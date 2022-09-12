U.S. markets open in 4 hours 52 minutes

ReshaMandi brings India's quintessential natural fabrics to the Middle East and North Africa

·1 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReshaMandi – one of India's largest farm-to-fashion natural fibres digital ecosystem – announced its entry into the Middle East and North Africa market today, intending to become a one-stop sourcing solution for all natural and recycled fabrics. With this move, ReshaMandi hopes to contribute to the global natural textiles ecosystem and become the world's largest natural textile sourcing partner for customers seeking sustainable solutions powered by technology.

ReshaMandi Logo
ReshaMandi Logo

ReshaMandi has supplied more than 10 million metres of natural fibre fabric to 500-plus domestic fabric, apparel and home furnishings manufacturers in India. Among these 500, more than 200 are exporters providing products to well-known brands across geographies. It offers a wide range of natural fabrics while adhering to sustainability, fair trade and ethical sourcing norms. These include silk, cotton, viscose, bamboo, hemp and other natural fibres.

ReshaMandi's Founder and CEO, Mayank Tiwari, said, "The MENA region has been a strategic focus for ReshaMandi because it is a rapidly emerging market with enormous growth potential. Serving as a significant hub for the apparel and textile industries, it has grown to become one of the world's largest textile hubs for products, including apparel, fibres and home textiles. Given the rising awareness around sustainability in fashion, an increasing number of retailers, mills, manufacturers, designers and allied stakeholders are seeking partners who can provide the best quality natural fibres at standardized prices while ensuring delivery timelines are met. We are committed to providing the benefits of technology to stakeholders so that they can achieve consistent quality, lower prices and complete just-in-time fulfillment. ReshaMandi has touched millions of lives in India by creating jobs, increasing operational efficiencies and paving the path for future growth. We would like to replicate the same model in the MENA."

ReshaMandi begins its journey in the global markets with categories such as yarn, natural and recycled fabrics, home and living, apparel, accessories and design to living solutions, with an ambition to expand this in future.

About ReshaMandi   

ReshaMandi works with 60,000 farmers, more than 10,000 weavers, 7,500+  reelers and 3,500 retailers in the entire natural fibre supply chain to improve their productivity, impact the bottom line and eventually be instrumental in improving the quality of their lives.

For more information, kindly visit https://ecosystem.reshamandi.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1894667/ReshaMandi_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reshamandi-brings-indias-quintessential-natural-fabrics-to-the-middle-east-and-north-africa-301621755.html

SOURCE ReshaMandi

