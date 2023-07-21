What do residents and city leaders want to see happen with the Wisconsin Rapids paper mill property?

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – More than three years after the paper mill idled production, city leaders are planning for what could be done with the property.

The city’s Planning Commission and Common Council held a joint meeting Thursday evening to discuss a hypothetical plan for the paper mill property. At the end of the meeting, both Planning Commission and Common Council voted to adopt a Wisconsin Rapids Recovery and Reuse Plan and place it on file in the event it could be used to work with property owners in the future.

Verso idled production in June 2020, and while it continued converting operations, more than 900 employees were left to find other work. Verso merged with Billerud, a Sweden-based company that focuses on sustainable packaging, in March 2022. The company has continued converting operations at the Wisconsin Rapids mill.

How did we get here?

A few months after the merger, city leaders began proactively thinking of how the approximately 1,000 acres the paper mill stands on could be redeveloped or reused. The city started working with Vandewalle & Associates, a Madison-based planning and redevelopment firm in October 2021.

A Wisconsin Rapids Recovery and Redevelopment Plan project team held a public meeting in June 2022 and opened an online survey through the beginning of September that year to get resident input. Through that survey, about 650 participants shared what they thought Wisconsin Rapids needed. Last July, Mayor Shane Blaser told the Daily Tribune a redevelopment plan for that site would operate as a resource and plan to help any future developers if Billerud were to decide to sell the property.

Funding for this project came from state and federal aid through the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Recovery and Resiliency program and through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

At Thursday’s meeting, Kyle Kearns, the city's director of community development, presented Vandewalle's findings, which included workforce data for the Wisconsin Rapids area, trends in the paper and forest industries, as well as public responses and previous development efforts.

According to Vandewalle's report, the information and recommendations could be used to assist Billerud in redeveloping or reusing its own property or to work with a potential developer or buyer – or multiple developers and buyers on redeveloping and reusing the property.

Kearns presented five economic opportunities that Vandewalle identified through its research and divided the paper mill property into five potential districts.

Where does Billerud stand?

It is important to note any plans the city develops or adopts for the paper mill property are currently hypothetical. Any future reuse or redevelopment depends on Billerud’s plans for its property in Wisconsin Rapids.

Since Billerud merged with Verso, Billerud has not shared plans for its Wisconsin Rapids paper mill. In December 2021, Billerud said it would continue its converting operations but would keep production of paper and pulp idled. Since then, the company has told the Daily Tribune it had no updates or plans to share multiple times.

In May, however, the company began an approval process to shift assets and streamline its corporate structure.

On May 15, Consolidated Water Power Co. applied for two approvals through the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin that relate to the structure within its parent company, Billerud. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has been reviewing the application since June 29.

According to that application, CWP is requesting the commission’s approval to transfer its utility operations from Billerud Wisconsin to an “upstream affiliate,” Billerud U.S. Energy Holding. CWP also stated Billerud’s roll-to-sheet paper converting facility would be transferred from Billerud Wisconsin to Billerud Converting.

Also according to the application, the approvals would help facilitate a potential sale of the Wisconsin Rapids paper mill for reuse or redevelopment. If transfers are approved, the company could potentially sell the Wisconsin Rapids paper mill property and lease space from a new owner to continue its converting operations. Billerud could also decide to keep a portion of its Wisconsin Rapids property to continue operations and sell the remaining property for reuse or redevelopment, according to the application.

Billerud confirmed to the Daily Tribune the application was filed as part of the company’s work to streamline its corporate structure but said those efforts to reorganize do not mean there are any sales pending.

What did residents say they wanted?

According to the Wisconsin Rapids Recovery and Reuse Plan and Economic Opportunities Analysis, drafted in March, about 650 residents and officials shared their input, ranking five to seven priorities from a list of possible goals for the paper mill property.

Vandewalle determined residents wanted to see the property used to expand, retain and attract companies that would bring in new jobs to Wisconsin Rapids. More specifically, residents and officials said they wanted good-paying and quality jobs that would enhance the city’s long-term economic sustainability. Vandewalle recommended the city take the opportunity to diversify its economic base.

Residents and officials also said they wanted to prioritize redevelopment that was environmentally responsible, lowering pollution and reusing as much of the existing facilities as possible, which would also decrease construction costs and the amount of material both being used for redevelopment and being discarded.

What opportunities did the experts find?

After conducting research, Vandewalle identified five opportunities for the paper mill property.

Vandewalle focused on diverse opportunities and sustainable industries that could reuse existing assets, supply chains and regional workforce. The report states each opportunity could operate on its own or alongside another, depending on the scale of each. Vandewalle also stated in the report the information and opportunities could be applied at the paper mill property or anywhere else throughout the Wisconsin Rapids area.

Opportunity No. 1: Emerging forest products production

There is a growing demand to shift from plastics and petroleum-based products to more sustainable options. Many products can be produced from timber that had previously been used at the paper mill. Fiber-based products are a renewable packaging option, according to the report, and they could produce sustainable straws, compostable materials, flexible packaging papers and more. The report also says forest products could be used in exterior building products, structural building material and for bio-fuel production. Ethanol can be created from biomaterials for sustainable energy, as well.

Opportunity No. 2: Industrial and logistics park

The report says developers could take advantage of the existing infrastructure, workforce and facilities to build an industrial park. Warehouse space could be leased to regional companies, and climate-controlled storage space could help fill a demand. Manufacturing could also expand in an industrial park and could support industries like dairy farms and product operations, as well as breweries.

Opportunity No. 3: Renewable energy park

The report says there are opportunities to get into biomass gasification (a process of turning wood material into biogas, equivalent to natural gas), hydroelectric power, solar power and hydrogen power to support clean energy.

Opportunity No. 4: Pulp facility

The report says the Wisconsin Wood Marketing Team released a pre-feasibility report in 2020 that studied the opportunity to expand pulpwood manufacturing throughout the state. It determined Wisconsin was an ideal location to expand because of its forest industry and growing demand for pulp in the state.

Opportunity No. 5: Value-added agricultural production

The report says the region’s agricultural industry is strong, and its history in the area provides an advantage for companies like Kraft Foods, Ocean Spray, Del Monte and Foremost Farms to expand.

How do you redevelop 1,000 acres?

The paper mill property is large, and in its report, Vandewalle broke the property into five districts that each offer their own challenges and opportunities like rail access, building conditions, floodplains and cost to repair existing infrastructure.

The report divided the property into five districts: District 1 as industrial reuse and infill; District 2 as biomass processing; District 3 as logistics and renewable energy; District 4 as a wastewater treatment plant; and District 5 as residential.

Now what?

In its report, Vandewalle pointed out that until Billerud shares its long-term plans, the city and its partners have little power. It recommends the city maintain open lines of communication with Billerud and connect monthly or quarterly and be available to provide any information or assistance the company requires. The city should also work with Billerud to make sure the property is maintained and up to code.

Blaser told the Daily Tribune Thursday the city has had little to no response from Billerud to this point. He said he intends to share the Wisconsin Rapids Recovery and Reuse Plan and Vandewalle's findings and hopes sharing the efforts the city has made so far will open further discussions and communication between the city and Billerud.

The report also suggests the city make sure its demolition ordinance is up to date to give the city as much control as possible over potential scrapping or salvage operations a future buyer might propose. This would prevent the property from being stripped of value and left with no plans to redevelop. At Thursday's meeting, Kyle said the city has a salvage ordinance in place that requires an implementation plan and city review to move forward with any scrap or salvage operations. The city's ordinance mirrors the state's, but the city would have room to tweak the ordinance within reason, he said.

Vandewalle also suggests city leaders communicate with Sonoco Products Co., a company that has been operating a tube and core paperboard manufacturing facility within the Rapids mill. Sonoco has been operating alongside Billerud's converting operations, sharing electrical infrastructure, machinery and equipment. Vandewalle said the city should also maintain close relationships with its economic development partners and state elected officials.

Vandewalle also identified medium- and long-term plans that it recommends if Billerud announces an intent to sell property and if it selects one or more buyers and completes any sales.

Kearns said the city will be publishing the Wisconsin Rapids Recovery and Reuse Plan in its entirety on the city's website within the next week or two for the public to access.

