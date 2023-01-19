Tony Mazzola

ResGreen promotes Tony Mazzola to Sr. Vice President of Engineering.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group (OTC PINK: RGGI)



ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, today announced it has promoted Tony Mazzola to Sr. Vice President of Engineering, which will include overseeing all product development and application engineering activities. In addition, he will continue to serve as the head of BotWay software product development.

“Tony has made immeasurable contributions to ResGreen over the past year and half since joining the company,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at ResGreen. “He created our industry-changing BotWay software that is leading the industry in flexibility and interoperability. He has also made a significant impact working with our customers to develop customized solutions that meet their needs.”

Mazzola has more than 30 years of experience in industrial automation. Previously, he worked as a Project Engineer for DCS Corp, where he did contract work for the Department of Defense’s autonomous vehicles program. He also spent more than 13 years as the Vice President of Product Development at ERT Systems, a software company.

Mazzola has a bachelor’s of science degree in electrical engineering from Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com.

