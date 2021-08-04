Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe | $ 548.97 Mn Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe size is expected to increase by USD 548.97 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities with Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover Industrial Machinery industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.

Request a Free Sample Report!

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improved functionality and performance with no manual work.

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market In Western Europe is segmented by Product (Vacuum cleaner robots and Vacuum and mop cleaner robots) and Geography (Germany, UK, The Netherlands, France, and Rest of Western Europe). The increase in the number of pets will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe covers the following areas:

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Sizing in Western Europe

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast in Western Europe

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis in Western Europe

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41606

Companies Mentioned

Dyson Ltd.

ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

iRobot Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Neato Robotics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Story continues

Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented by product (robot vacuum cleaner only and robot vacuum cleaner and mop), type of charging (manual charging and automatic charging), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Vacuum cleaner robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Vacuum and mop cleaner robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dyson Ltd.

ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

iRobot Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Neato Robotics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/residential-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-in-western-europe-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/residential-robotic-vacuum-cleanermarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/residential-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-in-western-europe---548-97-mn-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--technavio-301347474.html

SOURCE Technavio