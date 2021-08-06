U.S. markets closed

Residential Portable Generator Market in the US | Analyzing Growth in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential portable generator market in the US in the electrical components & equipment industry is poised to grow by USD 87.76 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of about 8%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the position of various vendors including Briggs & Stratton Corp. (US), Caterpillar Inc. (US), Cummins Inc. (US), DuroMax Power Equipment (US), Eaton Corp. Plc (US), Generac Power Systems Inc. (US), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kohler Co. (US), Westinghouse Electric Corp. (US), and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Portable Generator Market in US by Product and Type - Forecast and Analysis - 2021-2025
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the major power outages due to natural disasters will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Residential Portable Generator Market in the US is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Type

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" at only USD 3,000 a year to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month

Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the residential portable generator market in the US in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry include Briggs & Stratton Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., DuroMax Power Equipment, Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., Westinghouse Electric Corp., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Residential Portable Generator Market in US size

  • Residential Portable Generator Market in US trends

  • Residential Portable Generator Market in US industry analysis

The residential portable generator market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rising demand for portable hybrid generators will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of portable solar-powered generators will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the residential portable generator market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Gas Generator Market - Global gas generator market is segmented by end-user (industrial, commercial, and residential) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Residential Portable Generator Market - Global residential portable generator market to be driven by the growing adoption of portable generators by residential users.
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Residential Portable Generator Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist residential portable generator market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the residential portable generator market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the residential portable generator market in us

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of residential portable generator market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • 3kW-10kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 10kW-15kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Below 3kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Diesel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Briggs & Stratton Corp.

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • Cummins Inc.

  • DuroMax Power Equipment

  • Eaton Corp. Plc

  • Generac Power Systems Inc.

  • Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

  • Kohler Co.

  • Westinghouse Electric Corp.

  • Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/residential-portable-generator-market-in-us-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/residential-portable-generatormarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/residential-portable-generator-market-in-the-us--analyzing-growth-in-electrical-components--equipment-industry--technavio-301349691.html

SOURCE Technavio

