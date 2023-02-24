U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

Residential Air Quality Control Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.78%, Driven by the increase in investments in the real estate sector- Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global residential air quality control services market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,915.49 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period. North America will account for 36% of the market's growth.  The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) , request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Air Quality Control Services Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Air Quality Control Services Market 2023-2027

Residential Air Quality Control Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type, End-user (Apartments and Standalone houses), Service (Maintenance and Cleaning), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The apartments segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Apartments and housing societies require more air quality control services for maintenance and ease of operation. They generally use centralized HVAC systems for proper heating and ventilation. Air quality in residential premises can be maintained with regular and scheduled cleaning services like cleaning air ducts, HVAC systems, and vents.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global residential air quality control services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global residential air quality control services market.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to record a significant growth rate during the forecast period. One of the major factors stimulating market growth in the region is the rising number of air pollutants. The residential air quality control services market in APAC will witness steady growth during the forecast period. A marked rise in vendor interest will also fuel the growth of the APAC regional market.

For insights on global, regional, and country level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Residential Air Quality Control Services Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The increase in investments in the real estate sector is driving the global air quality control services market in the residential sector. This is because of the rise in construction activities that raises the presence of pollutants, both outdoors and indoors.

  • The increasing awareness of the environmental impacts of pollution among the global population is a driving factor for the growth of the market.

  • Concerns about the health issues caused by air pollution around the world are also driving significant demand for the global residential air quality control services market.

  • Such factors drive the growth of the residential air quality control services market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Outsourcing facility management (FM) services for cleaning purposes helps building owners are driving demand in the market.

  • They allow the building owners to focus on the core building functions and enhance the capacity to solve critical situations with respect to management services.

  • The impact of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the growing trend of smart homes are also driving the need for BIMS (building information modeling services), which in turn will impact the growth of air quality control services.

  • Owners can control smart devices around their houses using a mobile or remote. This feature allows owners to keep an eye on indoor air quality.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • Increasing prices of tools, equipment, and cleaners can be a major challenge for cleaning services.

  • Many tools like access tools, inspection tools, and hand-cleaning tools are used in cleaning services. Rising prices of these equipment tools may have an impact on the cost structure, resulting in low-profit margins for vendors.

  • To address the increasing complexity in terms of cleaning air pollutants, vendors need to update their solutions to the end-users. This requires more training for workers and the implementation of new techniques in the overall cleaning and maintenance services portfolio.

What are the key data covered in this Residential Air Quality Control Services Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Residential Air Quality Control Services Market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Residential Air Quality Control Services Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Residential Air Quality Control Services Market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Residential Air Quality Control Services Market vendors

The residential real estate market in Myanmar is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% between 2022 and 2027. The growing residential sector in Myanmar is the key factor driving the residential real estate market growth in Myanmar.

The residential faucets market is projected to grow by USD 5.84 billion with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Rising demand from emerging economies is one of the key residential faucets market trends propelling the market growth.

Residential Air Quality Control Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1915.49 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.99

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

75F, ALS Ltd, BRE Group, CLEAN AIR DUCTS LLC, Clean Air Services, DuraClean, Dyson Ltd., Hawk Environmental Services Inc., Kanomax USA Inc., Perfect Pollucon Services, Servpro Industries LLC, Spectro Analytical Labs Pvt. Ltd., Total Comfort Heating and Cooling, 3M Co., AAF India Pvt. Ltd., BELFOR Holdings Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., Neighborly Co., and Trane Technologies Plc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Bathroom faucets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Kitchen faucets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Delta Faucet Co

  • 10.4 Kingston Brass Inc

  • 10.5 Kohler Co.

  • 10.6 LIXIL Corp

  • 10.7 Masco Corp.

  • 10.8 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

  • 10.9 The Jaquar Group

  • 10.10 Ultra Faucets

  • 10.11 VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC

  • 10.12 Zurn Water Solutions Corp

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Residential Air Quality Control Services Market 2023-2027
Global Residential Air Quality Control Services Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/residential-air-quality-control-services-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-7-78-driven-by-the-increase-in-investments-in-the-real-estate-sector--technavio-301754365.html

SOURCE Technavio

