Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size to Grow by USD 4.11 Bn, Inclusion of Air Filters in Robotic Vacuum Cleaners to Drive Growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product, Charging, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's latest offerings. The market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.11 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.94% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2022-2026

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Market Dynamics

The inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners is driving the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth. Residential robotic vacuum cleaners have high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that purify the air and absorb minute particulates. Numerous vendors are planning to integrate air purifiers into their solutions and expand their product ranges, with the rising adoption of residential robotic vacuum cleaners. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Additional features in robot vacuum cleaners are trending in the market. With the rise in popularity of robot vacuum cleaners, vendors are focusing on developing innovative products that can enhance flexibility and connectivity with the integration of the cloud, automation, and IoT. Moreover, emerging technologies such as threshold climbing and ultra-slim vacuum cleaners will further increase the capability of the solutions. Such advances will raise the adoption of vacuum cleaners in households, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of global and regional vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, innovation, quality, brand identity, reputation, and distribution to compete in the market. Most established vendors distribute and sell their offerings to customers across the world, while small vendors are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors can also generate revenue by selling the components or by providing services such as a warranty.

Company Profiles

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AB Electrolux, AirCraft Home Ltd, Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Hayward Holdings Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., Irobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd., Maytronics Ltd, Miele and Cie. KG, Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd, Neato Robotics Inc, Panasonic Corp, Pentair Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments in the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market has been classified into robot vacuum cleaner only and robot vacuum cleaner and mop. The robot vacuum cleaner only segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market has been classified into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Robot Kitchen Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis- 2022-2026: The robot kitchen market share is expected to increase by USD 160.44 million from 2021 to 2026.

Cleaning Robot Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cleaning robot market share is expected to increase by USD 13.29 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.94%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.11 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

25.53

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Electrolux, AirCraft Home Ltd, Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Hayward Holdings Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., Irobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd., Maytronics Ltd, Miele and Cie. KG, Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd, Neato Robotics Inc, Panasonic Corp, Pentair Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Robot vacuum cleaner only - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Robot vacuum cleaner and mop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Charging

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Charging

  • 6.3 Manual charging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Automatic charging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Charging

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AB Electrolux

  • 11.4 AirCraft Home Ltd

  • 11.5 Dyson Ltd.

  • 11.6 Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

  • 11.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 11.8 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 11.9 Panasonic Corp

  • 11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 11.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 Sharp Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Infiniti Research, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Infiniti Research, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/residential-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-11-bn-inclusion-of-air-filters-in-robotic-vacuum-cleaners-to-drive-growth---technavio-301636523.html

SOURCE Technavio

