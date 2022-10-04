The Residential Solar Market is expected to grow by $6.67 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Residential Solar Market In The US 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the residential solar market in the US and it is poised to grow by $6. 67 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.

39% during the forecast period. Our report on the residential solar market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current country market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in renewable energy, favorable government regulations, and rising number of solar PV installations.

The residential solar market in the US analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The residential solar market in the US is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Crystalline silicon

• Thin-film



This study identifies residential energy storage as virtual power plants as one of the prime reasons driving the residential solar market in the US growth during the next few years. Also, the market attracting new vendors and increased green construction spending and zero energy homes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the residential solar market in the US covers the following areas:

• Residential solar market in the US sizing

• Residential solar market in the US forecast

• Residential solar market in the industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential solar markets in the vendors that include AUXIN SOLAR Inc., BrightSource Energy Inc, E Solar, Enphase Energy Inc., Freedom Solar LLC, Hanwha Corp., LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Sharp Corp., Silfab Solar Inc., Solar Panels Plus LLC, Sungevity Inc., Sunnova Energy International Inc., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Trinity Heating and Air Inc. Also, the residential solar market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

