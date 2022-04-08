U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,492.25
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,458.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,524.25
    -11.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.00
    -6.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.01
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.80
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0865
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • Vix

    21.55
    -0.55 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3071
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7000
    -0.2700 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,540.25
    +346.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.27
    +8.61 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,920.28
    +31.71 (+0.12%)
     

Residential builders glad housing identified as a priority, but more details are needed

RESCON
·3 min read

Vaughan, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON) is pleased the federal government has made the country’s housing crisis a major plank in its 2022 budget but it’s unclear how proposed measures will actually boost the supply of new homes condos and rental housing.

“The government has indicated it has earmarked $10 billion to help ease the housing crisis but many of the proposals are demand-side measures such as assisting people to save for a down payment,” says RESCON president Richard Lyall. “We have a major housing supply deficit in Canada and there’s a lack of specifics as to how these measures will increase the stock of housing.”

For example, the budget proposes a $4-billion Housing Accelerator Fund over five years to help municipalities with planning and delivery of housing with a target of 100,000 new units a year, but there are few details on how it will speed-up new supply. The government has set aside another $1.5 billion over two years for 6,000 new affordable housing units through the Rapid Housing Initiative, $2.9 billion in a co-investment fund to provide housing to vulnerable Canadians, earmarked $4.3 billion for Indigenous communities over seven years, including $2.4 billion for on-reserve housing in Indigenous communities over five years, and $150 million for affordable housing in northern Canada over the next two years.

“We are critically short of housing and demand is only going to increase due to immigration and population growth, so it’s critical that we pull out all the stops to boost supply,” says Lyall. “Ontario is short about 25,000 housing units a year so more measures are needed but there is a lack of specific information on how these funds will put a dent in the problem and substantially boost housing.”

Canada currently ranks 34th out of 35 OECD countries when it comes to the length of time it takes to get developments approved and we are last amongst G7 countries in housing supply and highest in costs. The average home price in the GTA now hovers around $1.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 18.5 per cent. There is no relief coming anytime soon as prices of homes are expected to continue rising beyond 2022.

“As Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland noted, there is no silver bullet to the problem,” says Lyall. “While we’re pleased the government has identified the housing supply crisis and is acting, we need more information as to how these measures are going to accelerate the build of new housing.”

On immigration, RESCON is pleased that the government is taking action to allow more people with construction skills to come to Canada. Specifically, $29.3 million will be allotted over three years to introduce a Trusted Employer Model that could reduce red tape for employers who’ve used the Temporary Foreign Worker Program and have credible employment and work standards.

The budget also proposes $84.2 million over four years to double funding for the Union Training and Innovation Program. Each year, the new funding would help 3,500 apprentices from underrepresented groups begin and succeed in careers in the skilled trades through mentorship, career services, and job-matching. In Ontario alone, more than 92,000 construction workers will retire by 2030. Considering the projected volume of work, the industry will need to hire, train and retain more than 100,000 additional workers by the end of the decade.

“It is critical that we get more youth, women and people from BIPOC communities into the trades,” says RESCON VP Andrew Pariser. “We face a shortage of some trades if we don’t get more people into training. There’s especially a need for people with specialized skill sets in the residential construction industry.”

Background on RESCON: RESCON is the province’s leading association of residential builders committed to providing leadership and fostering innovation in the industry.

CONTACT: Grant Cameron RESCON 905-638-1706 media@rescon.com


Recommended Stories

  • Brilliant Planet is running algae-farms to pull carbon out of the air

    Brilliant Planet does just that: By using seawater and replicating the perfect growth conditions for algae blooms, the company has created what it believes is the perfect conditions for low-cost carbon capture. It wants to get the price of a ton of CO2 removed from the atmosphere to a sub-$50 price point.

  • The Fed’s plan to rapidly slash its balance sheet is out. Here’s what happens to money in the system.

    Federal Reserve meeting minutes outline a plan to reduce its record-sized balance sheet from nearly $9 trillion to help cool inflation at 40-year highs, potentially starting in May. Here's what happens to the money.

  • Putin ally and battle-hardened Chechen leader teases further brutalities as fractures with Kremlin surface

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, posted a video to Telegram teasing further brutality in southeastern Ukraine as the world reels from Bucha massacre.

  • Russia says it would have to 'rebalance' if Finland and Sweden join NATO

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO then Russia would have to "rebalance the situation" with its own measures. Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which it says aims among other things to degrade Ukraine's military potential and prevent it becoming a bridgehead for a NATO attack, has prompted the two Nordic countries to consider joining the U.S.-led alliance. If the two countries join, "we'll have to make our western flank more sophisticated in terms of ensuring our security," Peskov told Britain's Sky News.

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • Mocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars Back

    (Bloomberg) -- In the days after the Ukraine war began, the ruble’s collapse was a potent symbol of Russia’s newfound financial isolation.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackInternational sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s regime sank

  • Ukraine: A killing ground for Russian armor. Are tanks now obsolete?

    As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues into its seventh week, it appears that President Vladimir Putin’s military forces might be taking a toll. As of March 24, the Kremlin had lost hundreds of tanks since the war began in February, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry stated.

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory

    Biden has a sneaky path to an infrastructure victory — even without Build Back Better

  • Who are Vladimir Putin's daughters and what sanctions are they facing?

    Vladimir Putin's daughters are among those to be sanctioned by the EU and the US over allegations of war crimes being committed in Ukraine.

  • It’s now clear that the Federal Reserve has made a huge monetary-policy error

    In May 2020 I was on Anthony Pompliano’s podcast describing the likelihood of high inflation in the coming years and the Federal Reserve trying to catch up. Unfortunately, the subjective nature of discretionary interest rate policy has left the Fed doing what it typically does: looking at 12-month trailing data in a reactive manner and then responding when it becomes clear that the economy is drunk. The Fed now wants to swipe a punch bowl that it should have been watering down long ago.

  • Walmart offers $110,000 salary to new drivers amid trucker shortage

    Walmart (WMT) is driving up pay for its truckers.

  • 2022 Stimulus Checks: Is Your State Giving Out Money This Year?

    The federal government is no longer sending out stimulus money, but some states have stepped up to send residents a fourth stimulus check in 2022. Four states are currently preparing more stimulus...

  • Bitcoin conference kicks off in Miami as Yellen remarks on crypto regulation

    Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith joins the Live show from Miami’s 2022 crypto conference to discuss the unveiling of the ‘Miami bull’, bitcoin hovering around $43,000, and the outlook for crypto regulation.

  • Some Democrats renew calls for student debt cancellation as federal loan payment pause is extended

    The extension of the federal student loan payment pause isn’t enough for some Democrats.

  • China warns U.S. against House Speaker Pelosi visiting Taiwan

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China warned on Thursday it would take strong measures if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and said such a visit would severely impact Chinese-U.S. relations, following media reports she would go next week. China considers democratically ruled Taiwan its own territory and the subject is a constant source of friction between Beijing and Washington, especially given strong U.S. military and political support for the island. The possible visit has not been confirmed by Pelosi's office or Taiwan's government, but some Japanese and Taiwanese media reported it would take place after she visits Japan this weekend.

  • Sempra wins extension on Texas LNG project; NextDecade also seeks extension

    (Reuters) -The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said on Thursday it granted Sempra Energy an extension to build two pipelines in Texas and Louisiana to connect to a Texas liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, and NextDecade Corp is also seeking more time to build a Texas LNG project. Sempra Energy was granted an extension until March 31, 2023, for the two pipelines that will connect to its Port Arthur LNG plant. NextDecade Corp on Wednesday also sought an extension, to November 2028, for its Rio Grande LNG project in Brownsville, Texas.

  • UK Officials Say Russian Troops Are Running Low On Supplies, Morale

    The Pentagon says Putin has achieved "exactly zero" of his objectives inside Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Update: EU Bans Russian Coal Imports in First Energy Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union countries agreed to ban coal imports from Russia, the first time the bloc’s sanctions have targeted Moscow’s crucial energy revenues. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackU.S. officials warned the war

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rebound to close higher as investors digest hawkish Fed minutes

    U.S. stocks bounced back in the final hour of trading Thursday to cap a choppy session in the green as investors continued to mull a hawkish readout of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy-setting meeting that suggested more aggressive monetary tightening is underway.