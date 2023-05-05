Residential Water Softener Consumables Market Projected to Reach USD 5.5 billion, with a CAGR of 6.17% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Residential Water Softener Consumables Market Growth Boost by Rising Technology and Increasing Awareness About Water-Borne Diseases

New York, US, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Residential Water Softener Consumables Market Research Report Information by Type, and Region - Forecast Till 2030”, the global Residential Water Softener Consumables market is predicted to bolter substantially during the review era from 2022 to 2030 at a substantial growth rate of around 6.17%. The reports further predict the market will acquire nearly USD 5.5 billion by the end of 2030. As per the documents, the Residential Water Softener Consumables market was valued at nearly USD 3.2 billion in 2022.

Residential Water Softener Consumables Market Overview:

Water softening systems refer to filtration systems removing high concentrations of magnesium, calcium carbonate, and specific ions in hard water, causing water flow blockage in cold and hot-water pipes, cooling towers, boiler tubes, water heaters, and any other surfaces it comes in contact with. A water softening system filters out hard water minerals and softened water. This soft water is more consistent with soap and expands the lifetime of plumbing and other appliances. The capability to cut back on extra detergents & soaps needed for cleaning & laundry and expand on different use will boost the market's footprint over the assessment timeframe. The global Residential Water Softener Consumables industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the increasing awareness about water-borne diseases among consumers across the globe.

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Residential Water Softener Consumables includes players such as:

AO. Smith

Softwater Solutions

Culligan

General Electric

3M

FleckSystems

Pentair

Ion Exchange

Unilever

Harvey Water Softeners Ltd.

Among others.





Residential Water Softener Consumables Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Residential Water Softener Consumables industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the increasing awareness about water-borne diseases among consumers across the globe. The main reason behind this is the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) is organizing several campaigns to boost awareness of health and safety issues among individuals. These awareness campaigns are often aimed at educating the population about the causes of illness because of water-borne diseases. Furthermore, governments worldwide are introducing various initiatives for supplying clean and treated water, which in turn is also projected to enhance the performance of the market over the assessment era.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market's development. The main parameter limiting the market's development is the high costs associated.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 5.5 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 6.17% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Regional Outlook Key Market Opportunities Increasing Innovations and growing demand for lean operation. Key Market Dynamics Growing demand for Handheld Blower in the end-use industry



Growth of the e-commerce channel



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (113 Pages) on Residential Water Softener Consumables Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/residential-water-softener-consumables-market-11393



Residential Water Softener Consumables Market COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Residential Water Softener Consumables market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the filter type segment secured the top spot across the global market for Residential Water Softener Consumables in 2021 with a maximum contribution of around 44.10%. These filters are known to remove unwanted impurities from water, such as hardness & bacteria, taste & odor, and sediment, to produce better quality water. For producing better-tasting drinking water, more professionals use filters and cartridges in water softeners to resolve any number of water-related issues. In addition, as compared to others, the filter type segment is more useful for the residential water softener consumables market. This filter segment is fragmented into subsegments such as iron & sulfur removal filters, backwashing carbon filters, and others.

Residential Water Softener Consumables Market Regional Analysis

The global market for Residential Water Softener Consumables is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the North American region is anticipated to hold the top position across the global Residential Water Softener Consumables industry over the review period. The region comprises several potential economies, such as Mexico, Canada, and the US. Out of which, the US is the leading growth contributor across the region. The growth of the regional market is ascribed to the factors such as growing population, scarcity of clean water, and increased demand for household products. Furthermore, the growing awareness of water-borne diseases is also considered a vital parameter supporting the development of the regional market. Moreover, the aspects like rising concerns for optimal water use across all sections of society, several standards and rules, growing water usage in the household sector, growth in the per capita household disposable income, and high GDP rate in the US are also projected to enhance the performance of the regional market over the coming years.



The Asia-Pacific Residential Water Softener Consumables Market is projected to thrive at a healthy CAGR of approximately 23 % during the assessment era. The growth of the regional market is ascribed to the factors such as the highest population density, the growing household sector, government initiatives, and rising preference towards purified water.





