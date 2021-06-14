Shocking no one, Capcom announces 'Resident Evil Village' DLC

Capcom will release new downloadable content for Resident Evil Village. "By popular demand, development has just started on additional DLC for Resident Evil Village," the company said during its E3 presentation on Monday. Whether that additional content will continue the story of Resident Evil Village, Capcom didn't say. It also didn't share a release date, but did promise to offer more information at a later date.

In the meantime, fans of the series can look forward to Resident Evil RE: Verse. Capcom will release the game, where you can play as some of the franchise's most iconic characters in deathmatch-style multiplayer matches, next month. RE:Verse was initially supposed to launch alongside Village, but Capcom delayed the game following its beta to sort out a variety of technical issues.