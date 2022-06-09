U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,109.50
    -4.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,867.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,592.25
    -23.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.30
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.33
    +0.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.30
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    +0.0570 (+1.92%)
     

  • Vix

    23.96
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2537
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1800
    -0.0520 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,242.54
    +114.39 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.04
    +3.40 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,278.45
    +44.16 (+0.16%)
     

Capcom is using Stadia tech for a web-based 'Resident Evil Village' demo

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
Capcom

Starting today, you can stream a free demo of Resident Evil Village from Capcom's website, with no need for a fancy gaming PC, Xbox or PlayStation. The demo is similar to one that's available on other platforms, which allows players to explore parts of the village and castle. This appetizer for one of last year's biggest-selling games is powered by Immersive Stream for Games, a version of Stadia tech that Google is licensing to others.

The demo will work on just about any computer, as well as iOS and Android phones and tablets, as long as the device can handle high-definition video and you have a sturdy enough internet connection (with a download speed of at least 10Mbps). It runs on Chrome on Windows, macOS and Android. On iOS, you can try it on Safari. The resolution tops out at 1080p and there's no HDR mode.

PlayStation DualShock 4 and Xbox One controllers are officially supported, but other peripherals might work. Alternatively, you can use touch controls on mobile or a mouse and keyboard.

Resident Evil Village touch controls
Resident Evil Village touch controls

As with Stadia's click-to-play trials, there's no need to register to play the demo. It's worth noting that you'll be disconnected after 10 minutes of inactivity. There's no save function, so you'll need to restart from the beginning if you disconnect. You can play as many times as you like and there's no time limit, unlike previous versions of the demo.

Capcom is Google's second partner for Immersive Stream for Games. AT&T started offering its wireless customers free access to Batman: Arkham Asylum last October and Control: Ultimate Edition last month. Capcom seems more of a natural bedfellow, though.

In February, Insider reported that Google was looking to secure deals with Capcom, Peloton and others to build the licensing aspect of its game-streaming business. It was suggested that Capcom might use the tech to stream demos from its website, which turned out to be the case. This could even be a precursor to Capcom running its own game streaming storefront.

In other Resident Evil Village news, Capcom is bringing the game to Mac later this year. It's also working on a version for the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook's algorithm change in 2018 benefitted Republican groups, researchers say

    A 2018 change in Facebook’s algorithm resulted in significant boosts in engagement for local Republican groups, according to newly published research.

  • ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ is actually all about ‘Warzone 2.0’

    No Russian is not in the new, fun-focused ‘MWII.’

  • Apple created a subsidiary to handle Pay Later loans

    When its Pay Later service launches alongside iOS 16 later this year, Apple plans to handle lending decisions on its own.

  • Google developer Emma Haruka Iwao has calculated Pi to 100 trillion digits

    It took 157 days to perform the calculation.

  • 'Stray' preview: Because you're a cat

    The PlayStation and PC game lands on July 19th.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's June-Quarter Report?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • 3 Reasons Netflix Should Buy Roku, 1 Reason It Won't

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, following an Insider report claiming that employees are starting to speculate a Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) acquisition of the leading smart TV operating system is on the horizon. The catalyst for the buyout buzz is reportedly Roku closing a trading window for its staff to sell vested shares in the company. Netflix potentially buying Roku is just the sauciest of the possibilities.

  • Key Takeaways From Baidu's First EV Launch

    Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) electric vehicle arm Jidu Auto launched a "robot" concept car via an online press conference held on Baidu's metaverse-themed app Xirang. It is the first vehicle to be revealed by a Chinese internet company. The concept car is free of door handles and is fully controlled via voice recognition, Reuters reports. Also Read: Baidu-Geely Joint Venture Aims $7.7B Investment In Smart Car Jidu looks to commercialize the model, which would be 90% similar to the concept car, in 2

  • Apple is finally giving the people what they’re asking for

    Apple is bringing the kinds of changes to its products that its customers have been asking for.

  • P&G, Microsoft announce manufacturing partnership

    Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble on Wednesday announced a partnership with Microsoft to build the future of digital manufacturing.

  • 3 Software Stocks for a Potential Recession, According to an Analyst

    Bernstein software analyst Mark Moerdler says "quality is going to shine through," and expects Microsoft, Oracle, and Adobe to fare best in a downturn.

  • Affirm CEO Says He’s Not Worried About Apple’s Pay Later Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Affirm Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Max Levchin said he’s not worried about Apple Inc.’s upcoming buy now, pay later service, because his company offers more extensive and longer-term plans.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Mos

  • Digitally-Driven Operations Enhance Industrial Sustainability and Performance

    by Chris Johnson

  • Apple defeats class action over Meltdown, Spectre security flaws

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Apple Inc of defrauding customers by selling iPhones and iPads whose processors proved vulnerable to two cybersecurity flaws first disclosed in 2018. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California said customers failed to prove that they overpaid for their devices because Apple knowingly concealed defects, and provided security patches that made its devices significantly slower. The lawsuit was filed after Apple and other companies including Alphabet Inc's Google revealed the Meltdown and Spectre flaws, which could let hackers access computer devices and steal their memory contents, in January 2018.

  • Microsoft’s HoloLens Future in Question After Project Leader Departs

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said the executive in charge of its HoloLens goggles is leaving the company, putting the future of its augmented-reality project in question.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsAlex Kipman,

  • Ethereum one step closer to Eth2 with Ropsten testnet merger

    Ethereum’s successful merge of the Ropsten testnet overnight Wednesday Asia time brought the world’s largest smart contract blockchain closer to becoming a proof-of-stake (PoS) network. See related article: Vitalik Buterin: Why Eth2 will propel Ethereum’s use in enterprise Fast facts One of Ethereum’s oldest testnets, Ropsten, successfully merged the proof-of-work (PoW) execution layer with the […]

  • SHIB Showed a Muted Response to Bitstamp Listing News

    This week, Bitstamp announced the listing of Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB). The listing on one of the oldest exchanges failed to deliver a breakout, however.

  • Panasonic's GH6 camera will soon support ProRes RAW at 4K 120 fps

    Panasonic recently launched the GH6 with internal ProRes recording and other nice pro features, but one thing missing was any RAW video recording.

  • Microsoft’s Head of Augmented Reality Is Stepping Down

    Alex Kipman, who led Microsoft's augmented-reality headset project, is stepping down, according to an internal email that was viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

  • Peloton Shifts Gears on Leadership, but Will It Turn the Charts?

    Fitness company Peloton just appointed a new incoming CFO, Liz Coddington, who is formerly an executive at Amazon Web Services. In this daily bar chart of PTON, below, we used a log scale because of a huge price decline in the past year. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from February, but has not made a new low for the move down.