Residential Energy Storage Market Size to Reach $1,828 million by 2027 from $719 million in 2022 – Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read
Chicago, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residential Energy Storage Market size is projected to grow from USD 719 million in 2022 to USD 1,828 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Declining costs of lithium-ion batteries and high investment by the government is supporting the market for the growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Residential Energy Storage Market”
297 – Tables
58 – Figures
271– Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153284325

Scope of the Report

Report Metric

Details

Residential Energy Storage Market Size Values

  • CAGR 20.5%

  • USD 1,828 million by 2027

  • USD 719 million in 2022

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2027

Forecast Unit

Value (USD Million)

Segments Covered

Technology, power rating, connectivity type, ownership type, operation type and region

Geographic Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Companies Covered

Tesla (US), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), BYD Company Ltd (China), Enphase Energy (US), Sonnen GmbH (Germany), VARTA AG (Germany), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Eaton (Ireland), SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany), LG Energy Solution (South Korea), GoodWe (China), E3/DC (Germany), Alpha ESS Co., Ltd (China), RCT–Power (Germany), SOLARWATT (Germany), SENEC (Germany), Shanghai PYTES Energy Co., Ltd (China), Pylon Technologies, Co. Ltd (China), Victron Energy (Netherlands), Dyness (China), TESVOLT AG (Germany), Turbo Energy – Solar Innovation (Spain), BST POWER (SHENZHEN) LIMITED (China), WeCo srl (Italy), Powervault (UK),

By technology, Residential Energy Storage Market is segmented into lithium-ion and lead-acid. The lithium-ion are expected to grow at the highest rate in forecast period, owing to cost effectiveness and increasing manufacturing sites by various companies such as Tesla (US), BYD Company Ltd (China).

By operation type, residential energy storage is segmented into standalone systems and solar and storage systems. The solar and storage systems accounted for the largest market share and are expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period owing to the increased solar PV installations.

By ownership type, residential energy storage is segmented into customer-owned, utility-owned and third-party-owned. Utility-owned segment is expected to grow at the second highest rate in the market for residential energy storage during the forecast period, owing to expiring the feed-in-tariff contracts.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=153284325

The report is segmented by power rating, in Residential Energy Storage Market, into 3 – 6 kW, 6 – 10 kW, 10 – 20 kW. 3 – 6 kW is expected to grow at the second highest rate in forecast period, due to need of emergency backup power during natural disasters and long duration power outages.

The report segments the Residential Energy Storage Market, by connectivity, into on-grid and off-grid. On-grid segment held the largest market share and was expected to grow at the highest rate due to lower upfront costs and high frequency of power cuts.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing Residential Energy Storage Market

Asia pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for Residential Energy Storage Market during the forecast period. The region has been segmented by country, into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific which includes Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand. The dominance of Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the rapidly falling battery costs and increasing requirements to improve grid infrastructure and reliability.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=153284325

Key Market Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Residential Energy Storage Market.

Some of the key players include Tesla (US), VARTA AG (Germany), Enphase Energy (US), BYD Company Ltd (China), Sonnen GmbH (Germany), LG Energy Solution (South Korea). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the Residential Energy Storage Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market - Global forecast to 2027

Thermal Energy Storage Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Lead Acid Battery Market - Global Forecast to 2024

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


