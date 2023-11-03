Is Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's (KLSE:RL) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's (KLSE:RL) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.9% over the past three months. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. In this article, we decided to focus on Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Reservoir Link Energy Bhd is:

9.8% = RM8.1m ÷ RM83m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.10.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's Earnings Growth And 9.8% ROE

On the face of it, Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's ROE is not much to talk about. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 10.0%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. But then again, Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's five year net income shrunk at a rate of 23%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. So that's what might be causing earnings growth to shrink.

However, when we compared Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 17% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Reservoir Link Energy Bhd Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Reservoir Link Energy Bhd's low three-year median payout ratio of 19% (or a retention ratio of 81%) over the last three years should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth but the company's earnings have actually shrunk. The low payout should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see some growth. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, Reservoir Link Energy Bhd has paid dividends over a period of three years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Reservoir Link Energy Bhd can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

