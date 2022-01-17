U.S. markets closed

Residential Solar Market in the US: 9.68% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2025

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Residential Solar Market value in US is set to grow by USD 5.99 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Residential Solar Market in US by Technology - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Residential Solar Market in US by Technology - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The residential solar market share growth in US by the crystalline silicon segment will be significant during the forecast period. Crystalline silicon PV systems are the most widely used solar PV systems in the US. The modules of this PV system are built using crystalline silicon (c-Si) solar cells, which are highly stable, driving their demand. Also, C-Si PV system is the most widely used PV system in the residential sector due to the high-efficiency ratings and reliability of the cells.

Key Residential Solar Market in US Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2020-2025: USD 5.99 billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%

  3. YoY growth (%): 9.68%

  4. Performing market contribution: The US at 100%

Key Vendors and Strategies

Hanwha Group, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Sungevity Inc., Sunnova Energy International Inc., SunPower Corp., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Trinity Heating & Air Inc. are few of the key vendors in the Residential Solar Market in US. The market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing new technologies to compete in the market.

  • Panasonic Corp.- In February 2021, the company introduced a new interchangeable telephoto zoom lens, the LUMIX S 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 MACRO O.I.S. (S-R70300), based on the L-Mount system, for the LUMIX S Series Full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera. The LUMIX S Series has high-quality cameras and lenses.

  • Tesla Inc. - In December 2019, Tesla's Model X became the first and only SUV to ever receive a 5-star safety rating in every category and sub-category from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

  • Panasonic Corp.- In January 2021. the company announced its first fully wireless Wi-Fi camera, which offers convenience, durability, and increased ease for recreational hauling.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Residential Solar Market in US.

  • Increasing investments in renewable energy:

Residential Solar Market in US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 5.99 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

9.68

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Hanwha Group, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Sungevity Inc., Sunnova Energy International Inc., SunPower Corp., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Trinity Heating & Air Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

