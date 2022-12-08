U.S. markets closed

Residents Enter a 'World of Pure Imagination' at Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care

·2 min read

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Golden Ticket was available for all of the residents of Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care to enter a magical 'world of pure imagination' as the community was transformed into Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

Residents enjoyed a magical experience as Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care was transformed into Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.
Residents enjoyed a magical experience as Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care was transformed into Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

Residents and guests were greeted by a full cast of Pelican Landing associates dressed impeccably as the Oompa Loompas, a colorful Violet Beauregarde, Veruca Salt, Grandpa Joe and Willy Wonka himself. The community was adorned with purple and gold balloons, festive photo backdrops and mouth-watering displays of sweets reminiscent of the scenes from the movie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

These unique events are part of the Live Exhilarated™ program at Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care, a Watercrest Senior Living community.  At Pelican Landing, residents are engaging in diverse and enriching programs whose benefits greatly exceed the traditional activities typically found in senior living communities. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

"Transforming our community into the real-life experience of a classic childhood movie provides multiple benefits for both associates and residents," says James Brassard, Senior Executive Director of Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care. "We are encouraging engagement, interaction, and creativity, while also sparking fond memories for our seniors."

Pelican Landing is an award-winning senior living community recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Community and Best Memory Care Community. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that achieved the highest possible rating for both Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Pelican Landing is ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1 in Sebastian, Florida, and offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. For information, call 772-758-7354 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.  For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

