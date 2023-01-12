Residential real estate market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global residential real estate market size is estimated to grow by USD 514.41 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 55%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Residential real estate market - Five Forces

The global residential real estate market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Residential real estate market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Residential real estate market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on mode of booking (sales and rental/lease), type (apartments, condominiums, landed houses, and villas), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the sales segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing demand for homes led by the growing global population and rapid urbanization is driving the growth of the segment. The segment is also driven by increasing investments in the residential sector.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global residential real estate market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global residential real estate market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by increasing population, rising standard of living, government initiatives for providing houses, and rising number of residential and commercial projects in countries such as China and India - Download a Sample Report

Residential real estate market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the growing housing sector across the globe.

Rapid urbanization and rising standard of living in emerging economies such as China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia have resulted in robust growth in the residential construction industry.

This has increased the construction of residential spaces such as single-family homes, condos, cooperatives, duplexes, townhouses, and multifamily residences.

In addition, the growing concept of integrated living is driving home buyers to invest in residential projects with modern facilities, including shopping malls with multiplexes, schools, hospitals, leisure clubs, office blocks, and parks.

All these factors are attracting significant investments in residential construction activities, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing marketing initiatives by vendors are identified as the key trend in the market.

Vendors in the market are leveraging communication channels such as newspapers, magazines, and TV advertisements to increase awareness about their product and service offerings among customers.

Vendors are also making effective use of social media channels such as Instagram to showcase their existing and upcoming projects.

They are posting a variety of content on these channels with a focus on attracting new customers.

Such marketing initiatives are increasing the sales of products and services offered by vendors.

This trend is positively influencing the growth of the global residential real estate market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Regulatory uncertainties are expected to challenge the growth of the market.

Changing regulatory norms can increase cost, time, risk, and uncertainties in residential construction projects.

Some of the new regulations across the world demand innovation in the design, development, and construction of new buildings, as well as the renovation of existing assets.

However, many real estate companies in the market are still in the early stages of managing their ESG compliance requirements, and very few companies are prepared to implement changes to meet new regulatory requirements immediately.

Such challenges are increasing the uncertainties in the market, which could negatively impact the growth of the vendors.

What are the key data covered in this residential real estate market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the residential real estate market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the residential real estate market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the residential real estate market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of residential real estate market vendors

Residential Real Estate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 145 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 514.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Al Habtoor Group LLC, Brigade Enterprises, Christies International Real Estate, Collabra Technology Inc., D. R. Hortons Inc., DLF Ltd., Engel and Volkers GmbH, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., IJM Corp. Berhad, L and T Realty Ltd., Lennar Corp., OBEROI REALTY Ltd., Pultegroup Inc., Puravankara Ltd., Raubex Group Ltd., Savills Property Services (India) Pvt. Ltd., SOBHA Ltd., Sotheby International Realty Affiliates LLC, Sun Hung kai Properties Ltd., and Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

