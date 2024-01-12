Residential tax abatement program renewed for 2024

Jan. 12—ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council has extended the residential tax abatement program that was started in 1981 during the administration of former Mayor J. Mark Lawler.

The program provides a tax abatement of three years for the construction of new housing in subdivisions and six years for what is known as in-fill housing in existing neighborhoods.

The council voted unanimously Thursday to extend the program for another year.

Last year the council approved 10 requests for residential tax abatements in the amount of $3.2 million.

Since 2015, the city council has approved a total of 116 residential tax abatements with a construction value of $33 million.

The council approved a six-year tax abatement for Joshua and Amber Savage to build a $328,000 home on Picea Drive.

The couple is relocating to Anderson from Henry County.

The council unanimously passed a resolution to expand the municipal riverfront development project area that provides liquor licenses for new businesses in the downtown area.

Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the designation allows businesses to obtain liquor licenses through the Indiana Alcohol Beverage Commission.

He said once granted, if a business decides to move, its liquor license cannot be moved.

"We don't have additional licenses available, which is based on population," Broderick said.

He said the liquor license is intended for a planned restaurant in the City of Anderson Transit System transit center.

When asked about the district including Athletic Park, Broderick said there are no plans being considered for a liquor license at the park.

"When the county removes the jail, we are looking for a future economic development project on the site," he said.

OTHER BUSINESS

The council set a public hearing for Feb. 8 for a requested six-year tax abatement for Mofab to purchase new equipment.

Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said Mofab is planning to purchase new equipment valued at $2 million.

"They want to expand the business and plan to hire up to 15 new employees," he said. "Over the next 10 years, the company would be paying $100,000 in taxes."

Winkler said the tax abatement will save the company $75,000 over six years.

Tanner Smith with Mofab said the new equipment will allow laser cutting of stainless steel and aluminum.

Smith said there are very few of the machines currently operating in the country.

