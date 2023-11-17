New residential, commercial development coming to downtown North Augusta

Construction is underway on the new mixed-use development Beacon Bluff in North Augusta on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

Downtown North Augusta will be able to welcome new businesses and residents in the near future.

On Thursday, Palmetto Peach Development unveiled plans for its new mixed-use development project coming to the corner of Georgia Avenue and Center Street, an area dubbed Beacon Bluff.

The project involves the redevelopment of an old skating rink and the creation of two new buildings which will be able to house new apartments, restaurants and other businesses.

New James Brown Arena: Now that it has funding, what are the next steps in Augusta's new James Brown Arena project?

Work has been going on to transform the defunct skating rink for about a year and is expected to be completed by spring 2024. It will be named "The Rink" and will house three businesses on the first floor and four two-bedroom apartments. It already has two tenants: Melty, a specialty grilled cheese eatery, and Fleet Feet, a national fitness company. Michael McCauley and North Augusta City Councilwoman Jenafer McCauley already own one local Fleet Feet location and this will be their second.

"I'm so excited," Jenafer McCauley said. "This is going to be a great spot for Fleet Feet. It's been a long-time vision for us. We have held most of our fun runs and races from North Augusta, so this location, being close to the Greeneway, it's going to be a phenomenal spot for runners and walkers."

A rendering of Palmetto Peach Development's upcoming mixed-use development, Beacon Bluff, stands on display inside one of the buildings in North Augusta under construction on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

Palmetto Peach Development President Brett Brannon said the whole project is going to cost about $18 million and is being completely funded privately by Palmetto Peach Development without the use of public finances.

"There are really three things that we hear from the community: They want more retail and more restaurants in North Augusta. They want to see the Riverfront continue to develop. And we want to see more housing in downtown North Augusta," Brannon said. "We think that this development project helps provide some of those things and we hope that it spurs additional development."

Beacon Bluff is scheduled for completion by January 2025. Those interested in leasing some property can call (706) 910-9110 or (706) 339-7773.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: North Augusta's new residential, commercial development: Beacon Bluff