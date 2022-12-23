Residential Vacuum Cleaner Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Efficiency and Eco-Friendliness of Vacuums Continue to Boost Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunities and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Product (Canister, Upright, Robotic, Stick, Handheld, Others ((Drum, etc.)), Type, By Technology, By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market is expected to reach USD 23862.85 million by 2027F, growing with a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period 2022E-2027F. Residential vacuum cleaners are the electrical home appliance that uses suction to clean and remove debris from surfaces such as carpets, upholstery, draperies, and other surfaces. The household vacuum cleaners come in various sizes, shapes, and model types, including upright, canister, handheld, Robotic, and others.

The household vacuum cleaners are available in cordless versions and hence are portable, simple to operate, and effective at cleaning different parts of the house. The market for residential vacuum cleaners is growing for a variety of reasons, including efficiency and eco-friendliness, which prevents asthmatics from developing dust allergies.

Due to factors such as rising disposable income, rising indoor health awareness, and an increase in the number of working women, these vacuum cleaners have grown to play a significant role in the small home appliance market around the world.



Increase in Working Population



Vacuum cleaners are preferred by working people over manual cleaning because they require less time and effort. The global residential vacuum cleaners' market is expanding due to rising demand for small, practical cleaning tools. These cleaners are also more portable and convenient to use because of their efficiency and comfortable design. Variants of residential vacuum cleaners that are more adaptable can be used to clean cars, pet hair, couches, and rugs.

With the limited time frame, during the WFO (Work from Office) and remote working model restraining the individual for cleaning and organizing their workplace. Therefore, in order to keep their surroundings clean and tidy the demand for vacuum cleaners in the residential market is expected to increase in the upcoming period.



Growing Preference for Vacuum Cleaners for Maintaining Hygiene



The traditional way to maintain cleanliness and hygiene at home has been to clean houses by hand. However, when compared to conventional cleaning methods, homes can be cleaned more thoroughly and quickly with the aid of residential vacuum cleaners. Moreover, vacuum cleaners are not just needed for cleaning; they are also being thought of as a means of maintaining a germ-free environment. In addition to better and more efficient floor cleaning, vacuum cleaners also clean the air.



Also, vacuum cleaner companies are heavily investing in R&D to develop new residential vacuum cleaners with sophisticated motor technologies to further improve the machine's performance and energy efficiency. For instance, in September 2019, Miele unveiled a new cordless vacuum cleaner for the home with integrated high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filters. By preventing the release of pollutants into the air, these HEPA filters significantly improve the air quality inside homes and lower the risk of allergies and asthma.



The Emergence of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners



Robotic vacuum cleaners have become increasingly popular due to the significant reduction in the human labor required to operate them. In addition, these machines can clean more complicated spaces more conveniently. Thus, increased demand for Robotic vacuum cleaners is a result of their improved functionality and efficiency. These devices frequently employ infrared sensors to guarantee a logical, sequential path free of obstructions. Robotic vacuum cleaners are wireless and run-on rechargeable batteries; when the batteries run out, they are built to reconnect to the power source.

Story continues

For instance, Electrolux offers a Robotic vacuum cleaner, which claims ease of setting cleaning times and cycles and keeping track of the cleaning process's progress using a smartphone application. Using Electrolux's distinctive 3D Vision technology, this product precisely scans and maps the room to avoid obstacles.



Report Scope:



In this report, global residential vacuum cleaner market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Product:

Canister

Upright

Robotic

Stick

Handheld

Others

Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Type:

Corded

Cordless

Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Technology:

Smart

Non-Smart

Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Distribution Channel:

Electronic and Specialty Retailers

Hypermarket/ Supermarket

Online Channel

Others

Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

India

Vietnam

Malaysia

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market Outlook



8. North America Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market Outlook



9. Europe Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market Outlook



10. South America Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Residential Vacuum Cleaner Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Dyson Limited

TTI Floor Care North America

Bissell.Inc

Midea Group

iRobot Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

AB Electrolux

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,

Haier Group Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5a1n7w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/residential-vacuum-cleaner-global-market-report-2022-increasing-efficiency-and-eco-friendliness-of-vacuums-continue-to-boost-growth-301709525.html

SOURCE Research and Markets