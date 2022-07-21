Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to Garner 40% Contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.49 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. This latest report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years. The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth will be driven by factors including the growing traction for smart cities coupled with the additional features of robot vacuum cleaners. However, the emergence of low-cost vendors will be a major challenge for the global residential robotic vacuum cleaners market share growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product, Type of Charging, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Market Segmentation Insights:

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market report is segmented by Product (robot vacuum cleaner only and robot vacuum cleaner and mop), type of charging (manual and automatic), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America)

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The robotic vacuum cleaner product segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Technological advances in vacuum cleaners, such as auto-path finder, room mapping, and integration with IoT and cloud are the additional features provided by vendors to enhance the performance and operability of vacuum cleaners. In terms of the type of charging, manual charging cleaners are predominantly favored by consumers due to the ease of their functioning and the low cost associated with their purchase and implementation.

Regional Analysis: 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. Social factors driving the adoption of robot vacuum cleaners in urban areas will facilitate the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 16.52% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, AirCraft Home Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

