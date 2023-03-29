U.S. markets open in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,033.00
    +31.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,759.00
    +171.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,846.75
    +114.25 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.40
    +17.60 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.93
    +0.73 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.50
    -11.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.25
    -1.35 (-6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2327
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9020
    +1.0270 (+0.78%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,133.44
    +1,071.62 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.33
    +372.65 (+153.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.42
    +31.17 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Resecurity® Exhibit at World Police Summit 2023 to Showcase Cyber Threat Intelligence and Dark Web Monitoring Solutions

PR Newswire
·6 min read

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company protecting Fortune 500 companies, showcased its solutions at the World Police Summit 2023 held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from March 2023. The solutions presented by Resecurity were particularly of interest to law enforcement agencies (LEA) and defense contractors focused on malicious cyber activity investigations and threat intelligence gathering for national security purposes.

The event brought together over 3,000 professionals from the security industry, including security experts, government officials, and law enforcement professionals. The event offered a platform to showcase the latest threat intelligence technologies and innovations that can assist law enforcement agencies in protecting critical infrastructure and fighting against cybercrime.

Resecurity's participation in the event aimed to offer insight into the challenges that law enforcement face in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. Resecurity presented award-winning Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), Dark Web Monitoring (DWM), Digital Risk Management (DRM), Fraud Prevention (FP) and Identity Protection (IDP) solutions designed to address the emerging challenges and provide organizations with the necessary tools to combat cyber threats effectively.

Resecurity® Exhibit at World Police Summit 2023 to Showcase Cyber Threat Intelligence and Dark Web Monitoring Solutions
Resecurity® Exhibit at World Police Summit 2023 to Showcase Cyber Threat Intelligence and Dark Web Monitoring Solutions

Resecurity® Context, a cyber threat intelligence platform (CTIP) was showcased at the event in form of interactive workshops. The platform is powered by advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning (ML) and is designed to extract meaningful insights from context-enriched Big Data leveraging proprietary graph-based analysis. The platform contains threat actors' profiles, mapped network activity, indicators of compromise, and a historical archive of underground communications that can be analyzed using natural language processing (NLP) technology. Resecurity's CTIP is particularly useful for law enforcement agencies as it can assist in tracking illicit criminal activities on the web, including terrorism. The platform is widely used by law enforcement and national security organizations in multiple regions for today.

Resecurity also showcased its portfolio of products for effective digital risk monitoring (DRM) of the enterprise digital ecosystem. Resecurity's DRM solutions offer early warning identification of data breaches and provide comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks.

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, said, "We are honored to participate in the World Police Summit 2023 and demonstrate our commitment to providing advanced cybersecurity solutions to help law enforcement combat the emerging threats and new security challenges internationally."

The World Police Summit is a major international event that brings together leaders in law enforcement and security from around the world. Attendees of the summit had the opportunity to learn about Resecurity's Context™ which provides law enforcement and private sector organizations with the tools they need to collect and analyze actionable threat data. The platform is designed to extract meaningful insights from context-enriched big data, containing threat actors' profiles with mapped network activity, indicators of compromise, and a historical archive of underground communications with the opportunity of in-depth search, translation, and analysis using natural language processing (NLP).

Resecurity's focus on cyber threat intelligence solutions makes it an ideal partner for law enforcement agencies and private sector organizations. The company offers a range of solutions, including dark web monitoring and human intelligence (HUMINT) tools that enable the collection of threat data to profile bad actors and their tactics. With the increasing sophistication of modern threat actors and groups, Resecurity's solutions require advanced data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities to effectively monitor the deep and dark web.

The United Arab Emirates, a regional hub for finance, tourism, and technology, has experienced significant growth in recent years, making it a target for cyber-attacks. Resecurity's participation in the World Police Summit highlights the importance of cybersecurity in the region and the need for law enforcement agencies and private sector organizations to take proactive measures to protect their digital assets.

During the World Police Summit, Resecurity presented its cybersecurity solutions to attendees from law enforcement agencies and private sector organizations. The solutions of interest were focused on dark web monitoring and human intelligence (HUMINT) tools, which enable collection of threat data to profile bad actors and their tactics. The dark web, an untraceable area of the internet that traditional search engines do not index, is home to innumerable hidden marketplaces, communities, groups, and forums used to traffic illegal goods and services. These include child pornography, drugs, and weapons, as well as tools for malware and ransomware distribution. The consequences of cybercrime originating from the dark web impact nearly every industry and cost the global economy as much as $600 billion, or about 0.8 percent of global GDP. Security industry experts project that companies around the world will incur costs and lost revenue amounting to more than $5 trillion over the next five years due to cyberattacks.

Resecurity provides unique Human Intelligence (HUMINT) capabilities to target Dark Web actors and sophisticated cyberespionage groups covering the UAE and the wider Middle East region. The company's comprehensive investigative and intelligence services assist clients with post-incident response, as well as preventive measures via proactive cyber threat intelligence to enhance their cybersecurity posture.

Recently Resecurity® products have been named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has been recently highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 and External Risk Mitigation Platforms providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

Resecurity, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity)
Resecurity, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resecurity-exhibit-at-world-police-summit-2023-to-showcase-cyber-threat-intelligence-and-dark-web-monitoring-solutions-301784281.html

SOURCE Resecurity

Recommended Stories

  • Asia leads crypto regulations, innovation may leave the US, says Ripple’s Long

    Asia-Pacific nation are leading the way in developing global cryptocurrency regulations that favor innovation, which is something that U.S. regulators should also take note of, said Ripple Labs Inc. President Monica Long

  • Amazon Just Quietly Solved a Huge Internet Problem

    Most people don't realize the limits of internet connectivity because, between their cellular network connections and WiFi, any break in coverage seems like an aberration. The IoT has lots of splashy implications like medical devices that can self-diagnose upcoming maintenance needs in order to make a service appointment before going down. It also has a lot of uses that are less visible that only work if the device happens to be in a place that offers internet connectivity.

  • Nvidia moves into A.I. services and ChatGPT can now use your credit card

    Giving language models the ability to take actions on the internet is risky, some experts say.

  • Lumen Faces 2 Ransomware Attacks, Working With Experts To Evaluate And Minimize Impact

    On March 27, 2023, Lumen Technologies, Inc (NYSE: LUMN) reported it faced two cybersecurity incidents. Last week Lumen discovered that a malicious intruder had inserted criminal ransomware into a limited number of its servers that support a segmented hosting service, degrading the operations of a small number of its enterprise customers. Lumen's recent implementation of enhanced security software has led to its discovery that a separate sophisticated intruder accessed a limited number of its int

  • Cathie Wood Makes an Intriguing Prediction

    When Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood talks about the world of finance, people tend to listen. In a tweet from the evening of March 27, Wood says that the research of Ark Invest's Tasha Keeney, Sam Korus, and Daniel Maguire points at a big future for autonomous taxi platforms, with a possibility of scaling to an $8-$10 trillion revenue opportunity in the next seven to 10 years. While Amazon AMZN's Zoox and Alphabet's Waymo are currently the two biggest names in this space, Wood has previously said that she believes Tesla has the advantage when it comes to autonomous driving.

  • Amazon begins flagging ‘frequently returned’ products

    Amazon has begun displaying a warning about frequently returned items as the company tightens its belt in response to shaky numbers in an uncertain economy.

  • Jeff Bezos is Personally Investing Millions Into Startups in This 'Boring' Industry – Here's Why

    Where venture capitalists (VCs) and billionaires invest their money in the startup world can serve as a powerful indication of the next big sectors to emerge. While artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics often dominate the spotlight, Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos has recently turned his attention towards the logistics industry. Logistics may be an unconventional focus by traditional VC standards, but Bezos's investment strategy is understandable given his experience. Having founded Amazo

  • Intel's AI, Data Center Webinar on Wednesday: Here's What to Expect

    Intel (INTC) investors will get a look at the company's artificial intelligence and data center plans at an investor event on Wednesday. The computing company will host a webinar as investors buzz over the company's potential for AI technology. The chipmaker will also give an update on its plans for its data center segment.

  • The Jobs Most Exposed to ChatGPT

    A new study finds that AI tools could more quickly handle at least half of the tasks that auditors, interpreters and writers do now.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before iPhone Maker's March-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Zoom (ZM) Reveals AI Features for Zoom IQ at Enterprise Connect

    Zoom (ZM) reveals new generative AI features to help users compose emails and chat messages. The new functionality, built into Zoom IQ, is powered by a partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

  • Why did Baidu abruptly cancel the launch of its ChatGPT competitor?

    On Monday, Baidu scrapped a livestream press event of Ernie, the AI chatbot rival to ChatGPT, for a closed-door meeting with potential corporate clients.

  • Microsoft introduces AI-powered cybersecurity assistant

    The tool, named 'Security Copilot', is a simple prompt box that will help security analysts with tasks like summarizing incidents, analyzing vulnerabilities and sharing information with co-workers on a pinboard. The assistant will use Microsoft's security-specific model, which the company described as "a growing set of security-specific skills" that is fed with more than 65 trillion signals every day. The launch comes amid a flurry of announcements from Microsoft to integrate the AI into its most popular offerings.

  • E-book library app OverDrive is shutting down on May 1st

    OverDrive, the service you can use to borrow ebooks, audiobooks and other digital media from your local library, school or university, is shutting down.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Amid 5G Wireless Network Edge?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? A big stock buyback underway.

  • What is Bitcoin mining and how does it work?

    Here are the basics on how Bitcoin mining works and some key risks to be aware of.

  • Bitcoin Layer 2 Stacks' Token a Top Performer in March

    STX has gained 23% in March and is up 350% over the past year.

  • AI computing startup Cerebras releases open source ChatGPT-like models

    Artificial intelligence chip startup Cerebras Systems on Tuesday said it released open source ChatGPT-like models for the research and business community to use for free in an effort to foster more collaboration. Silicon Valley-based Cerebras released seven models all trained on its AI supercomputer called Andromeda, including smaller 111 million parameter language models to a larger 13 billion parameter model. "There is a big movement to close what has been open sourced in AI...it's not surprising as there's now huge money in it," said Andrew Feldman, founder and CEO of Cerebras.

  • CoinMarketCap News, Mar 27: Do Kwon Behind Bars Amid Fears He's a Flight Risk

    Also today, Nvidia — which makes graphics cards used for mining — says crypto adds nothing useful to society.