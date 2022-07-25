Residents of Campbellton to benefit from improved water and wastewater infrastructure on Adam and Dufferin Street

CAMPBELLTON, NB, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; and His Worship Ian Comeau, Mayor of the City of Campbellton, announced joint funding for upgrades to community water and wastewater infrastructure along Adam Street and Dufferin Street.

Funding for this project includes upgrading 308 metres of cast iron watermains, 120 metres of terracotta clay sanitary sewer pipes, and the construction of 370 metres of new storm sewers. The City will also take the opportunity to rebuild affected roadways, curbs and sidewalks following the completion of underground work. These upgrades will ensure residents have improved access to quality potable water and will provide the community with increased capacity to treat and manage wastewater and stormwater.

The Government of Canada is investing $736,547 in this project. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing $613,728, and the City of Campbellton is providing $491,093.

Quotes

"Investments in water and wastewater infrastructure projects are crucial to keeping our communities and our environment healthy. Our joint investment with New Brunswick and Campbellton will ensure residents have access to more reliable and efficient wastewater infrastructure and improved access to clean water for years to come."

René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Maintaining this important infrastructure benefits residents and helps build a vibrant and sustainable community. The Regional Development Corporation is pleased to work with municipalities across the province to help fund their infrastructure priorities."

Story continues

The Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"I am pleased to be a part of this great announcement this morning. This project certainly provides a great commitment from these governments in providing our city / community with the guarantee of safe drinking water and the proper treatment of wastewater in our communities. This funding is another key example of what we can accomplish for our communities when all levels of government work together."

His Worship Ian Comeau, Mayor of the City of Campbellton

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Over the past six years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $302 million towards more than 200 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

During that period, over $44 billion has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over $4.5 billion for community drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects across the country.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/25/c2103.html