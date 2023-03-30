U.S. markets closed

Residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market size to grow by USD 98.28 million from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by increasing number of swimming pools - Technavio

PR Newswire
·17 min read

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market size is estimated to grow by USD 98.28 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing number of swimming pools. The rise in construction activities and growing interest in and awareness about the benefits of swimming have increased the number of swimming pools worldwide. For instance, the number of swimming pools in countries such as the US and Australia doubled between 2018 and 2021. In addition, exclusive monthly and yearly packages with discounts offered by swimming clubs are attracting more individuals to buy memberships. Thus, the increased participation in swimming and the rise in the number of swimming pools are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Global Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, South America, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The market growth in the residential end-user segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the expanding middle-class segment, rising disposable income, and increasing household expenditure in major countries are driving the growth of the segment. Also, growing government norms and regulations for mandatory swimming pool alarms at both commercial and residential establishments are supporting the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market.

  • North America will account for 40% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing interest in swimming and related sports among people of all ages. The increasing demand for smart swimming pool alarms, which have various add-on functions such as ultraviolet (UV) measures and water evaporation measures, is another major factor driving the regional market growth.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data and forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report

Global Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms MarketVendor Analysis

The global residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market is fragmented due to the presence of leading global players through well-known international and domestic brands. Vendors follow some critical of inputs to compete in the market, such as technology and CAPEX. They invest heavily in building infrastructure, suitable for manufacturing and testing swimming pool alarms. In addition, they emphasize moderately on building brand and brand equity in the market to differentiate themselves from other competing brands. Vendors differentiate themselves based on innovation and offer various quality-driven automatic and smart products. The price differentiation among these vendors is low due to almost similar product offerings and growing competition. The factors of differentiation are expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

  • Blue Wave Products Inc. - The company offers residential and commercial swimming pool alarms that detect entry into the pool by children, pets, or intruders, and the remote receiver sounds within a 100-ft wireless range.

  • Coral Detection Systems Ltd. - The company offers a residential and commercial swimming pool alarm named CORAL system, which alerts when a child or a person enters the pool for the first time after the pool is completely empty for several minutes and sounds a short alert.

  • Lifebuoy - The company offers residential and commercial swimming pool alarms that can be connected to Alexa and Google Assistant with a smartphone app to fully control the system.

  • Maytronics - The company offers residential and commercial swimming pool alarms that are equipped with unparalleled computing power to provide optimum reliability for user safety.

Global Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms MarketMarket Dynamics

Leading trends influencing growth

  • Rising online sales of swimming pool alarms are identified as the key trend in the market.

  • The online sales of sport-related products have increased significantly over the years.

  • The growing availability of the internet and rising consumer awareness have encouraged vendors to increase their presence online and drive more sales.

  • Online sales channels are increasing the visibility of the products offered by vendors.

  • The online segment currently occupies a lower percentage of the total sales in the market. However, the sales of swimming alarm pools are expected to witness faster growth in comparison to the offline retail stores over the forecast period.

  • All these factors are creating a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • Limited access and adoption of swimming pools in areas with a water crisis will challenge the growth of the market.

  • The availability of freshwater has been decreasing worldwide due to increasing pollution levels, climate change, varying consumption patterns, and urbanization.

  • The growing water crisis in several countries has restricted the use of swimming pools.

  • An increase in water bills is leading to a rise in membership fees in commercial swimming pools. This is reducing individual participation in swimming, which is reducing the need for swimming pool-related accessories such as swimming pool alarms.

  • All these factors are reducing the growth potential of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market industry across North America, Europe, South America, APAC, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market vendors

  • The automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market size is expected to increase by USD 18.78 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The swimming pool market size is expected to increase to USD 4.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.67%. The market is segmented by revenue (construction and equipment) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 98.28 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

9.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, South America, APAC, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key countries

US, Australia, France, Spain, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Blue Wave Products Inc., Briidea, Coral Detection Systems Ltd., Driven Designs Inc., Icloverlights, Lifebuoy, Maytronics, MG International Sensor Espio, Morri and More GmbH, PBM Industries Inc., PISCINES DESJOYAUX SA, Piscines MAGILINE SAS, Procopi, RJE Technologies Inc., Security Alarm Corp., ShockAlarm LLC, SPQ Brands, SwamCam LLC, and Techko Kobot Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Blue Wave Products Inc.

  • 11.4 Coral Detection Systems Ltd.

  • 11.5 Driven Designs Inc.

  • 11.6 Lifebuoy

  • 11.7 Maytronics

  • 11.8 PBM Industries Inc.

  • 11.9 PISCINES DESJOYAUX SA

  • 11.10 Piscines MAGILINE SAS

  • 11.11 RJE Technologies Inc.

  • 11.12 SPQ Brands

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/residential-and-commercial-swimming-pool-alarms-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-98-28-million-from-2021-to-2026-growth-driven-by-increasing-number-of-swimming-pools---technavio-301782177.html

SOURCE Technavio

