New residential energy retrofit financing program for Leduc, Alberta

LEDUC, AB, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Helping Canadians upgrade their homes to be more energy-efficient fights climate change, creates good jobs and helps save on monthly bills.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Joanne Vanderheyden, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced today a $4.1-million investment through the Community Efficiency Financing (CEF) initiative to implement a home energy retrofit financing program that will lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and drive cost savings in the City of Leduc, Alberta.

The City of Leduc receives $4,102,500 to implement the Clean Energy Improvement Program (CEIP). This Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program, administered by Alberta Municipalities, will finance energy efficiency and renewable energy upgrades for residential properties. Homeowners will then repay the cost of their home energy projects over time through a CEIP charge added to their property tax bills. Application intake is expected to begin in late May.

The program will be available to residential homeowners with eligible properties, including townhouses and detached, semi-detached and row houses, as well as multi-unit residential buildings of three storeys or less. Participants can select from a variety of upgrades, including solar photovoltaic systems and solar water-heating; air-source heat pumps; high-efficiency furnaces, boilers and lighting fixtures; home insulation; and air sealing. To promote participation, the City will offer rebates for eligible upgrades, EnerGuide Home Evaluations and electric vehicle car chargers.

The Community Efficiency Financing initiative is offered through the Green Municipal Fund delivered by FCM and funded by the Government of Canada. CEF helps communities of all sizes implement innovative local financing programs that directly help homeowners cut their GHG emissions and make their homes more energy-efficient, comfortable and affordable while also creating local jobs and keeping the local economy moving.

Story continues

This initiative is one of the ways that GMF continues to build on its 20-year record of supporting transformative environmental initiatives at the community level. The Government of Canada has invested $1.65 billion in GMF since its inception, enabling municipalities to support projects such as this that leverage local resources to drive innovative solutions.

Quotes

"With 18% of emissions coming from our buildings, upgrading and renovating our homes to be more energy-efficient will help us achieve our climate targets while also saving Canadians money on energy costs and creating good, sustainable jobs in our communities. Our government is pleased to help people in Leduc and across Canada to identify and capitalize on ways to cut pollution in their neighbourhoods."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"By investing in energy-efficient housing, we are building healthy and sustainable communities. Canada's ongoing transition to a low-carbon economy requires innovative housing solutions that create jobs and climate resilience while making life more affordable through saved energy costs."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Municipalities are on the front lines of climate change and climate action, and communities of all sizes are showing climate leadership at a time when we need it most. The Green Municipal Fund empowers them to get results on the ground. We deliver results with our federal partners – supporting cities and communities like Leduc build a greener, more sustainable community, creating jobs and helping Canadians make their homes more comfortable and affordable. Together, we are on the path to net-zero."

Joanne Vanderheyden

FCM President

"Thank you to the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities for this meaningful opportunity. This investment empowers us to advance the City's goals of protecting the environment and contributing to the local economy. We are grateful to have the chance to bring such an innovative program to the City of Leduc. The Clean Energy Improvement Program opens doors for our residents to explore energy efficient upgrades they might not have otherwise considered. We look forward to working with Alberta Municipalities to deliver the program to homeowners."

Bob Young

Mayor of the City of Leduc

"We are thrilled for the City of Leduc! The Clean Energy Improvement Program will enable its residential property owners to finance up to 100 percent of eligible energy efficiency or renewable energy upgrades. As program administrator, Alberta Municipalities looks forward to working with the City to provide excellent customer service and supporting homeowners through the application process."

Cathy Heron

President, Alberta Municipalities

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/25/c3968.html