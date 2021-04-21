U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.00
    -10.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,958.00
    -58.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,882.00
    -37.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.70
    -11.70 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.12
    -0.23 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.58
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    +0.0020 (+0.13%)
     

  • Vix

    17.50
    -1.18 (-6.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0800
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,841.01
    -2,628.35 (-4.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,238.79
    -24.17 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,895.29
    +35.42 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,882.20
    +373.65 (+1.31%)
     

'Resident Evil 4' comes out on Oculus Quest 2 this year

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

As promised, Oculus had new details to share about the upcoming VR remaster of Resident Evil 4. When it comes out on Oculus Quest 2 later this year, you'll get to replay the GameCube classic in first-person. That means many of the gameplay systems have gotten a tweak to make them better suited for VR. For instance, you can move Leon by pushing forward the analog stick on the Quest 2's Touch controllers or by taking advantage of the teleportation and room-scale features developer Armature has added to the game. Weapons and items will be physical objects in the game world you'll be able to pick up. That means if you want to switch to say your pistol, you can grab it from Leon's holster instead of jumping into the menu. 

Outside of gameplay tweaks, Armature tried to keep the experience similar the one Resident Evil fans know and love. You'll see cinematics in their original format and the studio says it faithfully recreated animations and textures in Unreal Engine 4. Oculus and Armature promised to share more details on the remaster soon. 

  • Daily Crunch: Google Meet will get a new look and new features

    Google announces upgrades to Google Meet, Amazon is bringing its palm scanner to Whole Foods and Microsoft looks at the effect of video calls on our brains. Google Meet is getting a number of updates, including a new user interface that should make the controls more visible (rather than hiding them in menus), the ability to pin multiple video feeds, autozoom (which will automatically place you in the center of the frame) and background replacement, starting with just a few scenes.

  • Two formerly Japan-only 'Ace Attorney' games are finally being released in English

    Warm up your arguing voice and limber your objection fingers, there's a new Ace Attorney game coming to town.

  • The new 'Mortal Kombat' movie isn't just about the violence

    Screenwriter Greg Russo says he intentionally injected some levity, for old time's sake.

  • My Arcade's latest Micro Player is a 'Street Fighter II: Champion Edition' replica

    My Arcade is releasing a Micro Player of iconic beat-em-up Street Fighter II: Champion Edition in partnership with Capcom.

  • Microsoft is reportedly building a new Windows 10 store

    It's likely to have a major redesign and several developer-friendly features.

  • Free-to-play Xbox games no longer require Xbox Live Gold to play online

    Starting today, all Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S owners can play free online multiplayer games without an Xbox Live Gold membership.

  • Mac owners in the US can now extend their warranty beyond three years

    The ongoing coverage will continue to renew annually until a customer cancels it.

  • All about Eve: The upstart PC brand struggling to pay back jilted customers

    Three years after the first Eve-branded computers went on sale, some customers still haven’t received their machines, and attempts to reclaim their money have largely gone unanswered. Now, with a bevy of new products in the works — including a follow-up to that original V PC — Eve seemingly hopes its new customers will forget how much it still owes some of its earliest backers.

  • The third Android 12 developer preview improves haptics and in-app links

    This preview adds haptic feedback options for developers, new app launch animations and improved link management in apps, which are features we expect to arrive in the next major version of Android.

  • OnePlus Watch is getting an always-on display after abysmal reviews

    OnePlus is rolling out an update that should improve activity tracking.

  • 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' is getting another spikey sidekick

    A familiar sidekick is headed to the Sonic sequel.

  • Instagram launches tools to filter out abusive DMs based on keywords and emojis, and to block people, even on new accounts

    Facebook and its family of apps have long grappled with the issue of how to better manage -- and eradicate -- bullying and other harassment on its platform, turning both to algorithms and humans in its efforts to tackle the problem better. In the latest development, today, Instagram is announcing some new tools of its own. First, it's introducing a new way for people to further shield themselves from harassment in their direct messages, specifically in message requests by way of a new set of words, phrases and emojis that might signal abusive content, which will also include common misspellings of those key terms, sometimes used to try to evade the filters.

  • TikTok uploads are broken

    Many TikTok users are currently unable to post to the app due to a strange issue affecting uploads to the video app.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin in Neutral at $55.5K as Ether Continues Bull Run

    The price of bitcoin has changed little over the past 24 hours, despite the asset’s notorious volatility.

  • A $1 Trillion Liquidity Surge Is Morphing Into a Leverage Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- It was supposed to be a temporary buffer -- more than $1 trillion of debt taken on by U.S. companies last year to ride out the economic devastation caused by Covid-19.But with the economy rebounding and interest rates still near all-time lows, it’s becoming increasingly tempting for corporations including Home Depot Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. to spend those cash cushions on acquisitions and dividend hikes. In many cases, they’re now borrowing more.The risk is that unfettered access to cheap debt -- even for less creditworthy companies -- will ease the pressure on executives to pay down their liabilities. That could extend a decade-long trend of swelling corporate debt levels, increasing the chances of a greater reckoning once interest rates rise or the next time capital markets seize up.“Today’s liquidity becoming tomorrow’s leverage is going to be the story of 2021 for at least some companies,” said David Brown, co-head of global investment grade fixed income at Neuberger Berman, which has $405 billion in assets.Rising CashTotal debt loads for U.S. companies outside the financial industry rose 10% in 2020 to $11.1 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve, in part because lower interest rates have made it less burdensome for many companies to shoulder more debt. So far, corporations have largely been hoarding the money rather than spending it. Non-financial companies in the S&P 500 index that reported results before March 31 had about $2.13 trillion of cash and marketable securities on their books in the most recent quarter, up more than 25% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.But that’s likely to change, according to strategists at Barclays Plc. With the U.S. giving Covid-19 jabs to more than 3 million people a day now, and the economy showing signs of a resurgence as more consumers feel safe to go out and spend, companies are likely to be more aggressive in deploying cash.That’s likely to show up in the form of dividends, share buybacks, acquisitions, capital expenditure, and debt repayments, Barclays strategists led by Shobhit Gupta wrote in a report on Friday. Their analysis of comments on company conference calls shows that more management teams have been talking about making one-time dividend payments in recent months, and have been discussing buying back shares. The volume of acquisitions has also been growing.Generally, companies with higher credit ratings, in particular those at least four steps above junk, are likely to feel comfortable maintaining higher debt levels, the strategists said. Those with lower grades are more likely to pay down obligations.Home Depot sold $5 billion of bonds in March 2020, saying soon after that it wanted to make sure it had enough cash to tide it over during the pandemic. Then in January it borrowed $3 billion more for its acquisition of HD Supply Holdings Inc., its former subsidiary serving professional contractors. In February, the retailer said it was increasing its quarterly dividend by 10%. Meanwhile, total debt jumped by about $5.8 billion over the company’s fiscal year.Higher EarningsInvestors don’t always get hurt when a company boosts its borrowings. In the case of Home Depot, its earnings have risen alongside its liabilities, as the pandemic has spurred house-bound people to fix up their properties.The retailer prepaid $1.35 billion of bonds in March, and credit-rating firms aren’t looking at downgrading the company, which is ranked five steps above junk by Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings. But analysts have said the boom in home improvement may fade in the coming year as people finish their projects and spend more time outside the home as the pandemic eases.Most money managers viewed companies’ extra debt as being short-term. Verizon said in April 2020 that it was issuing notes to boost its cash levels, describing the move on a call with investors as a step to help it “manage through the impacts of the Covid pandemic.”Then last month it sold more than $30 billion of bonds in multiple currencies, swelling its total debt to a record high in the process, to help finance purchases of 5G spectrum. The company views the rise in leverage as a temporary move to fund a strategic asset that positions the company for growth, according to an emailed statement from Treasurer Scott Krohn in response to an inquiry from Bloomberg.“For many industries, this liquidity was supposed to be temporary,” said Terence Wheat, senior portfolio manager of investment-grade corporate bonds at PGIM Fixed Income, who declined to comment on any specific corporation. “Now some companies may use it for acquisitions rather than paying down debt.”Lower PenaltiesCorporations are borrowing more now for the same reason they’ve been boosting debt levels for years: because they can. The average yield on an investment-grade corporate bond was just 2.2% as of Monday, far below the mean of the last decade of around 3.17%, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data.And companies are finding that adding on more debt doesn’t necessarily hurt them much. The penalty for a ratings downgrade is generally minimal. A corporation in the BBB tier, or between one and three steps above junk, pays about 0.47 percentage points more yield than companies in the A tier, or four to six steps above speculative grade, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data. That’s close to the lowest difference in a decade, and according to Barclays strategists, reflects the fact that insurance companies have been buying more BBB debt.That shrinking penalty may be why more than half of investment-grade corporate bonds by market value are in the BBB tier, versus just 27% in the early 1990s. Typically, most investment-grade companies can choose to pay down debt and merit higher ratings if they wish.“Companies have chosen to lever up,” said Richard Hunter, global head of corporate ratings at Fitch Ratings. “The wild card is going to be companies’ choices now.”Acquisition Time?For some North American companies, buying competitors looks like a good use of cash, as it can allow them to boost future earnings. Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc. said last month that it plans to acquire Shaw Communications Inc. for $16 billion. Its debt levels are expected to rise to more than five times a measure of earnings, a leverage ratio commonly associated with junk credit ratings. But the company said it plans to delever to a ratio of 3.5 times over the next three years.Rising profits for companies have helped make their debt levels look less worrisome by at least one measure. The ratio of corporations’ earnings to their interest costs has been climbing for the last few quarters, signaling they have more income available to pay their debt. For investment-grade firms in aggregate, that ratio is now better than it was pre-Covid-19, while the metric for junk-rated companies has almost returned to levels before the pandemic, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.High cash levels at companies make indebtedness look lower now by some measures. Net leverage, which subtracts cash from debt and compares that net debt level to a measure of earnings, is near pre-Covid-19 levels for both blue chip companies and riskier speculative grade corporations on average. Total leverage, which doesn’t subtract out cash, remains significantly higher that it was pre-pandemic, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence analysis of the investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond Bloomberg Barclays indexes.If companies keep spending their money instead of paying down debt, net leverage will rise, said Noel Hebert, director of credit research at Bloomberg Intelligence.“Ratings agencies have become comfortable with higher and higher leverage, thus companies are more and more happy to take advantage of it,” Hebert said. “There’s an incentive to hold leverage at elevated levels because there’s no real mechanism that’s punishing you.”(Updates with detail on insurance company demand in paragraph 16)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Canada Becomes First to Signal Exit From Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada took the biggest step yet by a major economy to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus as it hailed a stronger-than-expected recovery from the pandemic.Policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem said Wednesday they would scale back their purchases of government debt by a quarter to C$3 billion ($2.4 billion) and accelerate the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase.The upbeat turn toward plotting a return to more normal policy has been resisted by counterparts elsewhere, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors reacted by driving the Canadian dollar to its biggest gain since June.“This is a fairly hawkish message cast by the Bank of Canada,” Simon Harvey, a senior foreign exchange analyst at Monex Canada, said by email. “They seem quite confident that once the current wave of infections subsides the economic recovery will be robust.”The central bank reiterated its guidance that it won’t raise its benchmark interest rate, currently at 0.25%, until the recovery is complete and inflation is sustainably at 2%. But it changed its projections on when that would happen.New TimelineIn new quarterly economic projections, it revised higher its growth estimate for 2021 by more than two percentage points, to 6.5%, and brought forward its forecasts for when slack would be absorbed.“Based on the Bank’s latest projection, this is now expected to happen some time in the second half of 2022,” the bank said in its latest Monetary Policy Report.At a subsequent press conference, Macklem emphasized that the central bank’s commitment is not to raise interest rates before the economy fully recovers, and that any future hike would reflect economic conditions at the time.The Federal Reserve, by contrast, says it won’t begin scaling back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of the Fed’s March meeting didn’t expect that to happen until 2022.Macklem’s growth revisions bring policy makers more into line with economist projections. Markets had already been pricing in a rate increase in 2022 before Wednesday’s changes. Investors have also been anticipating that Canada’s central bank would be more aggressive than the Federal Reserve in its normalization path.Swaps trading suggests about a 50% chance of a hike in Canada this time next year. Almost three hikes are fully priced in over the next two years, and five hikes over the next three years.Chair Jerome Powell, for his part, has been careful to avoid putting a date on beginning to taper asset purchases in the U.S., though his No. 2, Vice Chair Richard Clarida, has said he doesn’t expect those thresholds to be met this year.Powell has promised to give investors plenty of warning that officials are beginning to debate the timing of a move. He’s been up front in wanting to avoid surprising markets and re-running the 2013 Taper Tantrum, when unexpected news that the Fed was thinking of paring its purchases sent financial markets into a spasm with harmful economic consequences.Loonie SoarsThe Canadian dollar rose 0.9% to C$1.2495 per dollar at 3:47 p.m. in New York, after gaining as much as 1.2%. The market consensus was for the Bank of Canada to pare back its government bond purchases in line with the bank’s new guidance, without altering expectations for no rate hike before 2023.Even before Wednesday’s statement, investors were anticipating the Bank of Canada to be among the most aggressive advanced economies in unwinding stimulus. One reason may be that Canada’s jobs market has recouped 90% of losses during the pandemic, versus just over 60% in the U.S.Still, policy makers remain cautious despite the more positive tone, saying there’s more uncertainty than usual that might affect its estimates for slack. Officials also highlighted concern about the uneven recovery and the potential for scarring in the labor market.What Bloomberg Economics Says...The “Monetary Policy Report includes discussion of several factors that could soften the need to pull forward a rate hike into 2022, in our view. We continue to think a rate move is likely to be delayed into the first quarter of 2023.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor full report, see hereOn technical grounds alone, the central bank’s purchases of Canadian government bonds need to be pared back as the government’s financing requirements drop. It now owns more than 40% of outstanding bonds and is on pace to go above 50% in a few months as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government reduces its issuance by about C$90 billion this year.It’s actually the second time the Bank of Canada has tapered during the pandemic. Macklem reduced the bank’s minimum weekly purchases in October, which had been C$5 billion initially. But at the time, officials characterized the taper as neutral in terms of stimulus, because they shifted purchases toward long-term bonds concurrently.This time, the central bank acknowledged that its reduction of asset purchases will impact the “incremental” amount of stimulus being added to the economy from quantitative easing.(Updates with Bloomberg Economics comment. A previous version of this story was corrected to remove a reference to the Canadian dollar at highest since January.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Netflix Falls After Pandemic Boom Reverses to Rare Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. credited the pandemic with delivering record growth in 2020. Now it’s blaming the pandemic for the worst first quarter in eight years.The streaming service added far fewer new customers than Wall Street expected in the first three months of 2021, even missing its own forecast by millions of subscribers. And the current quarter will be more challenging, Netflix said Tuesday, predicting a gain of just 1 million new customers -- or a fraction of the 4.44 million projected by analysts.The dismal growth sent Netflix shares down as much as 8.4% in New York trading on Wednesday. They were off 7.5% to $508.24 at 9:57 a.m.Netflix has been warning for months that growth would slow after customers emerged from their Covid-19 hibernation, but few expected the company to stall so dramatically. The first quarter of 2020 was the strongest in its history, reeling in 15.8 million new customers, and Netflix’s pace was still brisk in the fourth quarter.“We had those 10 years where we were growing smooth as silk,” Executive Chairman and co-Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings said on a webcast for investors. “It’s a little wobbly right now.”Netflix added 3.98 million subscribers in the first quarter, compared with an average analyst estimate of 6.29 million and its own forecast of 6 million. That marked the weakest start of a year since 2013, when Netflix added about 3 million customers. If the company’s forecast for the current quarter holds, it will be the worst three-month stretch for Netflix since the early days of its streaming service.Netflix blamed a “Covid-19 pull-forward” effect, meaning the pandemic accelerated its growth in 2020 while everyone was stuck at home and needed something to watch. Now that surge is taking a toll on the company’s 2021 results.“It really boils down to Covid,” Spencer Neumann, the company’s chief financial officer, said on the webcast.A lack of new shows also contributed to the slump, the company said. While there were popular hits available, like “Bridgerton” and “Cobra Kai,” fresh releases tailed off after mid-January and growth faltered.To boost subscriptions, Netflix should consider reaching new customers by signing more bundling and integration deals with pay-TV and broadband companies, Omdia analyst Maria Rua Aguete said by email.“Having exhausted the pool of new households to sell to, subscription video-on-demand services must brace themselves for a much slower 2021,” she added.Production SnagsThe pandemic has pushed the release of many of the company’s key titles into the back half of this year. Production was interrupted in 2020 due to fallout from the pandemic. Netflix was able to sustain its release schedule for the first several months of Covid lockdowns because it had already finished many projects. But most movies and programs that were supposed to be in shooting last year were either postponed or canceled.“There was nothing to watch this quarter,” said Michael Nathanson, an analyst with MoffettNathanson LLC.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“It’s important not to confuse near-term noise in user gains with Netflix’s longer-term thesis, which we believe, remains stronger than ever.”--Geetha Ranganathan, senior media analystClick here to read the research.Netflix rejected the idea that competition factored into its results, noting that its growth slowed globally -- not just in the crowded U.S. streaming market. Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock don’t yet compete with Netflix in many parts of the world. Still, the company is facing more rivals than ever, and some of the services are less expensive than Netflix, which raised its U.S. prices in October. While production has resumed in every country but Brazil and India, that won’t help Netflix until later this year. Its slate in the current quarter is also light.Better ShapeThe company’s answer to the challenges remains the same as ever: produce more shows. Netflix plans to spend $17 billion in cash on programming this year, up from $12.5 billion last year and $14.8 billion in 2019. It’s prioritizing investments in programming outside the U.S., where most of its new customers live.Europe continues to be a bright spot for Netflix. The streaming service added 1.81 million customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, making it the leading region for the company. “Lupin,” a French heist thriller, was the service’s most popular new series in the quarter. Asia is the company’s second-fastest growing region.Even with growth decelerating, Netflix is in the strongest financial position in its history. It reported net income of $1.71 billion, more than double a year ago, and generated free cash flow of $692 million during the quarter. While some of this is due to the curbs in production, it also reflects a stronger foundation. The streaming service is profitable in many new markets, such as South Korea. Earnings amounted to $3.75 a share last quarter, ahead of the $2.98 estimate.Stock BuybackAfter years of borrowing to fund production, Netflix has said it no longer needs to raise outside financing to fund day-to-day operations. The company plans to reduce debt and will buy back up to $5 billion of shares.Neither executives nor investors can be certain whether the trajectory in the first half of the year is temporary, or a sign of a maturing business. Netflix fell as much as 13% to $480 in extended trading, which would be a 2021 low. The stock had risen 1.6% this year through the close Tuesday in New York.When asked if it was time for the company to expand into a new business, executives insisted that plenty of growth remained in entertainment. But they did tease two potential areas of expansion in the years ahead: consumer products and video games.In any case, the main focus will be on streaming more hit shows, said co-CEO and content chief Ted Sarandos.“What we have to do, week in and week out, is deliver programming our members love,” he said.(Updates with shares in third paragraph. A 2013 subscriber figure was corrected in an earlier version of this story.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AutoNation CEO Says Chip Shortage Could Drag On for a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The global semiconductor shortage that’s crippling the auto industry could drag on for as long as a year, according to Mike Jackson, chief executive officer of AutoNation Inc., the largest car-dealer chain in the U.S.AutoNation expects the industry’s vehicle shipments in the second quarter to be double what they were a year ago, but that’s barely enough to keep dealer lots full, Jackson, 72, said in an interview.“The supply chain is fragile and disrupted because of the chip shortages and still dealing with the pandemic,” he said.Low interest rates, stimulus checks, and a desire for private transportation during the pandemic are fueling demand for vehicles, while assembly plants are sitting idle because of a lack of chips. AutoNation has been increasing used-car sales to make up for the lack of new supply.“I see it continuing for at least the next year, the extraordinary demand, and I see no resolution on the microchip side for six to nine months, or a year,” Jackson said.AutoNation posted adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.79 a share in the first quarter, more than triple a year ago and ahead of analysts’ estimates. Revenue from existing stores grew 27% to $5.9 billion, also beating projections.More than half of AutoNation’s sales now originate online, Jackson said, helping to cut costs and juice profit as vehicle demand has rebounded.The company’s shares pared an early gain of as much as 2.3%, trading up less than 1% to $97.84 at 9:53 a.m. in New York. The stock is up about 40% so far this year.(Updates share activity in eighth paragaph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Tax Nears End in Colombia in Quest to Entice Foreigners

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombia is trying to make its bond market more enticing for foreigners as it seeks to fund a fiscal deficit swollen by the pandemic, a top Finance Ministry official said.The tax bill sent to congress last week proposes eliminating the 5% tax levied on foreign holders of local peso bonds. This will help the government attract investors to the local debt market, Deputy Finance Minister Juan Pablo Zarate said.Colombia, like many other countries, faces “very large debt levels,” Zarate said in a phone interview Tuesday. “We need to create attractive conditions for all kinds of financing.”The withholding tax is one of the few levies the Finance Ministry wants to cut, as it raises taxes on salaries, dividends, public services and net wealth. The bill is mainly intended to raise money to tackle the ballooning debt and mass poverty caused by months of lockdowns.Read More: Colombia Sells $3 Billion of Bonds, Adding to Covid Debt BingeThe country began phasing out the withholding tax almost a decade ago, when it was 33%. Foreigners now own about a quarter of the nation’s domestic debt, up from around 4% before the tax cuts.With its credit rating now just one notch above junk, the government needs to demonstrate a credible plan to put its finances on a sustainable path. Two agencies rate Colombia at BBB-, the lowest level of investment grade, with a negative outlook.“It will be very difficult for the economy to grow in the coming years” if local and foreign investors begin to doubt the nation’s ability to pay its debt, Zarate said.The bill is intended to raise the equivalent of about 2% of gross domestic product per year on average through 2031, but lawmakers are likely to water down the government’s proposals. At a minimum, it needs to raise 1.4% to 1.5% of GDP, Zarate said.Read More: Colombia to Tax Rich After Pandemic Leaves Debt, Mass HungerStill, the tax proposal faces an uphill battle in congress, where the government of President Ivan Duque needs support from political forces at a time when many lawmakers are already focusing on next year’s presidential elections.Radical Change, the second-largest party in Colombia’s senate, said it won’t back the bill, arguing it goes against the country’s economic recovery, according to a statement posted on Twitter. Leaders from La U party also said they wouldn’t back a reform that raises levies on the middle class.The government estimates Colombia’s fiscal deficit will widen to 9.2% of gross domestic product this year, up from 2.5% in 2019, before the pandemic.“We are in a complex fiscal problem, with risks to macroeconomic stability,” said Zarate. “The reform looks in general to generate macroeconomic stability which is the most important thing for everything, for growth, for consumption and investment.”(Adds opposition from lawmakers in 9th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Romanian Programmer Turns ‘Crazy Idea’ Into $6 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Daniel Dines struggled with life in the U.S. after leaving his native Romania in 2001 to work for Microsoft Corp., but the experience created the foundation for one of the world’s biggest fortunes.The software programmer returned to his homeland in 2005 to start the business known today as UiPath Inc., an automation-software maker that debuts Wednesday after raising $1.3 billion in a U.S. initial public offering. Dines, the company’s chief executive officer, controls a stake worth more than $6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“For someone coming in his 20s to the U.S. from Europe, it was a big challenge for me to adapt to the States, even though professionally speaking my experience at Microsoft was great,” Dines, 49, said last year at the annual Montgomery Summit technology conference.As a result, “I had a crazy idea to go back and start a company,” he added.‘Hidden Advantage’UiPath, which was valued at $7 billion in 2019, is now worth about $30 billion after its shares priced at $56, above a marketed range. That puts Dines among the world’s 500 richest, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. A company representative declined to comment.“Starting a company from a small place with no market has a hidden advantage: It forces you to think globally from day one,” Dines said in a letter included in UiPath’s registry filings for its listing. He had already indicated his company was preparing for a listing back in early 2020.The company’s software performs many low-skilled tasks that businesses once outsourced to humans in cheaper-wage countries such as India or the Philippines. Known as robotic process automation technology, the technique takes over repetitive, routine data-entry and processing tasks. Some of its software has been used in hospitals and health-care projects to help with Covid-19, according to UiPath’s website.Dines, who studied math and computer science at the University of Bucharest, grew up in Romania while the nation was still ruled by dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. He founded the company as DeskOver and renamed it UiPath in 2015, running it out of an apartment in the capital before relocating its headquarters to New York in 2017.Funding RoundUiPath raised $750 million in a funding round led by Alkeon Capital and Coatue that gave it a value of $35 billion, according to a February statement. Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates also chimed in.Dines owns all of the company’s Class B shares, which carry 35 votes apiece compared with one each for Class A stock. He will continue to control UiPath after the IPO and sold shares in the offering worth about $75 million, according to filings. “You have to become a public company at some point to allow your employees to get more liquidity, give them stock options,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg last year. “We’re almost there.”(Adds details of share sale in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.