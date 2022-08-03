U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,119.51
    +28.32 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,564.87
    +168.70 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,503.92
    +155.16 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,898.22
    +15.77 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.73
    -0.69 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.90
    -16.80 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    19.88
    -0.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0135
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8380
    +0.0970 (+3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2123
    -0.0042 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3460
    +1.1940 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,342.72
    +487.82 (+2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.03
    +12.30 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.85
    +20.74 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Resident Interface Adds Mikel Persky-Hassman to Possession Partner's Executive Sales Team

·3 min read

Multifamily Veteran Will Bring the First-to-Market, Fully-Integrated Eviction Management Technology to the California Rental Housing Industry

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resident Interface, the only comprehensive revenue recovery management solution designed for rental housing operators, today announced the addition of Mikel Persky-Hassman to the company's all-star team of strategic executives working to expand the reach of Possession Partner, its automated eviction management service.

(PRNewsfoto/Hunter Warfield, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Hunter Warfield, Inc.)

Persky-Hassman, who brings more than 30 years of experience in sales and multifamily on both the residential and supplier-partner sides, is focused on adding California to Possession Partner's service lineup by Q4 of this year. Possession Partner will expand its reach from its current presence in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas.

"I am excited for Mikel to join our incredible sales team and bring the benefits of Possession Partner to our industry when it's needed the most," said Resident Interface Founder and CEO Stephen Sobota. "Having worked on the residential side, she brings a unique perspective to the operational knowledge and expertise of Possession Partner. As our industry continues to face challenges, it is imperative to deploy automated eviction management technologies that make day-to-day life easier for onsite teams while delivering greater loss recovery for operators."

Prior to joining Resident Interface, Persky-Hassman served as district sales manager with WASH, a supplier of laundry services to multifamily communities. She was the owner and CEO of The Package Solver, a Luxor One partner that supplied package lockers, before she moved to WASH. Throughout her stellar career, Persky-Hassman has worked in sales, consulting and management for suppliers and residential companies. She and her husband, Mark, split their time between northern and southern California and have five adult children.

"I am truly humbled and excited to be part of the team that is bringing a needed solution to our industry," said Persky-Hassman. "When I learned about the system's case processing, analytics and reporting capabilities, I wanted to be a part of the Possession Partner team. I look forward to helping industry leaders streamline and manage the eviction process through the Possession Partner platform."

"We are thrilled to have Mikel as the newest member of Possession Partner's first-rate sales team as we roll out the industry's first-ever, fully-integrated eviction management software to a brand new state," said Larry Bellack, executive vice president of Possession Partner. "California needs automated solutions for the eviction process, and Mikel is perfect to lead its introduction to the West Coast."

As one of four complementary Resident Interface services – which include Resident Advocate, Resident PreCollect and Hunter Warfield – Possession Partner leverages technology to coordinate all eviction-related paperwork, communication and filings on behalf of properties. The platform also establishes the relationship between properties and eviction attorneys and facilitates all correspondence with the court. Resident Interface's goal is to increase vacancy loss recovery and increase resident retention.

About Resident Interface

With more than three decades of maximizing property revenues through Hunter Warfield, Resident Interface offers property owners and managers a financially transformative, end-to-end delinquency management experience. Resident Interface is a comprehensive bad debt management solution that offers a single contact, responsible for the entire process from first late payment to final debt collection. The company achieves this through technological innovation, operational transparency and respectful recovery procedures. For more information, please visit www.residentinterface.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resident-interface-adds-mikel-persky-hassman-to-possession-partners-executive-sales-team-301598769.html

SOURCE Resident Interface

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar Airways -sources

    Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar Airways. The two aviation titans have been waging a rare public battle for months over the scarred condition of more than 20 long-haul jets that the airline says could pose a risk to passengers and which Airbus insists are completely safe.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Microsoft-Activision merger: ‘I think this deal closes,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Securities Analyst&nbsp;Michael Pachter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard earnings, the Microsoft-Activision merger, slowing game engagement, and the outlook for the gaming industry.

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Modest Increase in Oil Production

    The Saudi-led cartel was under some pressure after President Biden said he expected Riyadh to help boost global supplies following a high-profile trip to the kingdom last month.

  • My boyfriend, 68, has almost no ‘mad money’ for fun activities and trips. He lives with his father, 95, and expects to inherit his house. Is it unreasonable to expect him to get a part-time job?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I am a 65-year-old retired woman with modest Social Security and annuity payments. I also own my own home and have savings. I’ve been seeing a 68-year-old retiree since just before the pandemic.

  • Bill Ackman says Visa ‘tomorrow could shut down MindGeek,’ Pornhub’s parent company that’s facing a lawsuit for profiting off child pornography

    Bill Ackman alleged Tuesday that in "one of the most egregious corporate governance failures," Visa processed payments for Pornhub's parent company and knowingly helped MindGeek to profit from child pornography.

  • 2 Important Things to Know Before Buying Mercadolibre

    Mercadolibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) stock had a great run over the last five years after delivering around a 220% return to shareholders (as of this writing). Mercadolibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America. Its reach might be extensive, but Mercadolibre did not get here overnight.

  • Rolls-Royce gets go-ahead for £1.5bn ITP Aero sale

    The engineering giant will hand over the Spanish business to a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Bain Capital.

  • Layoffs reported at Oracle may hit Burlington hub

    Oracle Corp., which does not break out headcount by state, has about 48,000 full-time U.S. employees.

  • OPEC Agrees Small Output Increase. Oil Prices Rise.

    Oil prices rose Wednesday, reversing earlier declines, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on a modest increase in September production. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, will collectively increase production by 100,000 barrels a day in September, amid an escalating energy cost crisis. The largely token gesture comes after President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, in which he requested production was increased to help keep gasoline prices in check.

  • Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil

    Saudi Arabia has been accused of an “insulting” snub to US president Joe Biden after spurning his plea for a major increase in oil production to help ease the cost of living crisis.

  • Schwab Says You Need This Much for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPEC+ set to approve minuscule oil output rise in rebuff to Biden

    NUR-SULTAN/LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ is set to raise oil output by a tiny 100,000 barrels per day in what analysts described as an insult to U.S. President Joe Biden after his trip to Saudi Arabia last month to persuade OPEC's leader to pump more to help the U.S. and global economy. The increase, equivalent to 86 seconds of global oil demand, comes after weeks of speculation that Biden's trip to the Middle East and Washington's clearance of missile defence system sales to Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates will bring in more oil.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star

  • ADP takes former Global Payments office space as sublease availability swells

    Fintech giant Global Payments listed the space for sublease less than a year after consolidating its Atlanta offices.

  • Nintendo Clocks 5% Sales Decline In Q1 As Recovery Kicks In; Reiterates FY23 Outlook

    Nintendo Co, Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) reported a first-quarter FY23 net sales decline of 4.7% year-on-year to ¥307.4 billion. Dedicated video game platform sales declined 4.3% Y/Y to ¥295.6 billion. Mobile, IP-related income sales reduced 16.8% Y/Y to ¥10.9 billion. Playing cards sales rose 56.9% Y/Y to ¥0.8 billion. Hardware: Unit sales for the entire Nintendo Switch family of systems declined by 22.9% Y/Y to 3.43 million units. Nintendo Switch sales decreased 60% Y/Y to 1.32 million units. Nintendo Sw

  • Google chief warns bloated staff of ‘real concerns’ over productivity

    CEO Sundar Pichai said productivity has fallen behind its targets considering its number of employees.

  • Russia's Avtovaz offers Izhevsk staff $3,000 to quit voluntarily

    Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz, which suspended some production due to sanctions and lack of components, is offering workers at its Izhevsk plant a one-off payment of about $3,000 to take voluntary redundancy, it said on Wednesday. Avtovaz resumed production of some of its popular Lada models at its main plant in Togliatti in June after partially halting output in the spring due to a shortage of electronic parts caused by sanctions. The company, whose long-time shareholder, French carmaker Renault, sold its stake to a Russian investor in May, was unable to relaunch production of the Lada Vesta model and sent 3,200 staff from its Izhevsk plant in central Russia on paid leave in March.

  • AMD posts Q3 sales outlook below Wall St, data center growth remains strong

    (Reuters) -Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday forecast third-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates, a signal of uncertainty that concerned some investors after the company stock made huge gains in July. AMD continued to show strong growth in the data center business, at the expense of its rival Intel, but the company cut its market forecast for personal computer sales and shares fell more than 5% after hours. "After the surprisingly challenging quarter that Intel had, a lot of eyes were closely watching to see what AMD did and, overall, the numbers were solid," said Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

  • FedEx set to increase usage of automation in major deal with Northeastern tech business Berkshire Grey

    FedEx has announced the expansion of its partnership with Berkshire Grey, the Massachusetts-based technology company that offers AI and robotics solutions to fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics businesses.