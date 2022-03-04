U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

Residential Solar Market in US Recorded a 9.68% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Crystalline Silicon Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·7 min read

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Solar Market in US Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Solar Market in US by Technology - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Solar Market in US by Technology - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Hanwha Group, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Sungevity Inc., Sunnova Energy International Inc., SunPower Corp., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Trinity Heating & Air Inc. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Technology (crystalline silicon and thin-film)

  • Geography: US

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

The residential Solar Market in US is expected to increase by USD 5.99 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Also, the market recorded a 9.68% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021. The residential solar market share growth in the US by the crystalline silicon segment will be significant for revenue generation. Crystalline silicon PV systems are the most widely used solar PV systems in the US. The modules of this PV system are built using crystalline silicon (c-Si) solar cells, which are highly stable, driving their demand. Also, the C-Si PV system is the most widely used PV system in the residential sector due to the high-efficiency ratings and reliability of the cells.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments -Download a FREE Sample

Product Insights & News -
The Residential Solar Market in US is Concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing new technologies to compete in the market.

  • Panasonic Corp.- In February 2021, the company introduced a new interchangeable telephoto zoom lens, the LUMIX S 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 MACRO O.I.S. (S-R70300), based on the L-Mount system, for the LUMIX S Series Full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera. The LUMIX S Series has high-quality cameras and lenses.

  • Tesla Inc. - In December 2019, Tesla's Model X became the first and only SUV to ever receive a 5-star safety rating in every category and sub-category from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

  • Panasonic Corp.- In January 2021. the company announced its first fully wireless Wi-Fi camera, which offers convenience, durability, and increased ease for recreational hauling.

Find additional highlights on the vendors -Download a Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Residential Solar Market in US Driver:

The key factor driving growth in the residential solar market in the US is the increasing investments in renewable energy. The competitive cost of producing electricity and low carbon emissions from renewable sources has led to an increase in investments in renewable energy technologies in the US over the past years. Although making investments during the ongoing pandemic could be risky, owing to anticipated economic uncertainties, financial institutions and renewable energy development companies are investing in renewable energy. In May 2020, the US overtook China as one of the most attractive countries for renewables investment. Thus, the rise in such investments in renewable energy is expected to boost market growth in the near future.

  • Residential Solar Market in US Trend:

Residential energy storage as virtual power plants is another major factor supporting the residential solar market share growth in the US. With solar power prices spiraling down, there has been a steady increase in PV adoption, which has led to a continuous increase in the number of installations in the residential and commercial sectors. To overcome the problem of intermittency of solar power and have reliable, cheaper, and cleaner renewable power, solar PV is combined with battery energy storage systems, wherein both the systems complement each other to provide continuous power. The addition of an energy storage system will help utilities smoothen the power flow and avoid the intermittency effect on power systems, resulting in the deployment of large-scale energy storage.

For more information on Drivers & Trends -Download a FREE sample report.

Value Chain Analysis

The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the industry includes the following core components:

  • Electricity generation

  • Electricity transmission

  • Electricity distribution

  • End-customers

  • Industry innovations

Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence - To know more - Click Now!

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports-
Renewable Energy Market -The renewable energy market share is expected to increase by 1581.08 gigawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.72%.Download a free sample now!

Solar Power Market -The solar power market share in the US is expected to increase by 13.55 gigawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.69%. Download a free sample now!

Residential Solar Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 5.99 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

9.68

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Hanwha Group, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Sungevity Inc., Sunnova Energy International Inc., SunPower Corp., Sunrun Inc., Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Trinity Heating & Air Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary
Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • Crystalline silicon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Thin-film - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Hanwha Group

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Sungevity Inc.

  • Sunnova Energy International Inc.

  • SunPower Corp.

  • Sunrun Inc.

  • Tesla Inc.

  • Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

  • Trinity Heating & Air Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/residential-solar-market-in-us-recorded-a-9-68-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--crystalline-silicon-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--17000-technavio-reports-301495098.html

SOURCE Technavio

