System, NASA has decided to finish the rocket’s “wet dress rehearsal” at a later date.

  • Gaming platforms FlickPlay, The Sandbox take steps toward metaverse

    Gaming companies FlickPlay and The Sandbox announced a new partnership on Monday that will allow players to use a blockchain asset on both platforms, representing a key step in the building of the metaverse. The idea of the metaverse involves people moving freely between virtual worlds on different platforms and taking their virtual clothing and other belongings with them, a concept called interoperability. Such an idea is many years away and will require collaboration between companies and metaverse developers, including Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft and Epic Games.

  • Dave Ramsey Is Not a Fan of Balance Transfers. Here's Why

    There may come a point when you find that you're juggling a few different credit card balances at once. In either event, if you now have a string of credit card debts to manage, you may be considering a balance transfer. With a balance transfer, you move your existing balances over to a new credit card so you can focus on paying down that single balance.

  • The case for testing Pfizer's Paxlovid for treating long COVID

    Reports of two patients who found relief from long COVID after taking Pfizer Inc's antiviral Paxlovid, including a researcher who tested it on herself, provide intriguing evidence for clinical trials to help those suffering from the debilitating condition, experts and advocates say. The researcher said her chronic fatigue symptoms, which "felt like a truck hit me," are gone after taking the two-drug oral therapy. Long COVID is a looming health crisis, estimated to affect up to 30% of people infected with the coronavirus.

  • 15 Celebs You Didn't Realize Changed Their Names Since They Only Made Teeny Tiny Modifications

    Jason Derulo is lying every time he sings his name!View Entire Post ›

  • Tesla will no longer include a mobile charger with new vehicle purchases

    Tesla has stopped including a complimentary Mobile Connector Bundle with new vehicle orders.

  • Black Iraqis keep to traditions during Ramadan

    STORY: Dressed in traditional clothes and playing folkloric tunes, a group of black Iraqis paraded through the streets of Basra’s Zubair neighborhood, surrounded by children clapping and singing along for the occasion of the Garga’een festival.Celebrated each year during Ramadan, the Gargee’an festival is celebrated in the Gulf and has made its mark on southern Iraq as well."We have our own particular rites and traditions that we like to keep alive since the old days," one of the music group members, Nadel Sabri, said.Gargee’an is celebrated every mid-Ramadan. It marks the birth of Imam Hassan, believed to be the grandson of the Prophet Mohammed. During the festival children dress up in traditional costumes and go from door to door to collect sweets.

  • Op-Ed: Why Russia likely won't win the fight in Ukraine's cities

    Urban warfare is the hardest type of battle. Russian forces aren't prepared for the next phase of the fight into Ukraine's metropolitan centers.