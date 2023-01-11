U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.97
    +37.72 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,889.32
    +185.22 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,889.40
    +146.77 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.58
    +17.92 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.65
    +2.53 (+3.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.50
    +5.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0758
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    -0.0670 (-1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2149
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4500
    +0.2580 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,536.91
    +81.39 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.51
    +2.80 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

ResGreen’s PullBuddy AGV Can Move Up and Down Slopes of Five Degrees or Less

ResGreen Group International Inc
·2 min read

PullBuddy AGV on slope

ResGreen’s PullBuddy Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) can move up and down ramps that are up to five degrees.
ResGreen’s PullBuddy Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) can move up and down ramps that are up to five degrees.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, announced today that its PullBuddy Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) can transport loads up to 450 pounds (including load handling frames) up and down inclines of five degrees or less. Slopes are a challenge for most AGVs due to the power required to overcome the weight of the load and vehicle, position of the drive wheel(s) and ground clearance designed for the task. PullBuddy features an exceptionally strong drive that can power a loaded vehicle up ramps. It has been specifically engineered to clear ramp entry, exit and cresting. In addition, if an object enters its path on a slope, PullBuddy is able to come to a safe stop and resume travel once the obstacle is cleared.

image1.jpeg
image1.jpeg


“A tier one automotive supplier approached us with a challenge – using an AGV to move loads up a down a low-grade slope that connected two buildings in its facility,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at ResGreen. “They approached multiple AGV companies, but no one had a solution. Our engineering team went to work, testing our PullBuddy AGV and making adjustments until it was able to handle the incline and solve the problem.”

PullBuddy is a magnetic-tape guided vehicle that can transport loads up to 2,750 pounds on a level surface. The low-profile vehicle is designed to tunnel under load handling frames that are customized to meet customers’ needs.

ResGreen’s engineers will continue to look for ways to improve PullBuddy to meet our customers’ needs.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)
ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com.

Contact:       
Sarah Carlson
scarlson@resgreengroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee65bc35-2525-4033-9a86-d331eecb17bb


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Has Another Problem. Gamers Aren’t Buying Its New Graphics Card.

    Nvidia's new cards usually sell out immediately. Its latest model is sitting on shelves after getting lukewarm reviews.

  • Apple to ditch Broadcom, Qualcomm for in-house chip development: Reports

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains why Apple is looking to move its chips and displays in-house.

  • Nvidia Just Made a Smart Move That Could Supercharge Its Gaming Business

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) video gaming business has been in bad shape over the past year as the demand for graphics cards used in personal computers (PCs) has dropped sharply after two solid years of growth in 2020 and 2021. The chipmaker recently announced that it is bringing its RTX 4080 graphics cards to GeForce Now -- Nvidia's cloud gaming service. The RTX 4080 is one of Nvidia's top-of-the-line graphics cards that brings about a huge improvement over its predecessor, the RTX 3080.

  • Is Verizon the New Cable Bundle?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) is no longer just a mobile phone network -- it's providing broadband services and now bundling with streaming providers. This is the new cable bundle, like it or not. *Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Jan.

  • Intel (INTC) Sets Milestone With 4th-Gen Xeon Processor Launch

    With a purpose-built workload-first approach, the products mark a landmark achievement by Intel (INTC) and are likely to strengthen its leading market position.

  • It’s Not Just You: 5G Is a Big Letdown

    In 2022, 61% of U.S. cellular customers accessed 5G networks, according to Global Wireless Solutions, a network testing and research company. Verizon says it’s got the “5G America’s been waiting for.” T-Mobile had Miley Cyrus belt out, “Faster speeds nationwiiiiiide!” Yet those tiny 5G indicators on our phones haven’t brought most of us much—except maybe a higher bill or a faster-draining battery.

  • Microsoft Has a Plan to Crush Google

    Just weeks after OpenAI launched ChatGPT, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now reportedly working on a way to incorporate it into its Bing search engine. When OpenAI released its new ChatGPT AI bot -- a large language model (LLM) capable of writing code and telling jokes -- on Nov. 30, one of the first investor takeaways was that it could be a threat to Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search. Alhough ChatGPT isn't connected to the internet, the implications of the interface are wide-ranging, and it's easy to see how it could challenge, if not replace, Google as it already gives better and clearer answers on some subjects.

  • Invest In a Booming Market: 2 Cloud Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023

    The cloud computing market is developing quickly, and 2023 is an excellent time to invest in the burgeoning industry.

  • Microsoft's ChatGPT investment could create 'game-changer' AI search engine

    Microsoft is going all in on ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence technology that could power a new search engine that could disrupt the dominance of Google.

  • Apple to start designing its own iPhone, watch screens in 2024: Report

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss reports that Apple will stop relying on displays designed by Samsung and LG.

  • 3 Reasons Roku Wants to Make Its Own TVs

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) wants more control over the biggest screen in your house. The streaming company recently unveiled a new line of TVs that will be available later this year. There are several reasons for Roku's departure in strategy from purely partnering with manufacturers to becoming a competitor in its own right.

  • Intel Rolls Out Design Aimed at Winning Back Server Market Share

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. released chips with its delayed server design that are key to regaining control of one of the most lucrative markets in computing. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Sta

  • How BlackBerry Stock Lost 33% in December

    The tech stock continued a long downtrend, accelerated by a modest earnings report and cautious management commentary.

  • Apple's (AAPL) Plan to Use Homegrown Chips to Hurt Suppliers

    Apple (AAPL) is planning to put more of its homemade components in its devices as part of its efforts to reduce reliance on suppliers and technology partners.

  • IBM Loses Spot as Top U.S. Patent Recipient to Samsung

    The U.S. in 2022 issued the smallest number of patents since 2018, a new study finds, while the Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics nosed past longtime leader IBM as the company awarded the most new patents. Working with data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the research firm IFI Claims Patent Services found that overall patent grants last year fell just over 1% to 327,321, following a 7% decline in issuance the previous year. IFI CEO Mike Baycroft says that the backlog of unprocessed applications at the patent office has increased from a historical average in the 400,000-500,000 range to more than 700,000 recently.

  • Apple Is Chipping Away at Broadcom Now

    Apple, the world’s largest maker of consumer electronics by annual revenue, has been [steadily working to make more of the chips](https://www.wsj.com/articles/apples-chip-dreams-haunt-its-suppliers-11607708876) it needs for its devices. It recently supplanted Intel’s chips in its Mac computers and has [made no secret of its efforts](https://www.wsj.com/articles/qualcomms-apple-slice-still-has-an-expiration-date-11656585001) to eventually replace Qualcomm’s modem chips in its iPhones. Now Broadco

  • Everyone's Worst Fears About the Roomba Have Come True

    Between constant tracking of our internet activity, the "always listening" speakers in our homes and the smartphones glued to our hands at all (OK, most) times we're awake, it's understandable that nervous murmurs of George Orwell's "1984" often come up in conversation these days. The retail giant announced it would acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion, making it Amazon's fourth largest acquisition to date.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    If you have $30,000 to invest and are looking to strike it big in a decade or so, then it's a good idea to look at some companies exposed to megatrends in the economy. I think industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC), infrastructure software company Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY), and machine vision specialist Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) fit the bill.

  • Why the Metaverse (and Meta) Flopped in 2022

    Meta Platforms was one of the most disappointing companies of the last year. A big reason was its metaverse strategy.

  • Instagram Makes a Change You May Not Like

    Popular social media websites and apps rarely stay the same for long, as their creators are always looking for ways to maximize their profits. Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have done so many times over the years, and often in ways their users don't like. Instagram has made a major shift towards video in light of TikTok's format becoming so enormously popular, with Instagram head Adam Mosseri saying in a 2021 video he posted that it was "no longer a photo sharing app".