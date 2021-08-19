U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

Residential Solar PV Systems Market to Register a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2025 with ABB Ltd. and Canadian Solar Inc. emerging as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Solar PV Systems Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The residential solar PV systems market size is expected to increase by USD 52.23 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The residential solar PV systems market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

View our Exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Download FREE Sample Report!

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in renewable energy, favorable government regulations, and rising solar PV installations. The growth can further be driven by increasing adoption of microgrids, reduced solar PV systems costs, and the development of zero-energy buildings.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The residential solar PV systems market analysis includes Technology and Geography segments. 64% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period due to the increasing GHG emissions. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for residential solar PV systems in APAC. The crystalline silicon PV systems are the most widely used PV system in the residential sector due to the high-efficiency ratings and reliability of the cells.

The residential solar PV systems market covers the following areas:

Residential Solar PV Systems Market Sizing
Residential Solar PV Systems Market Forecast
Residential Solar PV Systems Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Canadian Solar Inc.

  • Hanwha Corp.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Schott AG

  • Sharp Corp.

  • Tesla Inc.

  • Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Related Reports:

Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market by End-user, Panel Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market by End-user, Panel Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Global Solar Photovoltaic Services Market by Service Type and Geography- Forecast and Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • Crystalline-silicon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Thin-film - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Canadian Solar Inc.

  • Hanwha Corp.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Schott AG

  • Sharp Corp.

  • Tesla Inc.

  • Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/residential-solar-pv-systems-market-to-register-a-cagr-of-8-during-2021-2025-with-abb-ltd-and-canadian-solar-inc-emerging-as-key-contributors-to-growth--technavio-301358257.html

SOURCE Technavio

