Residential Air Quality Control Services Market to Grow by 6.99% between 2022 and 2023; Insights on Top Countries such as Germany, Japan among others - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany's machinery and equipment industry has the highest productivity for engineering and technical personnel in the European Region.  Demand will continue to grow in Germany in the future as current market developments demonstrate a significant increase in demand for technology-based advanced machinery. The global residential air quality control services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,915.49 million. The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including rising demand for well-maintained infrastructure, public awareness about environmental impacts, and increases in the life span and operational efficiency of systems. To know more, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Air Quality Control Services Market 2023-2027

Technavio's report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (apartments and standalone houses), service (maintenance and cleaning), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Furthermore, the report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. For more insights, Download a PDF Sample Now!

In 2020-2021, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the region led to a surge in demand for home maintenance and cleaning services, which includes home improvement, maintenance, and emergency services. The spread of the disease led residents to adopt several measures dealing with maintaining or improving residential indoor air quality (IAQ), which, in turn, led to a significant increase in the demand for residential air quality control services.  Therefore, these factors are expected to propel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

The global residential air quality control services market report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 15 market vendors, including 75F, ALS Ltd, BRE Group, CLEAN AIR DUCTS LLC, Clean Air Services, DuraClean, Dyson Ltd., Hawk Environmental Services Inc., Kanomax USA Inc., Perfect Pollucon Services, Servpro Industries LLC, Spectro Analytical Labs Pvt. Ltd., Total Comfort Heating and Cooling, 3M Co., AAF India Pvt. Ltd., BELFOR Holdings Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., Neighborly Co., and Trane Technologies Plc. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a Sample!

Related Reports:

  • The motors and drives services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,500.27 million. The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including increasing demand for servo motors and brushless motors, focus on increasing energy efficiency in industries, and increased outsourcing of service and maintenance operations.

  • The train door systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,183.95 million. The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including growing rail passenger traffic, growing rolling stock across the globe, and the need for the upgrade and modernization of railway infrastructure.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports -  Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Residential Air Quality Control Services Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist residential air quality control services market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the residential air quality control services market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the residential air quality control services market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential air quality control services market vendors

Residential Air Quality Control Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78%

Market growth 2023-2027

$ 1915.49 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

6.99

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

75F, ALS Ltd, BRE Group, CLEAN AIR DUCTS LLC, Clean Air Services, DuraClean, Dyson Ltd., Hawk Environmental Services Inc., Kanomax USA Inc., Perfect Pollucon Services, Servpro Industries LLC, Spectro Analytical Labs Pvt. Ltd., Total Comfort Heating and Cooling, 3M Co., AAF India Pvt. Ltd., BELFOR Holdings Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., Neighborly Co., and Trane Technologies Plc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global residential air quality control services market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Apartments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Standalone houses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Service

  • 7.3 Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Service

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 75F

  • 12.4 ALS Ltd

  • 12.5 BELFOR Holdings Inc.

  • 12.6 BRE Group

  • 12.7 CLEAN AIR DUCTS LLC

  • 12.8 Clean Air Services

  • 12.9 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 12.10 DuraClean

  • 12.11 Dyson Ltd.

  • 12.12 Hawk Environmental Services Inc.

  • 12.13 Johnson Controls International Plc.

  • 12.14 Neighborly Co.

  • 12.15 Perfect Pollucon Services

  • 12.16 Servpro Industries LLC

  • 12.17 Trane Technologies Plc

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations


About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Residential Air Quality Control Services Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/residential-air-quality-control-services-market-to-grow-by-6-99-between-2022-and-2023-insights-on-top-countries-such-as-germany-japan-among-others--technavio-301735730.html

SOURCE Technavio

