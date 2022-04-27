Residential Toaster Ovens Market Size to Grow by USD 874.72 mn | Technology Advances and Innovation will Drive Market Growth| Technavio
NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The residential toaster ovens market size is expected to grow by USD 874.72 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, a healthy growth is expected to continue during the forecast period, and the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%.
Read the report with TOC on "Residential Toaster Ovens Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot
Market Driver and Challenge
The technology advances and innovation leading to product premiumization are driving the global residential toaster ovens market growth. The demand for energy-efficient, multi-feature toaster ovens is high. Thus, vendors are continuously expanding their product portfolio according to the evolving demands from consumers. For instance, Cuisinart, a brand owned by Conair Corporation, offers a Chefs Convection Toaster Oven that features 15 cooking functions. The growth in purchasing power and rising disposable income will further propel the demand for premium cooking appliances such as toaster ovens. Manufacturers of cooking appliances are also focusing more on pricing strategies to increase their profit margins by setting premium pricing for innovative and tech-savvy products. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
The long product replacement cycle is challenging the global residential toaster ovens market growth. Cooking appliances such as toaster ovens from major market players are of reliable quality. The long lifespan of such appliances reduces the frequency of product replacements, which adversely affects the year-over-year growth of market vendors. In addition, manufacturers of toaster ovens offer product warranties and guarantees, which further increase product lifespan. Adherence to industry regulations, norms, and compliances enhances the durability of products. Their low maintenance requirement further contributes to infrequent product purchases. These factors decrease repeat purchases, which will hamper the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Major Residential Toaster Ovens Companies:
AB Electrolux
Avanti Products
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Brentwood Appliance Inc.
Breville USA Inc.
De Longhi S.p.A
Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
Havells India Ltd.
June Life Inc.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Midea India Pvt. Ltd.
Newell Brands Inc.
Panasonic Corp.
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
Taurus Group
Toshiba Corp.
TTK Prestige Ltd.
Usha International Ltd.
Whirlpool Corp.
Residential Toaster Ovens Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026
Online - size and forecast 2021-2026
Residential Toaster Ovens Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Residential Toaster Ovens Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 874.72 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.42
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AB Electrolux, Avanti Products, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Brentwood Appliance Inc., Breville USA Inc., De Longhi S.p.A, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., June Life Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Taurus Group, Toshiba Corp., TTK Prestige Ltd., Usha International Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Avanti Products
10.4 Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
10.5 Brentwood Appliance Inc.
10.6 Breville USA Inc.
10.7 De Longhi S.p.A
10.8 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV
10.10 Panasonic Corp.
10.11 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
10.12 Whirlpool Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
