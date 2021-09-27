'Resident Evil 4' VR remake hits Oculus Quest 2 on October 21st

Halloween's coming, and so too is a virtual-reality remake of a Resident Evil game. The latest version of Resident Evil 4 will arrive as an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive on October 21st at 10AM ET.

Capcom announced the remake back in April. The Gamecube classic has been retooled for VR by Oculus Studios and Armature Studio. You'll control Leon from a first-person perspective rather than looking over his shoulder. Several aspects, such as combat and inventory management, were reworked to take advantage of VR.

You can use physical movements to pick up and use weapons and items. Instead of switching to a menu to swap guns, you can grab a different one from your holster. Whether you play standing or seated is up to you, as there's support for teleportation and room-scale movement, though you'll primarily use the analog stick for navigation.