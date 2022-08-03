Resident Interface Adds Mikel Persky-Hassman to Possession Partner's Executive Sales Team

Multifamily Veteran Will Bring the First-to-Market, Fully-Integrated Eviction Management Technology to the California Rental Housing Industry

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resident Interface , the only comprehensive revenue recovery management solution designed for rental housing operators, today announced the addition of Mikel Persky-Hassman to the company's all-star team of strategic executives working to expand the reach of Possession Partner, its automated eviction management service.

Persky-Hassman, who brings more than 30 years of experience in sales and multifamily on both the residential and supplier-partner sides, is focused on adding California to Possession Partner's service lineup by Q4 of this year. Possession Partner will expand its reach from its current presence in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas.

"I am excited for Mikel to join our incredible sales team and bring the benefits of Possession Partner to our industry when it's needed the most," said Resident Interface Founder and CEO Stephen Sobota. "Having worked on the residential side, she brings a unique perspective to the operational knowledge and expertise of Possession Partner. As our industry continues to face challenges, it is imperative to deploy automated eviction management technologies that make day-to-day life easier for onsite teams while delivering greater loss recovery for operators."

Prior to joining Resident Interface, Persky-Hassman served as district sales manager with WASH, a supplier of laundry services to multifamily communities. She was the owner and CEO of The Package Solver, a Luxor One partner that supplied package lockers, before she moved to WASH. Throughout her stellar career, Persky-Hassman has worked in sales, consulting and management for suppliers and residential companies. She and her husband, Mark, split their time between northern and southern California and have five adult children.

"I am truly humbled and excited to be part of the team that is bringing a needed solution to our industry," said Persky-Hassman. "When I learned about the system's case processing, analytics and reporting capabilities, I wanted to be a part of the Possession Partner team. I look forward to helping industry leaders streamline and manage the eviction process through the Possession Partner platform."

"We are thrilled to have Mikel as the newest member of Possession Partner's first-rate sales team as we roll out the industry's first-ever, fully-integrated eviction management software to a brand new state," said Larry Bellack, executive vice president of Possession Partner. "California needs automated solutions for the eviction process, and Mikel is perfect to lead its introduction to the West Coast."

As one of four complementary Resident Interface services – which include Resident Advocate, Resident PreCollect and Hunter Warfield – Possession Partner leverages technology to coordinate all eviction-related paperwork, communication and filings on behalf of properties. The platform also establishes the relationship between properties and eviction attorneys and facilitates all correspondence with the court. Resident Interface's goal is to increase vacancy loss recovery and increase resident retention.

About Resident Interface

With more than three decades of maximizing property revenues through Hunter Warfield, Resident Interface offers property owners and managers a financially transformative, end-to-end delinquency management experience. Resident Interface is a comprehensive bad debt management solution that offers a single contact, responsible for the entire process from first late payment to final debt collection. The company achieves this through technological innovation, operational transparency and respectful recovery procedures. For more information, please visit www.residentinterface.com .

