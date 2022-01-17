Residential Solar Market in the US: 9.68% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2025
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Residential Solar Market value in US is set to grow by USD 5.99 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
The residential solar market share growth in US by the crystalline silicon segment will be significant during the forecast period. Crystalline silicon PV systems are the most widely used solar PV systems in the US. The modules of this PV system are built using crystalline silicon (c-Si) solar cells, which are highly stable, driving their demand. Also, C-Si PV system is the most widely used PV system in the residential sector due to the high-efficiency ratings and reliability of the cells.
Key Residential Solar Market in US Report Highlights:
Market growth 2020-2025: USD 5.99 billion
Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%
YoY growth (%): 9.68%
Performing market contribution: The US at 100%
Key Vendors and Strategies
Hanwha Group, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Sungevity Inc., Sunnova Energy International Inc., SunPower Corp., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Trinity Heating & Air Inc. are few of the key vendors in the Residential Solar Market in US. The market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing new technologies to compete in the market.
Key Market Drivers
Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Residential Solar Market in US.
Increasing investments in renewable energy:
Residential Solar Market in US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 5.99 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
9.68
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
US at 100%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Hanwha Group, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Sungevity Inc., Sunnova Energy International Inc., SunPower Corp., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Trinity Heating & Air Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
