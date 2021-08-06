Residential Portable Generator Market in the US | Analyzing Growth in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential portable generator market in the US in the electrical components & equipment industry is poised to grow by USD 87.76 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of about 8%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the position of various vendors including Briggs & Stratton Corp. (US), Caterpillar Inc. (US), Cummins Inc. (US), DuroMax Power Equipment (US), Eaton Corp. Plc (US), Generac Power Systems Inc. (US), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kohler Co. (US), Westinghouse Electric Corp. (US), and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan).
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the major power outages due to natural disasters will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Residential Portable Generator Market in the US is segmented as below:
Product
Type
Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the residential portable generator market in the US in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry include Briggs & Stratton Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., DuroMax Power Equipment, Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., Westinghouse Electric Corp., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Residential Portable Generator Market in US size
Residential Portable Generator Market in US trends
Residential Portable Generator Market in US industry analysis
The residential portable generator market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rising demand for portable hybrid generators will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of portable solar-powered generators will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the residential portable generator market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist residential portable generator market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the residential portable generator market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the residential portable generator market in us
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential portable generator market vendors
