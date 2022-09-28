Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size in Western Europe to Grow by USD 548.97 million, Dyson Ltd. and ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market has been segmented by product (vacuum cleaner robots and vacuum and mop cleaner robots) and geography (Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, France, and Rest of Western Europe). Germany will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as real estate development with smart housing societies and the growing population. Moreover, market share growth in Germany will be faster than the growth of the market in the UK, the Netherlands, France, and Rest of Western Europe.
The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market size in Western Europe is estimated to grow by USD 548.97 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Company Profiles
The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe report provides complete insights on key vendors including Dyson Ltd., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Neato Robotics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Sharp Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Dyson Ltd. - The company provides a wide range of vacuum cleaners such as 360 Eye robot vacuum.
ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd. - The company offers robot cleaners for floor washing, vacuum cleaner, carpet cleaner, etc.
iRobot Corp. - The company offers a robot vacuum called Roomba, which is available in I Series, s Series, 900 Series, and e Series.
Koninklijke Philips NV - Philips EasyStar is a robot vacuum cleaner that cleans floors. It can easily reach under low furniture with its slim design and structure.
LG Electronics Inc. - The company offers robotic vacuum cleaners such as LG Hom-Bot, a robotic vacuum cleaner with Wi-Fi capabilities.
Neato Robotics Inc. - The company offers different robot vacuums such as Botvac D7 Connected, Botvac D6 Connected, Botvac D4 Connected, and others.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as improved functionality and performance with no manual work will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the periodic replacement cost associated with batteries will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.
Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 548.97 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.92
Regional analysis
Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, France, and Rest of Western Europe
Performing market contribution
Germany at 37%
Key consumer countries
UK, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Dyson Ltd., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Neato Robotics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
