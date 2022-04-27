U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

Residential Toaster Ovens Market Size to Grow by USD 874.72 mn | Technology Advances and Innovation will Drive Market Growth| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential toaster ovens market size is expected to grow by USD 874.72 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, a healthy growth is expected to continue during the forecast period, and the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Residential Toaster Ovens Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Find additional highlights related to the market

Read the report with TOC on "Residential Toaster Ovens Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

Market Driver and Challenge

The technology advances and innovation leading to product premiumization are driving the global residential toaster ovens market growth. The demand for energy-efficient, multi-feature toaster ovens is high. Thus, vendors are continuously expanding their product portfolio according to the evolving demands from consumers. For instance, Cuisinart, a brand owned by Conair Corporation, offers a Chefs Convection Toaster Oven that features 15 cooking functions. The growth in purchasing power and rising disposable income will further propel the demand for premium cooking appliances such as toaster ovens. Manufacturers of cooking appliances are also focusing more on pricing strategies to increase their profit margins by setting premium pricing for innovative and tech-savvy products. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The long product replacement cycle is challenging the global residential toaster ovens market growth. Cooking appliances such as toaster ovens from major market players are of reliable quality. The long lifespan of such appliances reduces the frequency of product replacements, which adversely affects the year-over-year growth of market vendors. In addition, manufacturers of toaster ovens offer product warranties and guarantees, which further increase product lifespan. Adherence to industry regulations, norms, and compliances enhances the durability of products. Their low maintenance requirement further contributes to infrequent product purchases. These factors decrease repeat purchases, which will hamper the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major Residential Toaster Ovens Companies:

  • AB Electrolux

  • Avanti Products

  • Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

  • Brentwood Appliance Inc.

  • Breville USA Inc.

  • De Longhi S.p.A

  • Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

  • Havells India Ltd.

  • June Life Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Midea India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

  • Taurus Group

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • TTK Prestige Ltd.

  • Usha International Ltd.

  • Whirlpool Corp.

Residential Toaster Ovens Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential Toaster Ovens Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Related Reports:

Home Coffee Grinding Machines Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Household Laundry Care Cabinets Market by Distribution Channel, Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Residential Toaster Ovens Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 874.72 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.42

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AB Electrolux, Avanti Products, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Brentwood Appliance Inc., Breville USA Inc., De Longhi S.p.A, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., June Life Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Taurus Group, Toshiba Corp., TTK Prestige Ltd., Usha International Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Avanti Products

  • 10.4 Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

  • 10.5 Brentwood Appliance Inc.

  • 10.6 Breville USA Inc.

  • 10.7 De Longhi S.p.A

  • 10.8 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.10 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.11 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

  • 10.12 Whirlpool Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/residential-toaster-ovens-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-874-72-mn--technology-advances-and-innovation-will-drive-market-growth-technavio-301533214.html

SOURCE Technavio

