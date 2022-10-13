U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,680.60
    +103.57 (+2.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,128.71
    +917.86 (+3.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,681.01
    +263.91 (+2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,724.71
    +36.95 (+2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.07
    +1.80 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.20
    -6.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    18.82
    -0.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9780
    +0.0071 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0218 (+1.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2040
    +0.3430 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,350.71
    +194.66 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.74
    +4.21 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Residents in Gambo to benefit from investments in local road infrastructure and a strategic development plan to improve nature trails

·5 min read

GAMBO, NL, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; Lori Moss, Deputy Mayor of the Town of Gambo, and Woodrow Mullett, Chair of the Trails Committee for the Smallwood Era Development Corporation, announced a combined total of over $1.3 million to upgrade Pine Tree Road, as well as $10,000 in funding for a strategic development plan to improve the active transportation nature trail network in Gambo.

Upgrades to Pine Tree Road will improve the quality of the road and provide an efficient drainage system for the Town by re-paving, installing a curb, gutter, sidewalk, and storm sewer, and replacing 37 water services.

An additional $10,000 in funding will support the creation of a strategic development plan to improve, renew and maintain Gambo's nature trails for walking, hiking, snowshoeing, and skiing. The project will leverage the expertise of the Grand Concourse Authority, an organization dedicated to the continued development and expansion of award-winning walkway networks on the Avalon peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The strategic development plan will enhance and protect Gambo's nature trail network by prioritizing regular maintenance, accessibility upgrades, environmental initiatives, and public education. High quality trails for walking, exploring, and enjoying nature encourage residents to be more active in their daily lives, and improve options for moving around town.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Gambo residents have long enjoyed the network of nature trails in this area, but they are due for an upgrade and for a strategic plan to ensure residents can continue to explore and enjoy the incredible nature in our province. This investment will allow for a development plan to continue to provide all members of the community with safe and high-quality places to walk, hike, ski and snowshoe."

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"These important infrastructure investments to the town of Gambo will provide better road access for residents and visitors to the area. In addition, road upgrades will improve access for tourism and for anyone who visits the District of Gander to enjoy all it has to offer. I thank both the federal and provincial governments for this important investment."

The Honourable Dr. John Haggie, Minister of Education and Member of the House of Assembly for the District of Gander

"Budget 2022 includes more than $73 million for community infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Joint funding announcements, such as this one, result in better services in municipalities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. By working with our municipal and federal partners, we can ensure that important projects such as this one are completed."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for the Public Procurement Agency

"Both the Pine Tree Road upgrade project and the Active Transportation Fund will improve the quality of lives for our residents by providing better transportation access between residential properties and the vital services within our town, as well as promoting an overall healthier lifestyle via significant enhancements to our Middle Brook Walking Trail. We would like to thank the Federal and Provincial government for their financial investments to our community."

Lori Moss, Deputy Mayor of the Town of Gambo

"First, I would like to thank Barb Pritchett for taking the time to apply for the funding that is being announced today. This funding is important to our organization as it will kick start the efforts to begin rebuilding various Gambo trails. We hope to elevate several trails, including the Middle Brook Trail, and the Smallwood Economic Development Corporation (SEDCOR) Trails Committee will be pursuing every avenue to secure additional funding to begin the necessary work."

Woodrow Mullet, Chair of the Trails Committee, Smallwood Era Development Corporation

Quick facts

  • The Government of Canada is investing $460,979 towards the upgrades for Pine Tree Road, and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Town of Gambo are each contributing $460,841 to this project.

  • Funding for upgrades to Pine Tree Road is being provided through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

  • The Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream is improving the quality of life in rural and northern communities by responding to rural- and northern-specific needs.

  • Funding for a strategic development plan to improve, renew and maintain Gambo's nature trails come from the Government of Canada's Active Transportation Fund.

  • Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, including walking, cycling, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, and more.

  • The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to support a modal shift toward active transportation, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

  • Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

  • Active transportation provides tangible benefits to communities, shortening commute times for families, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

  • The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated links

Federal Infrastructure Investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Active Transportation Fund:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/13/c6868.html

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • Core US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketStocks Roar Back From Inflation-Triggered Losses: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsA closely watched measure of US consumer prices rose by more than

  • Having This Retirement Income Could Reduce Your Social Security Benefits

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Bursting Housing Bubble Will Rock the Economy for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The wave of stimulus aimed at reviving China’s housing market -- billions in bank loans, interest rate cuts and support for developers -- has done little to help Echo sell her home near Shanghai.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesThe media worker has received only

  • These four countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine annexations

    The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted to condemn Russia’s annexation of four occupied areas of Ukraine amid the ongoing war, but four countries sided with Russia in the vote. Of the U.N.’s 193-member body, 143 voted in favor of the resolution criticizing Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums,” with 35 abstaining, according to an…

  • ‘The lifeboat is leaking’: Many seniors still at high risk of ‘financial drowning’ even as Social Security gets biggest hike in decades

    The new cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% still might not be enough to keep up with worsening inflation, The Senior Citizen’s League says.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Lordstown Stocks Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) were all tumbling this morning after the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed that inflation increased by 0.4% in September -- much more than analysts were estimating. The bad inflation news means that the Federal Reserve is likely to stay the course with aggressive interest rate hikes, which has investors very worried about the economy. As a result, Rivian's shares were down 3.8%, Lucid had slid 5.1%, and Lordstown had dropped 4% at 10:35 a.m. ET.

  • German business chiefs clash with Berlin over China policies

    When German business chiefs got wind last month of an economy ministry proposal to screen all company investment going into China as part of a raft of new measures, there was uproar. The investment proposal was soon shelved, a source in the ministry and a business leader told Reuters. Annoyed they hadn't been sufficiently consulted on proposals to make business with China less attractive that could have big repercussions for German firms, senior business leaders later pushed back in a meeting with Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

  • Fed’s benchmark interest rate may peak above 5% after Sept inflation data, some economists think

    The Federal Reserve may find it hard to slow down from its super-sized interest rate hikes if ugly inflation data persists.

  • Pound rallies on reports of more mini-budget U-turns

    Liz Truss faces pressure from her own MPs to reverse more of the cuts she made in her mini-budget.

  • CPI: The Fed is ‘reacting very aggressively,’ economist says

    MKM Partners Chief Economist & Macro Strategist Michael Darda joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on September CPI data and how the Federal Reserve may respond.

  • Social Security benefits will increase 8.7% next year

    The increase is the largest since 1981.

  • A Musk-Owned Twitter Could Be a Tool for Global Mischief

    Elon Musk's recent comments about Russia and China raise questions about what a completed sale would mean for geopolitics, writes Paul M. Barrett.

  • Truss Prepares to Abandon Key Tax Cuts Amid Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeS&P Extends Gains in Wild Ride After CPI Data Rout: Markets WrapIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketUK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s administration is preparing to abandon a central part of its tax-cutting agenda following weeks of chaos in financial markets -- a

  • Inflation Sits at 8.2% as Core Prices Hit Four-Decade High

    U.S. inflation eased slightly in September to 8.2%, but underlying prices excluding energy and food accelerated to a new four-decade high.

  • Casino Magnate Steve Wynn Convinces US Judge To End Lobbying Lawsuit

    A federal judge dismissed a Justice Department lawsuit that sought to force casino magnate Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent because of lobbying work it said he conducted for China during the Trump administration. The Justice Department in May sued for a court order forcing Wynn, the former CEO of Wynn Casinos Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Officials alleged that Wynn lobbied then-U.S. President Donald Trump on China's behalf in 2017. Wynn'

  • Soaring rent, food costs keep U.S. inflation on front burner; labor market tight

    U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September as rents surged by the most since 1990 and the cost of food also rose, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month. The report from the Labor Department on Thursday also showed a measure of underlying inflation posting its biggest annual increase in 40 years as consumers also paid more for healthcare. The data followed on the heels of last week's strong employment report, which showed solid job gains in September and a drop in the unemployment rate to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5%.

  • US inflation hits highest since 1982 as mortgage rates reach 30-year peak

    Joe Biden was dealt twin economic blows ahead of the US midterm elections on Thursday after mortgage rates hit a 20-year high and underlying price pressures reached levels last seen in 1982.

  • Ocasio-Cortez mocks Fox News contributor’s $28 Taco Bell lunch

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday evening mocked a Fox News contributor after he said high inflation made his lunch at Taco Bell total $28. “You want to know how bad inflation is?” said Scott Martin, who is also the chief investment officer at Kingsview Partners. “Yesterday, yes, I had a nice lunch at Taco…

  • U.K. Markets Rally as Investors Bet Government Will Roll Back Tax Plans

    Investors bet the government would reverse course on its recent tax-cutting plans as British Prime Minister Liz Truss grapples with a growing rebellion from both investors and lawmakers from her own Conservative party.