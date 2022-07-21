U.S. markets open in 9 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,956.25
    -6.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,813.00
    -40.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,431.00
    -34.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.70
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    +0.35 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,689.30
    -10.90 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    18.47
    -0.20 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0213
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    -3.0190 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.88
    -24.50 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1986
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1470
    -0.0930 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,787.80
    -597.74 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.21
    -20.49 (-3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,731.90
    +51.64 (+0.19%)
     

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to Garner 40% Contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.49 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. This latest report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years. The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth will be driven by factors including the growing traction for smart cities coupled with the additional features of robot vacuum cleaners. However, the emergence of low-cost vendors will be a major challenge for the global residential robotic vacuum cleaners market share growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product, Type of Charging, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product, Type of Charging, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For market dynamics and their impact analysis, View PDF Sample

Market Segmentation Insights:

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market report is segmented by Product (robot vacuum cleaner only and robot vacuum cleaner and mop), type of charging (manual and automatic), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America)

  • Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The robotic vacuum cleaner product segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Technological advances in vacuum cleaners, such as auto-path finder, room mapping, and integration with IoT and cloud are the additional features provided by vendors to enhance the performance and operability of vacuum cleaners. In terms of the type of charging, manual charging cleaners are predominantly favored by consumers due to the ease of their functioning and the low cost associated with their purchase and implementation.

  • Regional Analysis:  40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. Social factors driving the adoption of robot vacuum cleaners in urban areas will facilitate the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Get Segment-based Market Share Contribution and Regional Opportunities, Request for Sample

Competitive Landscape

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Download Sample Now!

Related Reports:

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Industrial Floor Cleaner Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 16.52%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 3.49 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.34

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Electrolux, AirCraft Home Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five force summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Robot vacuum cleaner only - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Robot vacuum cleaner and mop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Type of charging

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by type of charging

  • 6.3 Manual charging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Automatic charging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by type of charging

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AB Electrolux

  • 11.4 AirCraft Home Ltd.

  • 11.5 Dyson Ltd.

  • 11.6 Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

  • 11.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 11.8 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 11.9 Panasonic Corp.

  • 11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 11.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 Sharp Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/residential-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-to-garner-40-contribution-from-apac---17-000-technavio-reports-301589139.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Glassdoor ordered to unmask former toy company employees who posted scathing criticism, showing the scary stakes of ‘anonymous’ reviews

    A Bay Area judge just ordered Glassdoor to reveal posters’ identities to the CEOs of the company they slammed.

  • Top Energy Stocks for July 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Oil Declines as Traders Assess Weak US Gasoline Demand, China

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as investors assessed signs of lackluster US gasoline demand and expanding stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownWest Texas Intermediate fell toward $99 a barrel after lo

  • Gas prices: 'We're in the early- to mid-point' of falling prices

    Gas prices have declined 34 days in a row to the lowest level since May, and could soon fall below $4 per gallon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

  • Apple reaches $50 million settlement over defective MacBook keyboards

    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure. The proposed preliminary settlement was filed late Monday night in the federal court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. Customers claimed that MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keyboards suffered from sticky and unresponsive keys, and that tiny amounts of dust or debris could make it difficult to type.

  • Samsung may flood Austin area with more factories

    Samsung is considering investing around $200 billion in new semiconductor plants in the Austin area. To put that into perspective, it's almost half what America invested to build its interstate highway system in today's dollars — and it would all be poured into the Austin area.

  • Google is pushing pause on hiring for 2 weeks

    The move comes about a week after the tech giant announced plans to put the brakes on hiring for the rest of the year.

  • How to Invest in the Lithium That's Driving the EV Market

    Perhaps most importantly, lithium has become a dominant material in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and as millions of units are expected to be sold each year, demand for the metal may increase significantly. While it's not as valuable as precious metals like gold and silver, lithium is a sought-after metal for industrial uses. The world's biggest consumer of lithium is China, where companies use the metal to create batteries that power devices including mobile phones and scooters.

  • VW’s New EV Brand Scout Will Take on the Ford F-150 and Jeep

    The German auto maker is bringing back the Scout. The early off-roader is morphing into a line of all-electric trucks and SUVs.

  • Ford plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs to fund EV investments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Rachelle Akuffo details Ford's planned layoffs, which will focus on the company's internal combustion unit.

  • This Crucial Part of IBM Grew by 77%

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) reported generally positive second-quarter results. Both revenue and adjusted earnings came in ahead of expectations, with double-digit constant currency sales growth in the software, consulting, and infrastructure segments. Changes in currency exchange rates will knock off around 6 percentage points of revenue growth for the full year, and the company trimmed its free cash flow outlook a bit to approximately $10 billion.

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis Could Get Worse. It’s an ‘Extremely Bad Spot,’ Top CEO Says.

    Toby Rice of EQT says the U.S. could triple exports without jolting domestic prices if infrastructure is expanded sensibly.

  • Microsoft, Google Are Latest Tech Giants to Hit Brakes on Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and even starting layoffs.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,00

  • Apple’s Stock Gloom Spreads as More Analysts Trim Price Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- More analysts covering Apple Inc. are cutting their share-price forecasts, signaling growing concerns about an economic slowdown that could hurt the sales of its products.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Americans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fun

  • Oil futures settle lower as U.S. gasoline supplies rise and demand for the fuel declines

    Oil futures settle lower on Wednesday, pulling back after a three-session climb. The U.S. government reported a modest weekly fall in domestic crude supplies, but said gasoline inventories climbed by more than three million barrels on the back of a drop in implied demand for the fuel.

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.

  • 6 Smart Strategies for Reducing Retirement Taxes

    Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), 401(k)s and other workplace plans can help you build wealth for the future while enjoying some tax benefits. There's just one important thing you need to plan for: required minimum distributions (RMDs). The IRS requires you … Continue reading → The post 6 Strategies to Reduce Your RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter is being roiled by an internal tool showing employees get paid double for the same job in different countries

    Twitter released the salary tool with no intention of changing any pay discrepancies, according to an employee.

  • S.Korea targets localising 50% of chip materials supply by 2030

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea said on Thursday it aimed at local sourcing for half of its materials, components and equipment in semiconductor manufacturing by 2030, up from 30% currently. South Korea, home to top memory chip makers Samsung and SK Hynix, is seeking to bolster supply chain stability and resources to become a superpower in the field. The country's chip industry estimated that about 20% of its equipment and 50% of materials came from local suppliers, the industry ministry said in a joint statement with other ministries.

  • Rat-Plagued Warehouse Winds Down as Family Dollar Faces Lawsuits

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after a Family Dollar distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas, was fumigated and more than 1,000 rodent carcasses were removed, the rats are back.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Americans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownDavid Hernandez spotted three of the animals before