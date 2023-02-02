Residential Air Quality Control Services Market to Grow by 6.99% between 2022 and 2023; Insights on Top Countries such as Germany, Japan among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany's machinery and equipment industry has the highest productivity for engineering and technical personnel in the European Region. Demand will continue to grow in Germany in the future as current market developments demonstrate a significant increase in demand for technology-based advanced machinery. The global residential air quality control services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,915.49 million. The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including rising demand for well-maintained infrastructure, public awareness about environmental impacts, and increases in the life span and operational efficiency of systems. To know more, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Air Quality Control Services Market 2023-2027

Technavio's report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (apartments and standalone houses), service (maintenance and cleaning), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Furthermore, the report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. For more insights, Download a PDF Sample Now!

In 2020-2021, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the region led to a surge in demand for home maintenance and cleaning services, which includes home improvement, maintenance, and emergency services. The spread of the disease led residents to adopt several measures dealing with maintaining or improving residential indoor air quality (IAQ), which, in turn, led to a significant increase in the demand for residential air quality control services. Therefore, these factors are expected to propel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

The global residential air quality control services market report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 15 market vendors, including 75F, ALS Ltd, BRE Group, CLEAN AIR DUCTS LLC, Clean Air Services, DuraClean, Dyson Ltd., Hawk Environmental Services Inc., Kanomax USA Inc., Perfect Pollucon Services, Servpro Industries LLC, Spectro Analytical Labs Pvt. Ltd., Total Comfort Heating and Cooling, 3M Co., AAF India Pvt. Ltd., BELFOR Holdings Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., Neighborly Co., and Trane Technologies Plc. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a Sample!

Residential Air Quality Control Services Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist residential air quality control services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the residential air quality control services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the residential air quality control services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential air quality control services market vendors

Residential Air Quality Control Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 1915.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 75F, ALS Ltd, BRE Group, CLEAN AIR DUCTS LLC, Clean Air Services, DuraClean, Dyson Ltd., Hawk Environmental Services Inc., Kanomax USA Inc., Perfect Pollucon Services, Servpro Industries LLC, Spectro Analytical Labs Pvt. Ltd., Total Comfort Heating and Cooling, 3M Co., AAF India Pvt. Ltd., BELFOR Holdings Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., Neighborly Co., and Trane Technologies Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global residential air quality control services market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Apartments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Standalone houses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Service

7.3 Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Service

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 75F

12.4 ALS Ltd

12.5 BELFOR Holdings Inc.

12.6 BRE Group

12.7 CLEAN AIR DUCTS LLC

12.8 Clean Air Services

12.9 Daikin Industries Ltd.

12.10 DuraClean

12.11 Dyson Ltd.

12.12 Hawk Environmental Services Inc.

12.13 Johnson Controls International Plc.

12.14 Neighborly Co.

12.15 Perfect Pollucon Services

12.16 Servpro Industries LLC

12.17 Trane Technologies Plc

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations



Global Residential Air Quality Control Services Market 2023-2027

