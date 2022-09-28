U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,636.75
    -24.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,039.00
    -164.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,234.00
    -99.75 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,656.50
    -11.90 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.44
    -1.06 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.30
    -3.90 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.17
    -0.17 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9564
    -0.0034 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    32.60
    +0.34 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0654
    -0.0077 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6470
    -0.1440 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,694.54
    -1,420.04 (-7.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.19
    -30.95 (-6.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,984.51
    -587.36 (-2.21%)
     

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size in Western Europe to Grow by USD 548.97 million, Dyson Ltd. and ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market has been segmented by product (vacuum cleaner robots and vacuum and mop cleaner robots) and geography (Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, France, and Rest of Western Europe). Germany will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as real estate development with smart housing societies and the growing population. Moreover, market share growth in Germany will be faster than the growth of the market in the UK, the Netherlands, France, and Rest of Western Europe.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe 2021-2025

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market size in Western Europe is estimated to grow by USD 548.97 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast of the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market size in Western Europe, along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Company Profiles

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe report provides complete insights on key vendors including Dyson Ltd., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Neato Robotics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Sharp Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Dyson Ltd. - The company provides a wide range of vacuum cleaners such as 360 Eye robot vacuum.

  • ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd. - The company offers robot cleaners for floor washing, vacuum cleaner, carpet cleaner, etc.

  • iRobot Corp. - The company offers a robot vacuum called Roomba, which is available in I Series, s Series, 900 Series, and e Series.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV - Philips EasyStar is a robot vacuum cleaner that cleans floors. It can easily reach under low furniture with its slim design and structure.

  • LG Electronics Inc. - The company offers robotic vacuum cleaners such as LG Hom-Bot, a robotic vacuum cleaner with Wi-Fi capabilities.

  • Neato Robotics Inc. - The company offers different robot vacuums such as Botvac D7 Connected, Botvac D6 Connected, Botvac D4 Connected, and others.

This report provides a complete list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to vendor information

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as improved functionality and performance with no manual work will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the periodic replacement cost associated with batteries will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Laundry Folding Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The laundry folding robots market is projected to grow by USD 12.90 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product, Charging, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market share is expected to increase by USD 4.11 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 548.97 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.92

Regional analysis

Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, France, and Rest of Western Europe

Performing market contribution

Germany at 37%

Key consumer countries

UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Dyson Ltd., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Neato Robotics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Vacuum cleaner robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Vacuum and mop cleaner robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rest of Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Dyson Ltd.

  • ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

  • iRobot Corp.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Neato Robotics Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sharp Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.org/news/residential-robotic-vacuum-cleanermarket-v2

(PRNewsfoto/Infiniti Research, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Infiniti Research, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/residential-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-size-in-western-europe-to-grow-by-usd-548-97-million-dyson-ltd-and-ilife-innovation-ltd-among-key-vendors---technavio-301634063.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Korea Assets Are Asia’s Biggest Losers on Global Recession Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears of a global recession are hitting South Korean assets hard from stocks to its currency as investors flee the export-reliant nation.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysThe Kospi index tum

  • Intel debuts 13th generation processors amid PC sales slump

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the debut of Intel's newest core processors, which are geared towards gamers and creators.&nbsp;

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Re

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • Tesla Q3 Delivery Results Are Coming. Watch This Spread.

    Analysts will be fine-tuning their Tesla third-quarter delivery projections in coming days. There are a lot of crosscurrents in the marketplace making this quarter a difficult one to call.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • Lithium Is Up 220% And This Is What You Need To Know

    Lithium prices have soared in the past 18 months, and while the rally may have lost some momentum, there's plenty of reason to be bullish on the sector as a whole

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Oil prices mixed as Hurricane Ian output cuts support, dollar weighs

    Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday as support from U.S. production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian contended with crude storage builds and a strong dollar. Brent crude futures fell 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.23 per barrel by 0022 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 22 cents at $78.03 per barrel. Producers began returning workers to offshore oil platforms after shutting in output ahead of Hurricane Ian, which entered the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and is forecast to become a dangerous Category 4 storm over the warm waters of the Gulf.

  • Hurricane Ian to intensify, Biogen settles lawsuit, Ford asks for new trial after $1.7 billion loss

    Notable business headlines include Hurricane Ian becoming a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, Biogen settling a lawsuit that alleged the company paid doctors to prescribe drugs, and Ford asking for a new trial after rollover accident suit.

  • Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for a large expansion in South San Francisco

    Drug giant Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for 300,000 square feet of additional space in South San Francisco. Multiple sources with knowledge of the company's real estate strategy confirmed the large requirement, though they could not provide additional details. A spokesperson said on Monday that Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has two locations in South San Francisco totaling approximately 130,000 square feet, but declined to comment on its expansion plans.

  • Solar Panels Piling Up in Warehouses in Energy-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of solar panels are sitting unused in warehouses across Europe just as the continent struggles with an unprecedented energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward Flo

  • New home sales unexpectedly jump in August

    Sales of newly constructed homes came at seasonally adjusted annual rate of 685,000, up 28.8% from July's revised pace of 532,000.

  • FedEx Pilots Hold a Protest at a Surprising Location

    FedEx pilots protest a lack of a new pilot contract with the peak shipping season is just weeks away.

  • Ford announces massive investment in Louisville ahead of truck launch

    Ford Motor Co. plans to expand its presence in Louisville with a huge investment, creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES 2023 CAPITAL BUDGET FOCUSED ON SHAREHOLDER RETURNS

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce its 2023 capital investment budget of $900 - $950 million and average production guidance of 170,000 – 172,000 boe/d1 (64% liquids), resulting in significant free funds flow for elevated shareholder returns in 2023.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • US Oil-Output Growth to Top Government Forecast, BNEF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is on track to grow oil production faster than the government is forecasting, according to a BloombergNEF analysis.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Stocks Drop for Sixth Session as Rate Woes Persist: Markets WrapThe latest BNEF report estimates daily US oi

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Agency EEOC Files Lawsuit Against Eli Lilly Over Nationwide Age Discrimination

    The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) accused Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) of illegally refusing to hire older workers for sales representative jobs because of their age. According to the EEOC's suit, in 2017, Lilly's senior vice president for human resources and diversity recognized at a Leadership Town Hall that Lilly's workforce was composed of older workers. The senior vice president then announced goals for "Early Career" hiring to add more millennials to Lilly's workforce