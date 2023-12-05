A residential substance abuse treatment facility for women is planned for near west side

Meta House Inc. planned to develop this treatment facility in Glendale but is now instead focusing on a Milwaukee site.

A residential substance abuse treatment facility for women is being proposed for the Piggsville neighborhood on Milwaukee's near west side.

Meta House Inc. would operate a four-story building at 3901 W. Bluemound Road, according to plans filed with the city Department of Neighborhood Services.

The residential facility would house up to 100 women and children. Average residential stays are around 85 days.

Meta House also would provide outpatient programs and operate its administrative offices at the site.

The nonprofit group would move to Piggsville from Riverwest, where it's based at 2625 N. Weil St. The new location would allow Meta House to expand its services.

Meta House provides its services to women and their children. It has 140 employees and receives both public and private funding

The facility would be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week − with up to 90 employees based there on any given shift. Other employees work remotely.

The 4.8-acre site, which is bordered to the south by West Clybourn Street, includes a one-story office building on the northern portion of the parcel. It's owned by MillerCoors USA LLC, according to city assessment records.

The development needs a special use permit from the Milwaukee Board of Zoning Appeals. No date has been set yet on when the board will review that request.

A Meta House representative didn't immediately respond to questions about when the organization hopes to begin construction of the facility, as well as a planned opening date.

Meta House in April received approval from the Glendale Common Council to develop the facility at 4160 N. Port Washington Road.

But those plans were dropped due to a breakdown in negotiations with the property owner.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Women's residential substance abuse facility planned for Milwaukee