Capcom's 'Resident Evil 4' remake lands on March 24th, 2023

Capcom's oft-rumored, much-anticipated remake of Resident Evil 4 is officially a thing and it's heading to PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam on March 24th, 2023. The studio debuted a trailer for the project during the PlayStation State of Play live stream.

The game will be a revamp of the original, beloved 2005 title starring Leon S. Kennedy and the president's daughter, Ashley Graham. And, of course, a bunch of homicidal infected villagers.

"We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it," a Capcom producer said on the PlayStation Blog. "This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard."

Capcom also teased some Resident Evil 4 content built specifically for PlayStation VR 2, the incoming version of Sony's console VR headset.

On top of all the old-school remake goodness, Capcom is also building a PSVR2 version of Resident Evil: Village, the latest Resident Evil game. The first trailer for this bit of content features scenes from early sections of the game, focusing on everyone's favorite tall vampire lady.

The PSVR2 version of Resident Evil: Village will feature the entire PS5 version of the game. Capcom and Sony partnered up to bring Resident Evil 7 to VR back in 2017, and this formula seems to be working for them.

There's no release date for Sony's PSVR2 quite yet, and no word on a release date for that Resident Evil: Village DLC we were promised a year ago.